Who’s thunder? Who’s lightning? Who cares for Michigan State’s running back duo
EAST LANSING – Through two games, Michigan State’s running back situation for the 2022 season has crystallized: a two-back system of Jalen Berger and Jarek Broussard. But which one is thunder and which one is lightning? Nobody’s quite sure. “You’ve got thunder and lightning with both of...
Even after two dominant games, Michigan football has ideas for improvement
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan is 0-2 on the opening coin toss this season. Once the games have started, however, the Wolverines have been unstoppable. Michigan has steamrolled its first two opponents, beating Colorado State 51-7 in the opener and topping Hawaii 56-10 on Saturday. Only one team in FBS has scored more points than Michigan. Only 10 have allowed fewer.
Michigan State using ‘sleep banking’ to prepare for trip to Washington
EAST LANSING – Payton Thorne, a native of the Chicago suburb of Naperville, has only been to the West Coast once in his life. That was a brief visit to Stanford when he was in high school. The Michigan State redshirt junior quarterback is preparing for another cross-country trip...
Overheard at Mel Tucker’s press conference: Mission critical and slim margins
EAST LANSING – After back-to-back wins at home, Michigan State is preparing to go on the road for the first time this season. The No. 11 Spartans (2-0) will play at Washington (2-0) on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC) in Seattle. Michigan State opened the season with a 35-13...
Kickoff time set for Michigan State’s Big Ten opener vs. Minnesota
The kickoff time for Michigan State’s Big Ten opener is set. The No. 11 Spartans (2-0) host Minnesota (2-0) on Sept. 24 and that game will start at 3:30 p.m. and be broadcast on the Big Ten Network, it was announced Monday afternoon. That will be the fourth game...
Michigan State officially adds Penn State transfer Ken Talley
Michigan State officially added another transfer. Ken Talley, a defensive end transfer from Penn State, is now on the roster, a team spokesman confirmed on Monday night while noting he’s not immediately eligible to play but can practice with the team. Talley announced his commitment to the Spartans via...
No hard feelings after Germie Bernard’s flip from Washington to Michigan State
EAST LANSING – When Michigan State’s team bus arrives on the University of Washington’s campus on Saturday ahead of the two teams’ non-conference matchup, it will mark the second time in 2022 that Spartans wide receiver Germie Bernard has visited the school. The first time he...
Michigan football’s youngest coach is a rising star
Grant Newsome could’ve left football several years ago. He had good reasons. First, there was the injury he sustained as a sophomore at Michigan serious enough to end his playing career. Bitter and angry, he could have quite the team.. He didn’t. Two years later, he graduated with...
Washington is off to a hot start, but Michigan State is a ‘different animal’
Twenty-one years ago, Washington opened the 2001 season by knocking off No. 11 Michigan, 23-18, in a non-conference matchup at Husky Stadium. In the two full decades since then, Washington has won a pair of Pac-12 titles and gone to the College Football Playoff. But it hasn’t repeated that feat from 2001: beating a ranked non-league opponent from a power conference.
Michigan prep football notebook: Teams surprising us through three games
We’re past three games into the 2022 high school football season and there are some teams throughout Michigan surprising everyone. Over in the Ann Arbor area, Dexter is off to its first 3-0 start since 1966. While 56 years is a surprisingly long time between 3-0 starts, it’s not surprising when you factor in Michigan running back commit Cole Cabana. The four-star running back scored four touchdowns in a 27-6 win over Bedford last week, three on the ground and one on the receiving end of a pass. It’s last 4-0 start was 1965 and it will look to match that this Friday against Ypsilanti Lincoln.
Michigan State opens as slight underdog on trip to Washington
EAST LANSING – Michigan State opens the week as an underdog ahead of its trip to Washington on Saturday, but not by much. The Spartans opened as two-point underdogs against the Huskies, according to Circa Sports. The over/under on the game was set at 54 ½. Michigan State...
Michigan-UConn betting line pushing Hawaii level, and could rise
If the oddsmakers are correct again, Michigan football should coast to a 3-0 start to the season. The Wolverines opened as 45-point favorites for Saturday’s matchup with Connecticut (Noon, ABC), with the folks at Circa Sports in Las Vegas suggesting another blowout is on the horizon. That’s a one...
Snap counts, PFF grades: MSU’s Jacoby Windmon among Big Ten’s top pass rushers
EAST LANSING – Michigan State’s Saturday home game against Akron was like a day at school where the teacher left the answer key on the whiteboard:. A lot of good grades were given out. That’ll likely change next week when Michigan State goes on the road to take...
Game Balls: Standout Michigan high school football players from Week 3
The third week of the 2022 Michigan high school football season was filled with impressive individual performances and highlight-reel plays from a bevy of standout playmakers. There were 300-yard rushers, 200-yard passers and touchdowns by the bundle, but we wanted to highlight some of the best of the best from across Michigan with a statewide Player of the Week post with input from all of our high school sports reporters.
Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner out for season with shoulder injury
Notre Dame took a shocking loss against Marshall on Saturday and now the Irish have lost their starting quarterback. Sophomore Tyler Buchner is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with an injury to his nonthrowing shoulder that will require surgery, head coach Marcus Freeman announced.
Here are conference football standings in the Jackson area after Week 3
JACKSON -- Three weeks into the high school football season, conference races are starting to take shape. Obviously there is still plenty of season left, but some teams are starting to ease out in front of the pack, which others have a lot of work to get back into things.
Cleveland State University is Top Ohio College in U.S. News & World Report Social Mobility Rankings
CWRU top Ohio university overall, but CSU gets high marks for helping low income students succeed
School cellphone ban proposed by Michigan lawmaker
Freshman Jude Mys listens to music in the hallways to clear his head between classes at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor.Junior Jeffrey James texts throughout the day to check in with his girlfriend, senior Mahli Madrid, and confirm after-school plans. Senior Aniya Kidd uses her phone during the school day to keep track of assignments her teachers post online.None of that would be permitted under a Michigan House bill that would...
Napoleon keeps rallying for three-set win over Grass Lake
NAPOLEON -- Early in sets, things were constantly back-and-forth when Napoleon hosted Grass Lake on Tuesday. In fact, in the second and third sets Grass Lake pulled out to early leads. But Napoleon kept asserting itself late in sets, and rallied for a 25-12, 25-19, 25-19 win. “We had to...
Michigan Is Getting a New Shroom Fest
Michigan is getting a new psychedelic shroom fest, and it’s coming soon. The University of Michigan has approved the festival organizers’ request to host the annual Entheofest on the university’s Central Campus Diag off State Street. The even is slated to take place from 1:11 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. this Sunday (Sept. 18), according to university officials.
