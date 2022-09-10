ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coroner's office identifies pedestrian killed on Ramon Road in Palm Springs

By Brian Blueskye, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The man hit and killed by a driver in Palm Springs Friday was identified as a 61-year-old local, according to the Riverside County Coroner's Office.

Alvaro Vasquez, of Palm Springs, had been walking at Ramon Road and Calle Amigos. He was dead on the scene when Palm Springs police arrived just after 8:30 p.m. Friday. An investigation revealed he was struck by a vehicle traveling west.

The driver remained at the scene, and police say drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor.

This is the third pedestrian fatality in Palm Springs since May when George Edward Lammon, 52, of Palm Springs was killed in the 800 block of North Sunrise Way in Palm Springs. Jessie Fleury, 39, of San Jacinto, was killed after being struck by the driver of a Porche, who fled after the crash near East Palm Canyon and South Broadmoor drives.

Desert Sun reporter Brian Blueskye covers arts and entertainment. He can be reached at brian.blueskye@desertsun.com or on Twitter at @bblueskye.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Coroner's office identifies pedestrian killed on Ramon Road in Palm Springs

Samuel Johnston
6d ago

With more transients and homeless flowing in it’s gonna happen more and more because they’re used to walking in the street in those liberals run cities. They used to walking where they want. I see homeless people jaywalking downtown Palm Springs all the time and people slamming on the brakes

Femur
5d ago

no this isn't even a homeless situation..this is an EVERYONE PROBLEM. It's been a problem ever since travel bans lifted and the desert has gotten TONS of tourism. these people are somewhat careless. like covid quarantine made people forget how to be safe. and don't get me started on how everyone drives anymore. my God, no one uses turn signals anymore, they just expect you to read their mind on what they will do. it's utter bs.

