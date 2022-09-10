ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Former NY Lieut. Gov. Richard Ravitch on Kathy Hochul, the MTA and state's outmigration

Richard Ravitch’s breadth of experience is enormous. He’s an economic policy expert and a board member of the Volcker Alliance. He served as New York lieutenant governor under David Paterson. He was the former head of the MTA, a former chief labor negotiator for Major League Baseball and one of the handful of people who helped save New York City from going bankrupt in the 1970s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hawaii Island student spearheads water refill project

WAIMEA, Hawaii — Nikki Montenegro, a student at Hawaii Preparatory Academy and junior project manager at Keahole Center for Sustainability, was struck by the amount of plastic she saw on local beaches and while diving along the shoreline. She had an idea for a project that has since been commended by Gov. David Ige and was recognized by the Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce with a Pualu Award for Business Innovation. The award recognizes businesses and organizations that work together in providing business leadership and community service.
HAWAII STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Raleigh woman wins Ms. Wheelchair America

RALEIGH, N.C. — Ali Ingersoll of Raleigh is now Ms. Wheelchair America 2023. She won the title at the end of August in Michigan. Ingersoll is a quadriplegic following a diving accident over a decade ago. What You Need To Know. Ali Ingersoll is the reigning Ms. Wheelchair America...
RALEIGH, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Austin resident $5 million richer after lottery win

AUSTIN, Texas — The winning ticket for the Texas Lottery scratch-off game, Casino Millions, landed in the hands of an Austin resident. The anonymous winner got to collect $5 million in lottery earnings. The prized ticket was located at the Star Shop on 5801 N. Interstate 35. Casino Millions...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oxnard, CA
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
State
Washington State
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Washington, CA
spectrumlocalnews.com

These Hawaii businesses will continue to have employees work remotely for the foreseeable future

When the COVID pandemic started in the beginning of 2020, many employers asked their staff to work from home for the first time. More than two years later, some businesses have brought their workers back to the office, but others have continued to permit remote work or have created a hybrid work environment in which employees occasionally come to the office.
HAWAII STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York Republicans mobilize against farm worker overtime change

More than a dozen New York Republicans running for Congress or are current incumbents in the House of Representatives are backing an effort to block the state from lowering the overtime threshold for farmworkers from 60 hours a week to 40. The legislation, backed by Reps. Chris Jacobs and Elise...
AGRICULTURE
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York's life expectancy plunges amid COVID-19 pandemic

Life expectancy declined nationwide in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. New York state, hit hard and early by the spread of the virus, saw the steepest drop in the average expected life span by three years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Advocates and lawmakers are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spectrumlocalnews.com

New shelter for homeless veterans opens in Niagara Falls

​​NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — ​Niagara Falls now has an emergency shelter for veterans in need. Liberty Suite is located at the Niagara Gospel Mission's headquarters on Portage Road near Oxford Avenue. Members say they came up with the idea for the new shelter when they noticed an...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Waves#Mosquito#Coastal
spectrumlocalnews.com

5 things to know: Voting in North Carolina’s midterm elections

When voters in North Carolina go to the polls this fall, they will cast ballots for all 170 members of the General Assembly. They will also elect the state’s 14 members of Congress and a new senator to replace retiring Sen. Richard Burr. A host of local races and referrendums will also be on ballots around the state.
ELECTIONS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul: Maximum food benefit for SNAP program will be available for September

As the rising costs of groceries and fuel continues to take a bite out of New Yorkers' wallets, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday announced the maximum allowable level of food benefits under the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will be available this month. All households receiving benefits under SNAP will...
FOOD & DRINKS
spectrumlocalnews.com

State education officials plan graduation review

State education officials in New York are forming a 64-member commission to review graduation requirements and make recommendations for how to better serve students from diverse backgrounds. The commission, to be co-chaired by Board of Regents Vice Chancellor Josephine Finn and Regent Judith Chin, is expected to release a report...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Lawmakers frustrated by delays in funding health worker bonuses, raises

Plans to improve the workforce, quality-of-life services and housing for developmentally disabled people in New York are one step closer to being finalized for the next five years. The state Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) must submit its final 2023-2027 comprehensive plan to the Legislature and Gov. Kathy...
HEALTH
spectrumlocalnews.com

LePage and Mills spar over future of Skowhegan dam and mill

The future of the Shawmut dam and Sappi paper mill in Skowhegan took center stage in the race for governor Monday when former Gov. Paul LePage accused current Gov. Janet Mills of working to shut down the dam, which would result in hundreds of lost jobs. A Mills campaign spokesman...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
spectrumlocalnews.com

NYSRPA preparing to argue concealed carry lawsuit in court

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The New York State Rifle and Pistol Association filed a challenge to the state's new concealed carry laws in federal court at the end of last month — a day before the rules went into effect. Executive Director Tom King said the suit challenges almost all...
LAW
spectrumlocalnews.com

Adults head back to the classroom online

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As many students have headed back to the classroom over these last few weeks, so have adult learners. A representative with the College Foundation of North Carolina says they’re seeing more adults wanting to head back to the classroom virtually, as they’ve had more time to re-evaluate their careers during the pandemic.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy