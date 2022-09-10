Effective: 2022-09-14 01:35:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-14 03:15:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Northwest Deserts FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Arizona, including the following area, Northwest Deserts. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of washes and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Numerous thunderstorms will produce rounds of heavy rain across the Northwest Plateau and Arizona Strip of Mohave County through Wednesday evening. Storms may move repeatedly over some sites. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 HOURS AGO