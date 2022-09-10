Read full article on original website
dornob.com
Cadillac’s Newest Luxury Show Car is a Fully Electric Hatchback
The latest show car from luxury brand Cadillac has more than a few surprises in store. Not only is the Celestiq fully electric, but it also comes with a bubble-back hatch, an unusual sight among similar models. While the new show car is intended to compete with top-tier sedans like...
New Chevy Montana Small Pickup Looks Like a Real Maverick Rival. Will GM Sell It Here?
ChevroletC'mon Chevy, don't you wanna give us a tiny Montana ZR2 Bison?
Stunning Dual-Ghia Selling On Bring A Trailer
This incredible car is a high performance vehicle from some unlikely sources. When you first see this car many of us might wonder what exactly it is because of its wild style and unique design. The front fascia is something akin to that of the Thunderbird while the rear fins remind us of a classic Cadillac from the 1950s and early ’60s. Of course, this is wildly different from what the car actually is as the body was designed by an Italian company, Ghia, dedicated to style and aerodynamic performance while the engine was provided by the Dual Motors company of Detroit, Michigan. So what exactly is this stunning vehicle which seems to have roots in multiple automotive cultures?
Biden to announce $900 million for electric vehicle chargers at Detroit auto show
Washington — President Biden, a gearhead with his own vintage Corvette, will showcase his administration's efforts to promote electric vehicles during a visit Wednesday to the Detroit auto show, where he is planning to announce hundreds of millions of dollars to build charging stations in dozens of states. The...
Chevrolet Will Let Corvette Z06 Buyers Build Their Own Engines
Apart from the looks, the main highlight of the new Corvette Z06 lies in what resides behind the seats. Specifically, GM's new 5.5-liter LT6 flat-plane crankshaft DOHC all-aluminum V8 engine. Buyers of the Chevy Corvette Z06 will have a very personal touch on this part of the sports car, though....
2023 Dodge Challenger, Charger Swingers Strut Wide-Body Flair for ‘Last Call’ Muscle Cars
DodgeDodge has revived a historic name to adorn these very green special edition models.
MotorAuthority
Piech hires former bosses of Aston Martin, Genesis for electric sports car project
Swiss electric vehicle startup Piech has hired some big guns to help bring its zero-emission performance cars to market. The company last week announced the hiring of Manfred Fitzgerald as chairman and Tobias Moers as chief technology officer, both veterans of the industry. Both executives will also share the role of CEO at Piech.
Kroger Announces New Smart Way Product Line
The Kroger Co. announced today Smart Way, a new opening price point Our Brands product line. This line brings together 16 legacy brands into a single, easy-to-find identity. “As our customers face an ongoing inflationary environment, we know they are looking to stretch their dollars further than ever before,” said Stuart Aitken, Kroger’s senior vice president and chief merchant and marketing officer. “Smart Way is an exciting, eye-pleasing product line that will be easy for customers to find. By adding a simplified opening price point brand strategy to Our Brands portfolio, we will further cater to every customer, every time.”
New EV Crate Motor Will Give An Easy 590 HP To Any Classic Car
Custom applications for EV motors are no new idea. The instant a Tesla Model S leaves the assembly line, someone is going to gut it, drop the motor in a BMW, and send it 'round the Nurburgring. Ford will even sell you an electric crate motor, just like it would a V8.
3 Pros and 3 Cons of Driving a Polaris Slingshot Daily
Driving the Polaris Slingshot is every day is fun, but here are a few pros and cons when doing so. The post 3 Pros and 3 Cons of Driving a Polaris Slingshot Daily appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
Here’s How Much The 2023 Corvette Z06’s Carbon Fiber Wheels Cost
The 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 offers impressive performance right from the get-go, but for those customers that need a little extra customization and a little extra speed, optional upgrades like the carbon fiber wheels are right on target. The question is – how much do the 2023 Corvette Z06’s carbon fiber wheels actually cost?
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is Rightly Called The ’Mad Boy’
When you think of custom cruiser motorcycles, Germany barely comes to mind. However, if you look a bit deeper into the country, there is no shortage of Harley-Davidson fans and even custom Harley shops, one of which is Duesseldorf. Custom Harley-Davidson Fat Boy By H-D Duesseldorf. The maker built the...
BMW XM Video Teaser Confirms It Debuts September 27
In a new teaser for the BMW XM, the brand confirms that the upcoming performance crossover debuts on September 27 at 6:01 PM EDT. The accompanying video also provides a brief chance to hear the vehicle rev. The teaser video offers another look at the XM's illuminated grille outline, running...
Mercedes GLA-Class Facelift Spied Lapping The Nurburgring
The Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class has a refresh in the works. The example in these photos gets a workout around the Nürburgring for some testing. As the camouflage indicates, Mercedes is not making significant changes to the revised GLA. The design revisions consist of an updated grille and new taillights. The small tweaks are allegedly because the automaker is preparing for a new generation of the little crossover riding on the MMA platform, rather than the current MFA underpinnings. It doesn't make financial sense to make a big investment into a vehicle that has bigger changes on the horizon.
electrek.co
This US-made 2,500W electric bicycle motor claims the highest power-to-weight ratio in the world
Colorado-based electric bicycle company Optibike has a new high-power electric motor that it says can best any other e-bike motor in its weight class. The motor is called the Optibike Powerstorm MBB, or Motorized Bottom Bracket. Like many other mid-drive motors, it is mounted in the location of a typical...
Road & Track
Chrysler Is Once Again Building a Performance Car
Ever since the Pacifica minivan debuted back in 2016, Chrysler has been in a bit of a new product lull. That is officially going to change on September 13th however, as an “extremely limited production” vehicle is slated to arrive just in time for the Detroit Auto Show. Thanks to some clever detectives online, it’s all but confirmed that said vehicle will be a high-performance variant of the ever-present Chrysler 300.
MotorTrend Magazine
The 2023 Lincoln Corsair Is Gunning Hard for Title of Best Compact Luxury SUV
The crowded and growing luxury compact SUV class is no place to pinch pennies, so just three years into its current production run, the Corsair is receiving significant investment from its maker, Lincoln. The strong-selling entry-level Lincoln Corsair SUV gains several hand-me-down technologies from pricier Lincolns, including the Auto Air Refresh cabin particulate-matter purging system from the midsize Aviator, and Lincoln Active Glide (Ford BlueCruise) hands-free highway driver assist from the max-profits Navigator.
Ford Building New 6.8-Liter Gasoline V8 For F-150 Super Duty
Canadian trade union Unifor is heavily involved in Ford engine production at the brand's Windsor engine plant where the famous Windsor V8 is produced. The trade union released a statement - that was later deleted - that another V8 will come out of Windsor. Reportedly, this V8 will also be...
Top Speed
Endless Juice: The Mokwheel Basalt E-Bike Is A Power Bank On Two Wheels
Electric bikes are a popular means of commuting, thanks to their simple nature and pocket-friendly price tag. The popularity, however, comes at the cost of cut-throat competition and this has led bikemakers to push the envelope of E-bikes. Canadian brand Mokwheel excels in such situations and that’s the reason it...
Is it illegal to drive with both feet?
WE have all heard of horror stories where a driver crashed their car after accidentally pressing the wrong pedal in a moment of confusion. There are many road laws motorists need to follow to keep us safe on the streets, but are there any rules about driving using both feet?
CBS News
