Coroner's office identifies pedestrian killed on Ramon Road in Palm Springs

The man hit and killed by a driver in Palm Springs Friday was identified as a 61-year-old local, according to the Riverside County Coroner's Office.

Alvaro Vasquez, of Palm Springs, had been walking at Ramon Road and Calle Amigos. He was dead on the scene when Palm Springs police arrived just after 8:30 p.m. Friday. An investigation revealed he was struck by a vehicle traveling west.

The driver remained at the scene, and police say drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor.

This is the third pedestrian fatality in Palm Springs since May when George Edward Lammon, 52, of Palm Springs was killed in the 800 block of North Sunrise Way in Palm Springs. Jessie Fleury, 39, of San Jacinto, was killed after being struck by the driver of a Porche, who fled after the crash near East Palm Canyon and South Broadmoor drives.

