Taunton, MA

Taunton beats New Bedford in game shortened for safety concerns

By Kristina Fontes, The Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32cG9d_0hqCw3lU00

This week's Sunday Reads are all about those Friday night lights.

Football is back!

Greater Taunton football teams have returned to the gridiron, as the 2022-23 football season kicks off.

Taunton High School won their first game, but it was called off in the fourth quarter for safety concerns of those in attendance and everyone was evacuated from Paul Walsh Field.

Bristol-Plymouth had a rough first night out at as well, but in a different way, with a 20-8 loss to Old Colony. But that's not going to get them down: coach John Parris knew they'd be in for a test in their opening week, and he is excited about the potential he sees for this season.

