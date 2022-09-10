Read full article on original website
New Jersey Globe
Gun club leader arrested for theft
The treasurer of a local gun club in Ocean County has been arrested on charges that he stole roughly $4,000 by using dues he collected for personal benefit, Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced on Tuesday. Michael D. Weber, a 64-year-old Jamesburg resident, was in charge of collecting and depositing membership dues...
ocscanner.news
ISLAND HEIGHTS: CAR BREAK INS OVERNIGHT
We would like to remind our residents and visitors to LOCK your car doors at all times. In the early hours of the morning multiple vehicles where burglarized resulting in ONLY lost property. If you are a victim to vehicle burglary please call us at 732-270-3000 to make a report.
ocscanner.news
JACKSON: POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE ON SHOOTING
Patrol Officers responded to a residence on Jackson Mills Road closer to the Freehold border for a report of an individual that had sustained a gunshot wound. Upon their arrival they discovered a male victim of a self inflicted gunshot wound. He was still alive and transported to the hospital for treatment, but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.
Pedestrian Critical, Struck By Unlicensed Driver In Toms River: Police
A 33-year-old pedestrian from Forked River was listed in critical condition after being struck by an unlicensed driver in Toms River, authorities said. On Monday, Sept. 12 at approximately 2:20 p.m., police were dispatched to Hooper Avenue, just north of Washington Street, for a reported pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
News 12
Thieves attempt to break in, steal Land Rover from garage of Gov. Murphy's next-door neighbor, police say
Thieves tried to break in and steal the Land Rover of Gov. Phil Murphy's next-door neighbors in Middletown Sunday, according to the police report exclusively obtained by News 12. Police say two men were seen trying to kick in the garage of the governor's neighbor around 3:30 p.m. Someone spotted...
Caught on video: Gunman opens fire on Bronx street in broad daylight, injuring 4
NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help finding the person who shot four people in the Bronx. It happened Friday at around 4:40 p.m. at the Pelham Parkway NYCHA development on Wallace Avenue. Police say four men were sitting on a bench when surveillance video shows the man pulling out a gun and opening fire. Four people were hit. One man, 26, was hit in the buttocks, another, 22, was struck in the ankle, a third, 29, was shot in the foot, and the fourth man, 29, was struck in the buttocks. All four were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. Police say the gunman took off on Matthews Avenue. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NYPD: Man, 33, dies after attempting to rob pair at gunpoint in Staten Island’s Eltingville section
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man in his early 30s who attempted to rob a pair of men in Eltingville early Sunday morning later died after a physical confrontation, police said. Police responded to a 911 call of a gunpoint robbery in progress at Pacific Avenue and St. Albans Place just before 2 a.m. and found a 33-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Who killed these 3 men? Monmouth County, NJ authorities want public’s help
Authorities in Monmouth County are seeking the public's help to identify who's responsible for recent homicides that took the lives of three local men. All of the victims died of gunshot wounds, but authorities do not believe the shootings are related. "One of them had just spent time with his...
Galloway police release photo of woman who may have duped others
A photo of a woman accused of duping a Galloway Township woman of $600,000 has been released in an attempt to find other potential victims. During the investigation, investigators learned that many of the victims only spoke Chinese or limited English, Galloway police said. They hope the photo may help identify additional victims.
ocscanner.news
JACKSON: SHOOTING
We are receiving many requests as to what is going on. We are working diligently to get information for you. We don’t want to report incorrect data so please bear with us while we do the best job we can for you.
Motorcyclist died after colliding with car that pulled onto road, police said
A motorcyclist died late last month after colliding with a vehicle that pulled into his path on Route 530 in Berkeley Township, police said. Daniel Wisnewski died at the scene of the Aug. 30 crash after several attempts to revive him with CPR by police officers, Berkeley EMS and paramedics from the Robert Wood Johnson health system, Berkeley Township police said.
Driver stabbed during attempted carjacking at West Philadelphia gas station
Police say the victim was stabbed in the chest while stopping the would-be carjacking from stealing his sports car.
ocscanner.news
SEASIDE HEIGHTS: STREET FIGHT WITH BRASS KNUCKLES??
Emergency personnel are heading to the 200 block of Dumont for a street fight with multiple individuals. Caller advises the assailants are intoxicated and there are brass knuckles involved in the fight. When police arrived on scene it was unfounded and declared it a false call. Rate:. PreviousSEASIDE: SUSPICIOUS MALE...
Man forcibly reached under woman’s skirt in Astoria: NYPD
ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — A woman was walking down the 46th Street subway station stairs in Astoria when a man reached under her skirt and grabbed her, police said. The 22-year-old woman was walking down the stairs in the Broadway and 46th Street station when an unknown man walked behind her, forcibly reached under her […]
NYC mom suspected of drowning kids at Coney Island Beach once blasted hospital that tried to save them in online review
The Brooklyn mother suspected of drowning her three young children railed against Coney Island Hospital in a scathing online review earlier this year — the same facility where doctors tried in vain Monday to save her kids. “I don’t like writing reviews,” Erin Merdy wrote nine months ago in a Google Maps review of the neighborhood medical center. “But this is the absolute worst hospital.” Merdy ...
Former Aberdeen, NJ Police Officer sentenced for tampering with evidence twice at ATPD
A former police officer in Aberdeen Township has received a jail sentence after he was found to have tampered with evidence on two separate occasions. The details from the case and sentence were announced by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said that 35-year-old Philip...
ocscanner.news
SEASIDE HEIGHTS: VICTIM ASSAULTED BY THREE MEN
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an assault victim outside Seaside Liquors. Victim advised he was attacked by three males wearing white T-Shirts who fled in the direction of the boardwalk.
NBC New York
Woman Impaled on NYC Fence in Freak SUV Sidewalk Jump Dies 2 Days Later
A woman who was impaled on a metal fence in a freak accident after an SUV jumped a curb and hit her on a Bronx sidewalk Friday has died, police said. Paulina Nrecaj, 59, was outside her Pelham Parkway apartment building on Bronxdale Avenue around 6:30 p.m. that night when cops say the SUV slammed into her and the side of the building. Nrecaj was impaled on a fence lining the outside of the apartment complex and taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Shore News Network
