Historian reflects on siege of southern Indiana town
CORYDON, Ind. (WISH) — During the Civil War there were only two battles fought north of the Mason-Dixon Line: Gettysburg, and a smaller, lesser-known invasion of the southern Indiana town of Corydon. On July 7, 1863, Confederate General John Hunt Morgan crossed the Ohio River from Kentucky into Harrison...
UAW workers in Indiana, Stellantis reach tentative deal
(AP) — United Auto Workers union members who went on strike Saturday at the Stellantis casting plant in Indiana, is announcing a tentative deal with the company. The UAW Local 1166 bargaining committee announced the agreement in a blog post, saying that a ratification vote would be held Monday. Stellantis confirmed the tentative deal.
Tuesday’s business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King. Analysts expect the new inflation report, out Tuesday morning, to show overall prices are easing. Fuel prices have fallen and housing has gone down, as well, in the past month. Still, when compared to...
Indiana reports 5,401 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths in previous week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Monday released new COVID-19 data. The data was collected through Thursday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Advocate: Abortion ban to dangerously impact trafficking victims
INDINAPOLIS (WISH) — The clock is ticking down until the near-total ban on abortion goes into effect statewide on Thursday. The ban has brought to light deep concerns on it’s impact for trafficking victims due to it’s restrictions on where an abortion can still take place. “If...
