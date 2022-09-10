ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Click10.com

1 man killed, 1 injured in Pompano Beach shooting

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sherriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning, injuring a man and leaving another victim dead. According to a news release, the incident was reported around 4:05 a.m. near the 2400 block of Northwest Eighth Street in Pompano Beach. Deputies...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Miami, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
WSVN-TV

West Park shooting leaves 3 dead, including 1 teen

WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators are combing for clues after a deadly triple shooting in West Park. Police have been inspecting a house on Southwest 21st Street, near Barack Obama Boulevard, since midnight, Monday. A mobile command center was set up and streets continued to be blocked as of...
WEST PARK, FL
NBC Miami

Accused Killer has Charge Reduced in Dania Beach Murder

A charge of premeditated murder has been reduced to second-degree murder following the death of a man in Dania Beach. The body of Hector Alcaraz Rodriguez was found in his apartment in the 200 block of Southeast Sixth Street about 11:30 a.m. July 3, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.
DANIA BEACH, FL
#Shooting#Miami Police Department#Murder#Violent Crime#Northwest 10th Avenue
NBC Miami

Man Broke Into Ex-Girlfriend's Miami Apartment, Stabbed Her and Another Man: Police

A Miami man is facing charges after police said he broke into his ex-girlfriend's apartment and stabbed her and another man several times. Khwamee Barraca Woods, 19, is facing two counts of attempted felony murder, two counts of aggravated battery with great bodily harm, one count of armed burglary with assault or battery, and one count of grand theft, according to an arrest report.
MIAMI, FL
cbs12.com

Three people dead following shooting in Broward County

WEST PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Three men are dead, including one teenager, following a shooting in West Park on Monday. Broward Sheriff's Office and Fire Rescue responded to the scene after reports came in Monday morning. BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units are investigating. Anyone with information on...
WEST PARK, FL
bulletin-news.com

85-Year-Old Woman Dies After Shooting in Liberty City

Police said that an 85-year-old lady was shot and died in Liberty City on Friday night. At roughly 6:30 p.m., Miami Police arrived. to the vicinity of 52nd Street and Northwest 10th Avenue, where they discovered the lady with a gunshot wound. She was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital by...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

3 shot dead in West Park, deputies say

WEST PARK, Fla. – Two men and a teenage boy were shot dead in West Park overnight Monday, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. BSO spokesperson Carey Codd said the shooting happened in the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street just after midnight. Codd said deputies found one...
WEST PARK, FL
CBS Miami

Miami woman's family demands justice after deadly drive-by shooting

MIAMI - Loved ones are demanding justice after an 85-year-old woman was gunned down in front of her home on Friday.It happened at around 6:30 p.m. in the area of NW 10 Ave and 52 Street. Miami-Dade police said they received a Shotspotter alert and arriving officers found Elizabeth Level suffering from a gunshot wound. She was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she later died. "To think that our grandma would be murdered with a gunshot wound to the head," said Level's granddaughter Griselda Bee. Another of Level's granddaughters, Jacara Level, said she was a pillar...
MIAMI, FL

