ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
dornob.com

Cadillac’s Newest Luxury Show Car is a Fully Electric Hatchback

The latest show car from luxury brand Cadillac has more than a few surprises in store. Not only is the Celestiq fully electric, but it also comes with a bubble-back hatch, an unusual sight among similar models. While the new show car is intended to compete with top-tier sedans like...
CARS
Motorious

Stunning Dual-Ghia Selling On Bring A Trailer

This incredible car is a high performance vehicle from some unlikely sources. When you first see this car many of us might wonder what exactly it is because of its wild style and unique design. The front fascia is something akin to that of the Thunderbird while the rear fins remind us of a classic Cadillac from the 1950s and early ’60s. Of course, this is wildly different from what the car actually is as the body was designed by an Italian company, Ghia, dedicated to style and aerodynamic performance while the engine was provided by the Dual Motors company of Detroit, Michigan. So what exactly is this stunning vehicle which seems to have roots in multiple automotive cultures?
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
MotorAuthority

Piech hires former bosses of Aston Martin, Genesis for electric sports car project

Swiss electric vehicle startup Piech has hired some big guns to help bring its zero-emission performance cars to market. The company last week announced the hiring of Manfred Fitzgerald as chairman and Tobias Moers as chief technology officer, both veterans of the industry. Both executives will also share the role of CEO at Piech.
BUSINESS
Lootpress

Kroger Announces New Smart Way Product Line

The Kroger Co. announced today Smart Way, a new opening price point Our Brands product line. This line brings together 16 legacy brands into a single, easy-to-find identity. “As our customers face an ongoing inflationary environment, we know they are looking to stretch their dollars further than ever before,” said Stuart Aitken, Kroger’s senior vice president and chief merchant and marketing officer. “Smart Way is an exciting, eye-pleasing product line that will be easy for customers to find. By adding a simplified opening price point brand strategy to Our Brands portfolio, we will further cater to every customer, every time.”
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Stevens
gmauthority.com

Here’s How Much The 2023 Corvette Z06’s Carbon Fiber Wheels Cost

The 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 offers impressive performance right from the get-go, but for those customers that need a little extra customization and a little extra speed, optional upgrades like the carbon fiber wheels are right on target. The question is – how much do the 2023 Corvette Z06’s carbon fiber wheels actually cost?
CARS
Top Speed

Custom Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is Rightly Called The ’Mad Boy’

When you think of custom cruiser motorcycles, Germany barely comes to mind. However, if you look a bit deeper into the country, there is no shortage of Harley-Davidson fans and even custom Harley shops, one of which is Duesseldorf. Custom Harley-Davidson Fat Boy By H-D Duesseldorf. The maker built the...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interior Design#Design Process#Vehicles#Linus Business#Business Industry
Motor1.com

BMW XM Video Teaser Confirms It Debuts September 27

In a new teaser for the BMW XM, the brand confirms that the upcoming performance crossover debuts on September 27 at 6:01 PM EDT. The accompanying video also provides a brief chance to hear the vehicle rev. The teaser video offers another look at the XM's illuminated grille outline, running...
CARS
Motor1.com

Mercedes GLA-Class Facelift Spied Lapping The Nurburgring

The Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class has a refresh in the works. The example in these photos gets a workout around the Nürburgring for some testing. As the camouflage indicates, Mercedes is not making significant changes to the revised GLA. The design revisions consist of an updated grille and new taillights. The small tweaks are allegedly because the automaker is preparing for a new generation of the little crossover riding on the MMA platform, rather than the current MFA underpinnings. It doesn't make financial sense to make a big investment into a vehicle that has bigger changes on the horizon.
CARS
Road & Track

Chrysler Is Once Again Building a Performance Car

Ever since the Pacifica minivan debuted back in 2016, Chrysler has been in a bit of a new product lull. That is officially going to change on September 13th however, as an “extremely limited production” vehicle is slated to arrive just in time for the Detroit Auto Show. Thanks to some clever detectives online, it’s all but confirmed that said vehicle will be a high-performance variant of the ever-present Chrysler 300.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
MotorTrend Magazine

The 2023 Lincoln Corsair Is Gunning Hard for Title of Best Compact Luxury SUV

The crowded and growing luxury compact SUV class is no place to pinch pennies, so just three years into its current production run, the Corsair is receiving significant investment from its maker, Lincoln. The strong-selling entry-level Lincoln Corsair SUV gains several hand-me-down technologies from pricier Lincolns, including the Auto Air Refresh cabin particulate-matter purging system from the midsize Aviator, and Lincoln Active Glide (Ford BlueCruise) hands-free highway driver assist from the max-profits Navigator.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Building New 6.8-Liter Gasoline V8 For F-150 Super Duty

Canadian trade union Unifor is heavily involved in Ford engine production at the brand's Windsor engine plant where the famous Windsor V8 is produced. The trade union released a statement - that was later deleted - that another V8 will come out of Windsor. Reportedly, this V8 will also be...
CARS
Top Speed

Endless Juice: The Mokwheel Basalt E-Bike Is A Power Bank On Two Wheels

Electric bikes are a popular means of commuting, thanks to their simple nature and pocket-friendly price tag. The popularity, however, comes at the cost of cut-throat competition and this has led bikemakers to push the envelope of E-bikes. Canadian brand Mokwheel excels in such situations and that’s the reason it...
BICYCLES
The US Sun

Is it illegal to drive with both feet?

WE have all heard of horror stories where a driver crashed their car after accidentally pressing the wrong pedal in a moment of confusion. There are many road laws motorists need to follow to keep us safe on the streets, but are there any rules about driving using both feet?
TRAFFIC
CBS News

CBS News

539K+
Followers
65K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy