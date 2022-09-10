If Cleveland had an official sandwich, the Polish Boy would probably be it or at least a major contender for the title. For those of you who've never heard of a Polish Boy, the sandwich consists of a kielbasa sausage covered in French fries, BBQ sauce, and coleslaw inside a bun. It's messy (napkins are usually a must when eating it) and so delicious when done right.

