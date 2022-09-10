Read full article on original website
Former NY Lieut. Gov. Richard Ravitch on Kathy Hochul, the MTA and state's outmigration
Richard Ravitch’s breadth of experience is enormous. He’s an economic policy expert and a board member of the Volcker Alliance. He served as New York lieutenant governor under David Paterson. He was the former head of the MTA, a former chief labor negotiator for Major League Baseball and one of the handful of people who helped save New York City from going bankrupt in the 1970s.
Hawaii Island student spearheads water refill project
WAIMEA, Hawaii — Nikki Montenegro, a student at Hawaii Preparatory Academy and junior project manager at Keahole Center for Sustainability, was struck by the amount of plastic she saw on local beaches and while diving along the shoreline. She had an idea for a project that has since been commended by Gov. David Ige and was recognized by the Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce with a Pualu Award for Business Innovation. The award recognizes businesses and organizations that work together in providing business leadership and community service.
Raleigh woman wins Ms. Wheelchair America
RALEIGH, N.C. — Ali Ingersoll of Raleigh is now Ms. Wheelchair America 2023. She won the title at the end of August in Michigan. Ingersoll is a quadriplegic following a diving accident over a decade ago. What You Need To Know. Ali Ingersoll is the reigning Ms. Wheelchair America...
Austin resident $5 million richer after lottery win
AUSTIN, Texas — The winning ticket for the Texas Lottery scratch-off game, Casino Millions, landed in the hands of an Austin resident. The anonymous winner got to collect $5 million in lottery earnings. The prized ticket was located at the Star Shop on 5801 N. Interstate 35. Casino Millions...
These Hawaii businesses will continue to have employees work remotely for the foreseeable future
When the COVID pandemic started in the beginning of 2020, many employers asked their staff to work from home for the first time. More than two years later, some businesses have brought their workers back to the office, but others have continued to permit remote work or have created a hybrid work environment in which employees occasionally come to the office.
New York Republicans mobilize against farm worker overtime change
More than a dozen New York Republicans running for Congress or are current incumbents in the House of Representatives are backing an effort to block the state from lowering the overtime threshold for farmworkers from 60 hours a week to 40. The legislation, backed by Reps. Chris Jacobs and Elise...
New York's life expectancy plunges amid COVID-19 pandemic
Life expectancy declined nationwide in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. New York state, hit hard and early by the spread of the virus, saw the steepest drop in the average expected life span by three years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Advocates and lawmakers are...
New shelter for homeless veterans opens in Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls now has an emergency shelter for veterans in need. Liberty Suite is located at the Niagara Gospel Mission's headquarters on Portage Road near Oxford Avenue. Members say they came up with the idea for the new shelter when they noticed an...
Legislation on the table to increase New York state sales tax exemption
With school back in session and fall right around the corner, Kaity Felton of Jamestown is once again taking her two daughters, Joise and June, back to the Chautauqua Mall in Lakewood to do a little more shopping. The Feltons also have a toddler son, so with the state of...
5 things to know: Voting in North Carolina’s midterm elections
When voters in North Carolina go to the polls this fall, they will cast ballots for all 170 members of the General Assembly. They will also elect the state’s 14 members of Congress and a new senator to replace retiring Sen. Richard Burr. A host of local races and referrendums will also be on ballots around the state.
Hochul: Maximum food benefit for SNAP program will be available for September
As the rising costs of groceries and fuel continues to take a bite out of New Yorkers' wallets, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday announced the maximum allowable level of food benefits under the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will be available this month. All households receiving benefits under SNAP will...
State education officials plan graduation review
State education officials in New York are forming a 64-member commission to review graduation requirements and make recommendations for how to better serve students from diverse backgrounds. The commission, to be co-chaired by Board of Regents Vice Chancellor Josephine Finn and Regent Judith Chin, is expected to release a report...
Lawmakers frustrated by delays in funding health worker bonuses, raises
Plans to improve the workforce, quality-of-life services and housing for developmentally disabled people in New York are one step closer to being finalized for the next five years. The state Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) must submit its final 2023-2027 comprehensive plan to the Legislature and Gov. Kathy...
LePage and Mills spar over future of Skowhegan dam and mill
The future of the Shawmut dam and Sappi paper mill in Skowhegan took center stage in the race for governor Monday when former Gov. Paul LePage accused current Gov. Janet Mills of working to shut down the dam, which would result in hundreds of lost jobs. A Mills campaign spokesman...
NYSRPA preparing to argue concealed carry lawsuit in court
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The New York State Rifle and Pistol Association filed a challenge to the state's new concealed carry laws in federal court at the end of last month — a day before the rules went into effect. Executive Director Tom King said the suit challenges almost all...
NY State Education Department poised to adopt regulations to hold nonpublic schools accountable
The New York State Board of Regents voted Monday to advance new regulations that provide greater oversight to enforce state education law about what's being taught in nonpublic school districts. The debate over the new regulations is dividing parents in the Hasidic community as the state could enforce stricter regulations...
Adults head back to the classroom online
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As many students have headed back to the classroom over these last few weeks, so have adult learners. A representative with the College Foundation of North Carolina says they’re seeing more adults wanting to head back to the classroom virtually, as they’ve had more time to re-evaluate their careers during the pandemic.
NYSRPA moves forward with challenge to new concealed carry laws and New York's life expectancy drops
The New York State Rifle and Pistol Association is preparing to argue its challenge to the state's new concealed carry laws in court. Also, the state Board of Regents voted to advance new regulations providing greater oversight over what's being taught in nonpublic schools.
