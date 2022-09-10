ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Even after two dominant games, Michigan football has ideas for improvement

ANN ARBOR -- Michigan is 0-2 on the opening coin toss this season. Once the games have started, however, the Wolverines have been unstoppable. Michigan has steamrolled its first two opponents, beating Colorado State 51-7 in the opener and topping Hawaii 56-10 on Saturday. Only one team in FBS has scored more points than Michigan. Only 10 have allowed fewer.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Akron, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Washington Township, MI
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Washington State
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Akron, OH
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
City
Akron, MI
Local
Michigan College Sports
Akron, OH
Football
Akron, OH
Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
MLive.com

Michigan State officially adds Penn State transfer Ken Talley

Michigan State officially added another transfer. Ken Talley, a defensive end transfer from Penn State, is now on the roster, a team spokesman confirmed on Monday night while noting he’s not immediately eligible to play but can practice with the team. Talley announced his commitment to the Spartans via...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan football’s youngest coach is a rising star

Grant Newsome could’ve left football several years ago. He had good reasons. First, there was the injury he sustained as a sophomore at Michigan serious enough to end his playing career. Bitter and angry, he could have quite the team.. He didn’t. Two years later, he graduated with...
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Michigan#Ohio State#Zips#Mid American Conference#American Football#College Football#Michigan State 52#Spartans
MLive.com

Washington is off to a hot start, but Michigan State is a ‘different animal’

Twenty-one years ago, Washington opened the 2001 season by knocking off No. 11 Michigan, 23-18, in a non-conference matchup at Husky Stadium. In the two full decades since then, Washington has won a pair of Pac-12 titles and gone to the College Football Playoff. But it hasn’t repeated that feat from 2001: beating a ranked non-league opponent from a power conference.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan prep football notebook: Teams surprising us through three games

We’re past three games into the 2022 high school football season and there are some teams throughout Michigan surprising everyone. Over in the Ann Arbor area, Dexter is off to its first 3-0 start since 1966. While 56 years is a surprisingly long time between 3-0 starts, it’s not surprising when you factor in Michigan running back commit Cole Cabana. The four-star running back scored four touchdowns in a 27-6 win over Bedford last week, three on the ground and one on the receiving end of a pass. It’s last 4-0 start was 1965 and it will look to match that this Friday against Ypsilanti Lincoln.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State opens as slight underdog on trip to Washington

EAST LANSING – Michigan State opens the week as an underdog ahead of its trip to Washington on Saturday, but not by much. The Spartans opened as two-point underdogs against the Huskies, according to Circa Sports. The over/under on the game was set at 54 ½. Michigan State...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan-UConn betting line pushing Hawaii level, and could rise

If the oddsmakers are correct again, Michigan football should coast to a 3-0 start to the season. The Wolverines opened as 45-point favorites for Saturday’s matchup with Connecticut (Noon, ABC), with the folks at Circa Sports in Las Vegas suggesting another blowout is on the horizon. That’s a one...
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
MLive.com

Game Balls: Standout Michigan high school football players from Week 3

The third week of the 2022 Michigan high school football season was filled with impressive individual performances and highlight-reel plays from a bevy of standout playmakers. There were 300-yard rushers, 200-yard passers and touchdowns by the bundle, but we wanted to highlight some of the best of the best from across Michigan with a statewide Player of the Week post with input from all of our high school sports reporters.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive.com

Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner out for season with shoulder injury

Notre Dame took a shocking loss against Marshall on Saturday and now the Irish have lost their starting quarterback. Sophomore Tyler Buchner is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with an injury to his nonthrowing shoulder that will require surgery, head coach Marcus Freeman announced.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
Chalkbeat

School cellphone ban proposed by Michigan lawmaker

Freshman Jude Mys listens to music in the hallways to clear his head between classes at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor.Junior Jeffrey James texts throughout the day to check in with his girlfriend, senior Mahli Madrid, and confirm after-school plans.  Senior Aniya Kidd uses her phone during the school day to keep track of assignments her teachers post online.None of that would be permitted under a Michigan House bill that would...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Napoleon keeps rallying for three-set win over Grass Lake

NAPOLEON -- Early in sets, things were constantly back-and-forth when Napoleon hosted Grass Lake on Tuesday. In fact, in the second and third sets Grass Lake pulled out to early leads. But Napoleon kept asserting itself late in sets, and rallied for a 25-12, 25-19, 25-19 win. “We had to...
NAPOLEON, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Is Getting a New Shroom Fest

Michigan is getting a new psychedelic shroom fest, and it’s coming soon. The University of Michigan has approved the festival organizers’ request to host the annual Entheofest on the university’s Central Campus Diag off State Street. The even is slated to take place from 1:11 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. this Sunday (Sept. 18), according to university officials.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy