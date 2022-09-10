ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, FL

Lake and Sumter County football: Mount Dora gives new coach Luke Hutchinson first victory

By Allen Pettigrew Jr., Daily Commercial
 3 days ago
Week 3 was an interesting one for Mount Dora football teams.

Mount Dora Christian Academy traveled to Gainesville for a game against P.K. Yonge, but storms and heavy rain washed out the matchup. The game was postponed with the teams tied at 0 with 4:52 left in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, Mount Dora High enjoyed a 33-32 victory over Leesburg High (1-2) for its first win under head coach Luke Hutchinson. The Hurricanes are 1-2 after defeating the Yellow Jackets for the first time since 2013.

Hutchison credits junior kicker Cole O’Reilly for stepping up in the win. He made all but one extra point, multiple field goals and gave his defense favorable field position on kickoffs and punts.

“He played a huge role in that game, just field position and scoring wise. Not very often do you have a kicker in high school that’s booting 42 yard field goals like they’re chip shots,” said Hutchinson.

Senior running back Dante Johnson-Turner ran for 148 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown. Quarterback Matt Butler spread the ball around for 196 passing yards on 9 of 16 attempts for three touchdowns. Sophomore Tanner Waring had seven receptions for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

The Hurricanes will continue their three game home stand in two weeks when the South Lake Eagles (0-3) come to town on Thursday.

Lake and Sumter County football scores for Week 3

Crystal River 30, East Ridge 0

Eustis 34, Tavares 0

Lake Minneola 30, Wekiva 27

Mount Dora 33, Leesburg 32

Santa Fe Catholic 40, First Academy of Leesburg 0

Savannah New Hampstead 42, South Lake 0

South Sumter 30, Wildwood 6

Umatilla 42, Discovery 21

Comments / 0

