KCBD
Dog dead, Lubbock man indicted on aggravated assault charge
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man was indicted on an assault charge after threatening to kill a family member; the man also allegedly killed the family dog after an argument earlier in the day. A Lubbock grand jury indicted 19-year-old Jeremiah Lawrence on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon...
fox34.com
Lubbock man accused of trying to run over boyfriend with car, runs into fence instead
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock Grand Jury charged David Garcia Jr. with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly attempting to run over his boyfriend with a car, according to the initial police report. A Lubbock police officer responded to a disturbance on March 18, around 12:38 p.m....
Argument at Adventure Park ends with gun drawn: Lubbock police report
LUBBOCK, Texas — An argument that started after two people bumped into each other ended with a man drawing a gun in the parking lot of Adventure Park on Sunday night, according to a police report. Antonio Villa, 21, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to the police report, […]
Gun Drawn Over Two People Bumping Into Each Other at Adventure Park
A Lubbock man was arrested after it's said he pulled a gun on someone during an argument in the parking lot of Adventure Park. KAMC News reports that it happened the night of Sunday, September 11th. The victim says that he and the suspect, 21-year-old Antonio Villa, bumped into each...
everythinglubbock.com
LPD: Arrest made in connection to Sunday death investigation
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — 45-year-old Sammy Vidales is in custody following a Sunday morning Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit Investigation in Central Lubbock. Vidales was taken into custody on charges of Aggravated Assault at 9:45 a.m. on September 12th in the 2800 block of 37th Street with the assistance of the Texas Anti-Gang Center.
25 People Arrested in Lubbock on September 12, Some With Serious Charges
Monday's are usually slow and boring, but I guess this Monday in Lubbock was a wild one. There are quite a few people in being held in the good ol' Lubbock County Detention Center with a lot of charges to go with them. There were even some charges I had to ask an actual officer about because Google was not on my side. Now that I have educated myself further and expanded my vast knowledge of charges and abbreviations it is time to get that lunch recommendation.
everythinglubbock.com
Woman in Lubbock arson told officers she’s ‘glad’ building burned down, report says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock woman was arrested and accused of setting a building on fire in the 1500 block of 34th street on Tuesday, September 6, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, witnesses saw Cassandra Ramirez, 38, at the scene of the fire in...
Murder charge dropped, aggravated assault instead for Lubbock woman who stabbed man to death
LUBBOCK, Texas – Formerly charged with murder, Lasherria Hastings, 33, of Lubbock took a plea deal for a lesser charge of aggravated assault. The deal Monday morning called for a prison sentence of 10 years. Police were called to the 5800 block of Avenue G on August 20, 2017 shortly before 6:00 a.m. Police found […]
Man poured gasoline inside Lubbock home, threatened to burn it down, report says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man threatened to burn down a house in the 2300 block of Avenue U at least once before breaking a window and pouring gasoline into it on September 7, according to an incident report. The man left before a fire was lit, the report said. The victim said the suspect was […]
everythinglubbock.com
Stolen car pulled from lake at Clapp Park, LPD report says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A stolen car was pulled out of the lake at Clapp Park on Sunday, according to Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, officers found a vehicle “partially submerged” in the lake at Clapp Park in 4500 block of Ave U. LPD located the...
KCBD
First of 5 involved in 2019 shootings sentenced to 20 years
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tyson Isaac, one of five people facing jail time for two shootings that left one person dead, was sentenced to 20 years in prison. The two shootings were a result of multiple disputes between several people, according to police. During the July 2019 altercations, multiple people were hospitalized, two people died and five people were arrested.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 36 People Arrested Over the Weekend (September 10th & 11th)
Another weekend has come and gone with Texas Tech football winning their second game of the season against the University of Houston. People celebrated the big win, but some may have gone a bit overboard and ended up in the Lubbock County Detention Center. I'm pretty sure there are a few college students in this weekend mugshot lineup.
everythinglubbock.com
Teen arrested following fatal I-27 crash in Plainview early Sunday
The following is a press release from the Plainview Police Department:. PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On Sunday September 11, 2022, at approximately 1:30 a.m., the City of Plainview Police, Fire, and Emergency Medical Services responded to a major accident on Interstate 27. This crash is still being investigated with the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety. The preliminary investigation indicates that an Infiniti SUV with a driver and two passengers was southbound on the I-27 West Service Road approaching Southwest 3rd Street when the driver lost control, crossed the median, and rolled over several times on the Interstate southbound lanes of traffic. One passenger was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to injuries at Covenant Hospital in Plainview.
Gunshot victim arrived at UMC, possibly related to shots fired at 56th & Slide
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock police officers were called to Slide Road and 56th Street Saturday at 4:14 p.m. when someone reported hearing “multiple” gunshots. According to information from the Lubbock Police Department front desk, at first, officers did not find anyone with injuries. But later, a gunshot victim showed up at University Medical Center with […]
KCBD
1 seriously injured in shooting near 56th & Slide
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in a central Lubbock shooting on Saturday. The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call near 56th Street and Slide Road around 4:15 p.m. Police stated one person was taken to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries. Another person...
KCBD
Lubbock juvenile injured, struck by vehicle in central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A juvenile has suffered moderate injuries after being struck by a vehicle in central Lubbock. The incident occurred in the 3500 block of 50th Street on Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. Police spoke with the driver on scene. The situation is still under investigation. We’ll continue...
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: Hobbs police searching for possible kidnapping victim
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. The Hobbs Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a possible kidnapping at Zia Park Casino on Sept 8. The victim has been identified as 35 year old Erica Martinez. The suspect has been identified as Jonathan Zaragoza. More...
Frenship ISD Employee Accused of Public Nudity at Buffalo Springs Lake
Frenship ISD has placed a female employee on administrative leave pending an investigation after Facebook posts went viral of the woman "playing catch nude at Buffalo Springs Lake near the kid's playground." The accusations began on September 6th when Lorelei Shafer took to Facebook to accuse Jill Jaquess, the director...
61-Year-Old Shot While Fleeing From Suspect in Lubbock
A 61-year-old in Lubbock was shot while he and a group of 3 other people were fleeing from an unknown suspect. KAMC News reports that Anthony Breckenridge and the 3 unnamed individuals were leaving the 4600 block of 36th Street after they had an altercation with the suspect, who has yet to be identified. This was a bit after 1 a.m.
An Open Letter to Milwaukee Avenue During Rush Hour: You’re the Worst
There are some things that we are learning to live with in Lubbock. The near-constant threat of catalytic converter theft, the impending closure of Joyland, and the ubiquitous weeds that have taken over our finest city facilities. But lately, and perhaps the surge of students that have invaded Lubbock has...
Talk 1340
