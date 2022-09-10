Chief Justice John Roberts defends the legitimacy of the Supreme Court, describes the past year as 'difficult in many respects'

Read full article on original website
The only special master candidate Trump and the DOJ can agree on: a 78-year-old judge appointed by Reagan
The DOJ said in court filings that it would allow Raymond Dearie, a former chief judge in the Eastern District of New York, to act as special master.
Al Franken Pushes Back CNN Commentator Over His Claim That GOP Has ‘Stolen’ 2 Supreme Court Seats (Video)
Former Minnesota Senator Al Franken argued that the US Supreme Court is illegitimate because Republicans stole two seats, a statement which he repeatedly asked CNN political commentator Alice Stewart to refute with proof of the contrary, but she doesn’t, ie, she can’t. Franken joined Stewart and Jim Acosta...
After Calling for ‘Transparency’ in Mar-a-Lago Litigation, Trump Looks to Oppose DOJ’s Special Master Picks in Secret
Hours after insisting that the Mar-a-Lago investigation “must be conducted in the public view,” former President Donald Trump’s attorneys asked a federal judge to consider their objections to the Justice Department’s special master candidates in secret. The request, contained in a supplemental pleading filed on Monday,...
Trump-Appointed Judge’s ‘Originalist’ Claim Is Absurd
During her confirmation hearing to become a federal judge in July 2020, Aileen Cannon, like virtually every GOP nominee, described herself as an “originalist.” Originalists claim to be paragons of judicial restraint, devoted to limiting the scope of their rulings, thereby not veering into the role assigned to the democratically elected branches of government to make laws and decide political and social policy. But Judge Cannon’s recent ruling in Donald Trump’s case against the United States government—ordering the partial shutdown of an investigation into the purloining of national security materials by the former president who appointed her—demonstrates that conservative jurisprudence...
Trump judges are on a tear
The former president's appointees to the bench have been more partisan and often rule in Trump's favor.
With more than 40 Trump lawyers singled out for ethics complaints and even more facing charges, legal experts joke MAGA now stands for 'Making Attorneys Get Attorneys'
"There's no way to adhere to your ethical integrity and keep your job," a law professor told The New York Times about attorneys working on Trump's legal team.
Watch the Wildest Moments of Lauren Boebert’s Debate: DC’s ‘Problem Is There’s Not Enough of Me’
The debate between Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and her Democratic challenger, Adam Frisch, hadn’t even begun, and already the crowd was booing the congresswoman. When both candidates were asked if they agree to the rules of the debate held Saturday night, Frisch quickly agreed. But Boebert instead attacked the moderator, Edie Sonn of the Colorado Behavioral Health Council, claiming that in 2020, Sonn tweeted that she supported Boebert’s then-opponent, former state Rep. Dianne Mitsch Busch. “This debate is not about me,” Sonn responded, but Boebert kept attacking, prompting boos from the crowd. “I’m here to be traffic cop,” Sonn...
Trump news – live: Trump wants taxpayers to pay Mar-a-Lago special master costs as nominees submitted to judge
In a legal filing regarding the appointment of a special master to review the Mar-a-Lago papers uncovered in the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida home, it transpires that the former president wants half the costs paid for by the US taxpayer. The Department of Justice would like Mr Trump to cover the appointee’s compensation. Both sides have submitted two names as nominees to fill the role.Meanwhile, a Florida federal judge has tossed out the wide-ranging lawsuit the ex-president filed against Hillary Clinton and a host of other figures associated with the investigation into whether his presidential campaign had...
Lame-duck Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers says allowing a state legislature to overturn a presidential election is 'fascist' and 'hogwash'
Rusty Bowers calls state legislatures overturning elections "fascist" and "hogwash." "That the legislature could nullify your election, that's not conservative. That's fascist," Bowers told the Guardian. The outgoing Arizona House Speaker stood up to attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Outgoing Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers says state legislatures giving...
Mike Flynn furiously storms out of interview over January 6 question in new documentary: ‘I am so sick of it’
A clip from a new PBS documentary has shown former national security adviser Michael Flynn losing his temper with a reporter who asked if he had contact with his brother, a general, on 6 January 2021.Mr Flynn, who is a popular figure among QAnon followers and who suggested Mr Trump impose martial law to facilitate a do-over of the 2020 election, had the encounter on camera during the shooting of the Mike Flynn’s Holy War, which takes a look at the former general’s post-Trump administration activities across the country.The clip shows Mr Flynn in a terse exchange with the...
2 Capitol rioters who threw smoke bombs at police and wrote 'murder the media' on a door have pleaded guilty for their involvement on January 6
As Nicholas Ochs and Nicholas DeCarlo exited the Capitol building, they paused at one of the doors and inscribed "murder the media" onto it.
Trump Lawyer Seeks To Avoid Criminal Prosecution In Mar-A-Lago Case — But Expert Says His Client Has 'No Discipline'
Former President Donald Trump’s lawyer Chris Kise is reportedly taking on a more conciliatory approach in taking on the U.S. Department of Justice’s probe into the search and seizure that took place at Mar-a-Lago. What Happened: Kise’s target is that the government avoids seeking criminal prosecution, reported The...
'It was unprecedented and scary': Ex-top federal prosecutor claims Trump's Justice Department pushed him to target 'political enemies' and wipe 'individual one' from Michael Cohen documents
Donald Trump's Justice Department pressed to target political enemies and drop references to 'individual one' in the Michael Cohen case, a former top federal prosecutor has claimed. Geoffrey Berman said the interference was unprecedented and on at least one occasion it followed tweets by then President Donald Trump. 'People who...
Jimmy Kimmel praises Indian news channel for fact-checking Donald Trump’s ‘clearly fake’ statements
Jimmy Kimmel has praised Indian news channel New Delhi Television for fact-checking Donald Trump’s “clearly fake” statements during a recent interview. The former US president sat down for an exclusive interview with NDTV’s Sreenivasan Jain, which aired last week on Thursday (8 September). “What has stood out [about the interview] is the fact-checking of every statement that the former US president makes,” NDTV’s Sarah Jacob said, referencing the international attention the channel’s interview has garnered on-air. During the interview, Trump, 76, made several false claims, including that he “beat” president Joe Biden in the 2020 elections “by a...
Mike Pence's former chief of staff chides Trump's lawyers for 'potentially lying' to DOJ: 'There's a difference between playing a lawyer on TV' and 'good legal counsel'
Marc Short criticized Trump's defense team in an interview with Fox News as the former president's lawyers have also been mocked by legal experts.
MSNBC
The MAGA movement's hypocrisy can be boiled down to one video
During the House Jan. 6 committee hearings in June, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, a Black mother-daughter duo who had served as election workers in Georgia, reflected on what it was like to be on the receiving end of Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani’s conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election.
Hillary Clinton Responds to AOC’s Concerns About the Future of a Female President: ‘We Can’t Be Bullied Into Silence’
Hillary Clinton responded to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s concerns about the future of a female president, asserting Sunday that “a woman will become our president at some point.”. “We can’t be bullied into silence or giving up on our own dreams,” Clinton said in an interview with CNN’s Dana...
Republicans have spent the year attacking Democrats on inflation. Some conservatives worry that won’t be enough to win in November
CNN — Frustrated by Republicans’ intense focus on inflation and President Joe Biden in the party’s closing pitch to voters, some conservatives want to see the GOP talk more about hot-button cultural issues in the final sprint to Election Day. The thinking among critics of the current...
Kamala Harris declares she'll 'proudly' run with Biden again in 2024 and says 'people are going to demand justice' amid DOJ's Trump investigation
Vice President Kamala Harris enthusiastically reaffirmed her support for President Joe Biden's re-election bid on Sunday even as a growing number of their fellow Democrats cast doubt on the commander-in-chief's 2024 ambitions. During a wide-ranging interview on NBC News' Meet The Press, Harris also tried to avoid weighing in directly...
