South Carolina football down three defensive starters after injuries vs Arkansas

By Emily Adams, Greenville News
 3 days ago
South Carolina football lost three defensive starters to injuries in its Week 2 game at Arkansas on Saturday.

During the second quarter, nickelback Cam Smith left the field with an unknown injury. Smith was named a preseason All-American and was a second-team All-SEC selection last season.

Smith is the second starter from the Gamecocks' secondary sidelined. Safety RJ Roderick left the Week 1 game against Georgia State with an arm injury and did not travel with the team to Fayetteville. Freshman Nick Emmanwori started in his place, and O'Donnell Fortune has rotated in.

South Carolina also lost linebacker Mohamed Kaba in the first half against the Razorbacks. He was injured attempting to sack Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson, who managed to shake off the tackle. Kaba logged four tackles before leaving the game.

Sixth-year senior Sherrod Greene, who missed most of last season with an injury, subbed in for Kaba.

In the third quarter, defensive lineman Jordan Strachan left the field with an apparent knee injury. Per the ESPN broadcast, Strachan's family was in tears and joined him in the locker room, so he is unlikely to return. Strachan logged South Carolina's first sack of the season and already had six tackles, including 1.5 for loss.

Contact Emily Adams at eaadams@gannett.com or on Twitter @eaadams6.

#South Carolina Football#Georgia State#American Football#College Football#Nickelback Cam Smith#All American#Gamecocks#Espn
