Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Local Fall Essentials for Your Home [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
3 Kid-Friendly Vendor Highlights at Root's Country Market & AuctionMelissa FrostManheim, PA
Taylor Chip Cookies: A Delicious Lancaster County Success StoryMelissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Red Rabbit - A Pennsylvania Throwback Joint for Burgers and MilkshakesMelissa FrostDuncannon, PA
Lake Tobias: Open-Air Safari and Family Fun Activities at a 150-Acre Wildlife ParkMelissa FrostHalifax, PA
Related
theburgnews.com
Harrisburg Book Festival to return next month with author appearances, tent sale
An upcoming Harrisburg event may be one to bookmark. Midtown Scholar Bookstore will host its 10th annual Harrisburg Book Festival from Oct. 19 to 23, featuring author appearances, a book tent sale and other literary activities. This year will be the store’s first in-person festival since 2019. The past few...
PhillyBite
Pennsylvania's Drive In Movie Theaters
Comet Drive-In The Comet Drive-In opened in 1955 and closed in 1979. The theater was the first drive-in movie theater in Lancaster County and was operated by Harry Chertcoff. In the spring of 1955, he announced plans to open a second drive-in theater. He named the theater the Comet Drive-In and opened it on June 22. The theater's advertisement for the opening night featured the name of the first movie to be shown there. The theater quickly filled up with patrons on the opening night. The theater was a hit with kids and a popular date night destination. There were even racing events involving kids in quarter-midget cars. The quarter-midget series was introduced in 1957 but seemed to go out of style by the next year. The Comet Drive-In is located in York, Pennsylvania. Showtimes vary, so call ahead to find out when movies will play. Please note that the theater is closed on certain days.
abc27.com
Annual Lancaster Balloon Festival returns this weekend
BIRD-IN-HAND, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival and Country Fair is returning for its 11th year from Sept. 16-18, bringing hot air balloons and more to Bird-in-Hand, Lancaster County. It’s the second-largest hot air balloon festival on the East Coast, according to festival producer Bruce Mowday...
abc27.com
Lancaster family extends England vacation after queen’s death
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — One Midstate family was in the middle of the world’s action after a little bit of luck and some savvy planning. The Steninger family, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, was in England when a double rainbow appeared at the moment the queen died. The Steningers were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knoebels, Dutch Wonderland, Kennywood land national ‘Golden Ticket Awards’
On July 4, 1926, a small amusement park with a swimming pool and carousel and some food stands opened in Northumberland County. In 2016 that park celebrated its 90th anniversary. This past weekend, the family-owned Knoebels Amusement Resort won a handful of Golden Ticket Awards from the publication Amusement Today,...
woodworkingnetwork.com
CMA to host shop tour at Wood Pro Expo Lancaster
MANHEIM, Pa. – The Cabinet Makers Association is organizing a bus tour of three local woodworking shops the day before the opening of Wood Pro Expo Lancaster. Tour buses will depart from the Warehouse at the Nook at 8:15 a.m. and return at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
skooknews.com
Fall Events Scheduled for Sweet Arrow Lake Park
The Schuylkill Conservation District has announced several upcoming events for the fall season scheduled at Sweet Arrow Lake Park near Pine Grove. Join Jeri Jones and Brittany Martin of Jones Geological Services, Spring Grove, Pa. for Earth & Space Day at Sweet Arrow Lake County Park on Saturday, October 1, 2022.
Lititz Craft Beer Fest: Over 70 Craft Breweries, Homebrew Finalists, and Lots of Food [Event Details]
The 8th annual Lititz Craft Beer Fest is coming up very soon; the two-day charity fundraising festival will be held September 24th and 25th of 2022 at TAIT in Lititz. This year’s event will feature one session each day between 3 pm and 6 pm. Attendees (must be 21 or older to attend) will experience live music playing on two stages, a wide range of food options from local food trucks and 150+ offerings to sample from more than 70 craft breweries as well as samples from homebrew competition finalists.
RELATED PEOPLE
lebtown.com
31st annual Hinkelfest celebrates chicken this weekend in Fredericksburg
Hinkelfest 2022, Lebanon County’s annual three-day celebration of all things chicken, kicks off on Friday, Sept. 16 at Fredericksburg Fireman’s Park on Route 343 (N. 7th Street) between Lebanon and Fredericksburg. This year’s festival will be the 31st year for the event, which is backed by primary sponsors...
9 great breakfasts for $10 or less (with good coffee) in central Pa. | Mimi’s picks
The work-from-home boom has meant more time for a good morning meal for employees. More folks are having a leisurely breakfast in the comfort of their living spaces, even if it’s picked up curbside or delivered. Make time in your busy schedules to eat in or order take out from these area affordable eateries.
WGAL
Humane Society of Harrisburg offers special deal on cats
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Humane Society of Harrisburg is offering a special deal this week for anyone adopting a cat. If you adopt two cats or kittens, you will only have to pay one adoption fee. "Sometimes there's a misconception that cats are kind of loners or prefer to...
abc27.com
Camp Hill has a brand new farmer’s market
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A new farmer’s market in Camp Hill, called “The Market on Market,” held its grand opening on Sept. 13. The market was set up in a large parking lot at Trinity Lutheran Church in Camp Hill. There were fresh local foods,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGAL
One World Festival held in Lancaster
The One World Festival was born out of a beautiful coincidence, when on Sept. 22, 2018, three vastly different cultures, Hispanic, Asian Indian, and Africans were being celebrated on the same day in different locations around the county. One of the attendees brought that to the attention of the Asian...
Fresh produce market pop-up held for seniors in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Senior citizens were able to shop for discounted fresh fruits and vegetables in York County on Monday. The American Heart Association has been working alongside the Windy Hill Senior Center in York County to establish a pop-up produce market for folks in the area. Plenty...
Harrisburg woman dated ‘Shopping Cart Killer’ linked to deaths of 5 women: report
Harrisburg resident Monica White was looking for a connection when she set up dating profiles after a painful divorce in the fall of 2020, according to a new investigation by the Washington Post. White, who was interviewed by The Washington Post, soon received a message from 36-year-old Anthony Robinson. “Hi...
abc27.com
Volunteers plant close to 100 trees in Mechanicsburg park
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Planting 10 million trees statewide — that’s the goal of a Pennsylvania nonprofit. Volunteers in Mechanicsburg got a little closer to that goal Saturday, planting nearly 100 trees at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park. It is the biggest park in Mechanicsburg, but the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popular barbecue stand opens 2nd location in central Pa.
LauraMae’s Smoked BBQ of Millerstown has opened a second location in Duncannon. The new location at 2 Newport Road, in Dauphin County’s Reed Twp. near the intersection of routes 22 and 849, will bring their slow-smoked pulled pork and creamy mac and cheese to hungry new and returning customers.
abc27.com
Woman stabbed to death in York County, man hospitalized
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A 49-year-old woman was found dead in a York County home on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 13. Springettsbury Police Chief Todd King says around 1:23 p.m. police responded to the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road for a welfare check on a husband and wife not answering the door.
Giant Benefit Book Sale This Weekend
The 36th Annual Friends of Legal Services Book Sale will kick off this Friday at 9:00 AM at its new location, the former Burlington Coat Factory space in the Chambersburg Mall. “You will love our new location,” said Ellen Gigliotti, the group’s President. “This larger space means that we will have 70 more tables, filled with wonderful books, than in previous years. There is also ample parking, and a food truck will be serving food and drinks throughout most of the sale. Please come to the sale and load up on bargain books of all types!”
Little Buffalo Festival will return this year: When and how to enjoy the free event
The Little Buffalo Festival will be back this year, following two years of canceled events due to COVID-19. This year’s event will be held once more at 1579 State Park Road Newport, with hours from noon-6 p.m. on Oct. 1. The free attractions will include live music, dance, comedy and juggling performances, as well as poetry readings, workshops, demonstrations and children’s activities. There will also be vendors available for food sales.
Comments / 0