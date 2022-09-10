ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

spectrumnews1.com

COVID transmission falling in LA, masking recommendation easing

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Transmission of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County continues to fall, with the public health director saying Tuesday the plummeting rate will likely lead to a further loosening of the county's indoor masking recommendation. Barbara Ferrer told the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Settlement of LA homelessness lawsuit announced

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A coalition of downtown Los Angeles business owners and sheltered and unsheltered residents announced a preliminary settlement Monday with the county aimed at providing services for thousands of unhoused people, a pact that would effectively end the LA Alliance for Human Rights' often-contentious court battle over the local government response to the homelessness crisis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Woman ordered held without bail for fiery crash that killed 6

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A nurse accused of speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection and causing a crash that killed five people and an unborn baby was ordered Monday to remain jailed without bail. Superior Court Judge Victoria B. Wilson said Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, allegedly floored the gas...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Expert: It’s time to consider a new COVID-19 booster

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — As the Long Beach Health Department dispenses the new booster, health officials are fighting against COVID-19 fatigue, and a population that has forgotten the fear the virus once caused. “My recommendation is to get boosted again, but it’s a walk, not run, situation,” said Andrew...
LONG BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

From prison to Hollywood: Former inmate now starring in movie

DURHAM, N.C. — A Triangle man once facing death row is now helping others through film. Mike Rae Anderson served 17 years in prison. When he was paroled, he turned his life around and started producing and acting. What You Need To Know. Mike Anderson served 17 years in...
LOS ANGELES, CA

