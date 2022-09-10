Read full article on original website
Related
northroyaltonathletics.com
Boys 8th Grade Football beats Stow-Munroe Falls (Kimpton Middle School) 14 – 0
After a swampy start, Rory Hannah’s 30-yard run into the end zone was called back due to a penalty, but the momentum changed back to the good guys when Lincoln Lee intercepted the Bulldogs pass which would have resulted in them putting points on the board. Defensively the boys...
Week 4 Game Balls: Area high school football top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game balls go out to the following players for their Week 4 performances of the high school football season. Check them out and vote for who you think is the player of the week:. ⦁ Amin Abdul, Avon: The Eagles reclaimed the Silver Rail Trophy on...
Solon leaving Greater Cleveland Conference for Suburban League
SOLON, Ohio — Northeast Ohio’s conference shuffling continued Monday night with the Suburban League’s announcement that Solon will be joining its National Conference. The Comets, who are currently a member of the Greater Cleveland Conference, will join the Suburban League next fall for the 2023-24 school year.
northroyaltonathletics.com
Senior Spotlight – Fiona Parker
Throughout the season we will “Spotlight” the seniors from the various North Royalton High School Varsity Teams. Today, the “Spotlight” shines on Fiona Parker of the Girls Varsity Soccer Team. We recently had the opportunity to learn a little more about Fiona and her life on and off the field.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
milb.com
Captains Regular Season Finale Canceled
(EASTLAKE, OH) – Due to inclement weather today’s scheduled game between the Lake County Captains (75-53) and Fort Wayne TinCaps (50-80) has been canceled. Tickets for the game can be exchanged at the ticket office for any 2022 playoff game or any 2023 games in April / May.
Glenville and St. Edward stand firm, Chardon drops in AP high school football poll
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Riverside’s stunning 21-7 win over Chardon saw the Hilltoppers tumble down cleveland.com’s top 25. After being the state’s top-ranked Division III team in the first AP poll, Chardon dropped down to No. 4 despite finishing with the second most first-place votes (three). Northeast Ohio...
northroyaltonathletics.com
Middle School Cross Country
This past Saturday the middle school boys and girls Cross Country teams both came in 6th place at the Bruce Lerch Invitational in Brecksville. Excellent races were had by all with several athletes setting a new personal record. Top finishers for the Boys were: Kaden McGrath 3rd place, Nate Singleton 26th place, Jacob Robaugh 36th place, Nolan Meyer 45th place and James Thomas 48th place. Top finishers for the girls were Briley Poplyk 18th place, Cali Wise 23rd place, Kate Mathis 28th place, Emma Ward 43rd place, Tristine Lyons 52nd place. Jackson Brihn was our fastest open runner for the boys and Natalie Frydry was our fastest lady bear for the open race.
4 Places To Get a Polish Boy in the Cleveland Area
If Cleveland had an official sandwich, the Polish Boy would probably be it or at least a major contender for the title. For those of you who've never heard of a Polish Boy, the sandwich consists of a kielbasa sausage covered in French fries, BBQ sauce, and coleslaw inside a bun. It's messy (napkins are usually a must when eating it) and so delicious when done right.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Iconic 'Pizza Mural' returns to new location near Cleveland's West Side
A year after the iconic, Instagram-favorite “Pizza Mural” made way for renovation work, another one has been completed in Lakewood, right next to Cleveland’s West Side.
Body of Olmsted Falls man washes up on Lake Erie
The man whose body washed up on the Lake Erie shore over the weekend is a 35-year-old Westlake resident, officials said. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office on Monday identified the man as Adam J. Schwertner, who was reported missing to Westlake police on Sept. 2, according to a news release from Lakewood police.
cleveland19.com
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Jennifer Ilgauskas, beloved wife of Cleveland Cavaliers legend Zydrunas Ilgauskas, died on Sept. 11 at the age of 50. While her husband’s career was on the basketball court, Jennifer Ilgauskas dedicated herself to Northeast Ohio medical care. She was the owner of Rebound Physical Therapy,...
Catching Up With Lil’ John
A man who needs no introduction stopped by the New Day studios at FOX 8 Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX 8 viewers track down elderly couple for photoshoot
An elderly couple in Cleveland were all smiles on Monday as they posed for their very own photoshoot.
Body found on Lakewood coastline on Saturday night
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- A body washed up on the Lake Erie coastline in Lakewood on Saturday evening, police said. Lakewood authorities responded after the first call came in around 5:41 p.m., according to a police spokesperson. The Lakewood police department is currently investigating the matter. But the spokesperson told cleveland.com...
Officials identify man found ashore of Lake Erie in Lakewood
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Authorities have identified the body of a man who was discovered on the shore of Lake Erie in Lakewood on Saturday. Adam J. Schwertner, 38, of Olmsted Falls was found shortly after 5:30 p.m. on rocks behind a high-rise apartment on Lake Avenue, just west of Edgewater Drive, according to the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner and Lakewood police. He had been reported missing Sept. 2.
Cleveland State University is Top Ohio College in U.S. News & World Report Social Mobility Rankings
CWRU top Ohio university overall, but CSU gets high marks for helping low income students succeed
theclevelandbucketlist.com
Clam Bakes Around Northeast Ohio
Haley has always loved reviewing locations and being in the know about the best neighborhoods, restaurants, and events in Cleveland. This passion fuels each guide and article she creates for The Cleveland Bucket List. She hopes you enjoy her stories and guides and get inspired to create an adventure of your own!
northeastohioparent.com
First Ever Family of Trumpeter Swans is Nesting in Cleveland Metroparks
The first family of trumpeter swans ever to nest in Cleveland Metroparks has been observed by Cleveland Metroparks Natural Resources team! The historic sighting of the species — which nearly went extinct — follows more than 25 years of conservation efforts by staff at Cleveland Metroparks and Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.
Cleveland Heights, Lakewood officials ask why NOPEC electric rates got so high amid plan to drop customers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — NOPEC’s plan to lower electric bills for 550,000 customers by purging them is drawing criticism, again. First it came from a competitor and state regulators. Now questions are coming from two elected officials in Cleveland’s suburbs and consumer advocacy groups. The Ohio Consumers Power...
clevelandmagazine.com
How Northeast Ohio Remembers Geauga Lake Amusement Park
For more than a century, the grounds of Geauga Lake were used for recreation and entertainment by Northeast Ohioans before the park’s closure in 2007. Screams of joy and clattering metal rattle the air as the roller coaster spirals and slices up its track at 45 miles per hour. Thrill seekers throw their hands up in worship — yet another group of converts to the church of the Corkscrew, a favorite at Geauga Lake along with Double Loop and Big Dipper.
Comments / 0