New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
Ratings Are In For Texas vs. Alabama And It’s Big News
The television ratings for Alabama/Texas are now out and it appears Alabama is still big enough to bring in a national audience. Yes, it was a good matchup and a good game that went down to the wire. The early game drew 10.6 million viewers, with nearly 15 million at...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban implies practice issues kept Alabama star out of Texas game
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide went to Texas in Week 2 and narrowly escaped with a 20-19 win over the Longhorns. Many fans and analysts noted that CB Eli Ricks, the star transfer from LSU, didn’t appear in the Week 2 matchup at all. He’s dealt with a back issue during fall camp, but that didn’t seem to be the reason for his absence on Saturday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama trolls Matthew McConaughey, Texas in game win poster
Alabama earned a hard-fought 20-19 win at Texas on Saturday in a game that could have easily gone the other way. But good teams find ways to win when they’re not at their best, and that’s just what the Crimson Tide was able to do in Austin. In...
Alabama vs Vanderbilt Kickoff Time Announced
The Crimson Tide and the Commodores will be the second night game at Bryant-Denny Stadium this season.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jeff Traylor, UTSA coach, reacts to Alabama's narrow win: 'It really looked like Texas outplayed them'
Jeff Traylor, the UT-San Antonio coach, and his team play Texas this week, so Traylor and his staff have already had time breaking down the video from the Alabama-Texas game on Saturday. Even though Alabama won 20-19, Traylor said he’s not sure the best team won on Saturday. “Just...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama football: No more No. 1 for the Crimson Tide, and it's too early for that to be a bad thing
When Nick Saban, his coaching staff and his players wake up on Monday morning to begin preparations for Louisiana-Monroe, they won’t be the No. 1 team in the country anymore. And that might not be the worst thing in the world. Alabama stubbed its toe about a million times...
saturdaydownsouth.com
First and 10: Alabama fans, here's the brutal truth: This Tide team has serious issues
I’ve got some bad news for Alabama faithful looking for an answer to why what used to look so easy, is now so ugly. And it begins and ends with the same guy who spent much of the offseason complaining about NIL and its impact on recruiting. Want to...
Texas Tech – Texas kickoff time announced
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s meeting with Texas on September 24 will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on ABC or ESPN. The decision on networks will be decided after this Saturday’s games. The Red Raiders are 2-0 after a double overtime win over Houston on Saturday at Jones Stadium. Texas Tech wraps up non-conference play […]
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum says he wasn't surprised Alabama failed to cover spread against Texas
Paul Finebaum wasn’t surprised that Texas covered the 20-point spread against then-No. 1 Alabama on Saturday. The Crimson Tide escaped Austin with a 20-19 win over the Longhorns. On Sunday, Finebaum joined ESPN’s Matt Barrie for a review of the Week 2 results. Finebaum recalled making the case for...
Matthew McConaughey Tweets Reaction to Texas vs. Alabama Outcome
The Longhorns lost a close battle against the nation’s No. 1 team on Saturday.
Look: Postgame Video Of Nick Saban, Wife Terry Went Viral
Even Miss Terry was a bit stressed during Saturday's Alabama at Texas game. The Crimson Tide nearly fell on the road to the Longhorns, though Nick Saban's team was able to pull out the win late, emerging with a close victory. Following the game, Saban's longtime wife, Terry, joked that...
$5 million winning Texas Lottery scratch ticket sold in Central Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — You scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours is a popular saying in life, but we think you’d much rather be a certain resident of Central Texas who’s scratching their way to a seven-figure payday. The Texas Lottery reports an Austin resident has claimed...
UT Austin professor sues Texas A&M over efforts to hire diverse faculty
One UT professor claims A&M's faculty hiring discriminates against white and Asian male candidates.
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 3
AUSTIN, Texas - The third week of Central Texas high school football had some highs and some lows. Some teams remain undefeated while some were handed their first loss of the 2022 season. Check out our rankings for Week 3 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
Report claims these are the best spots for milkshakes across Texas
Do you know what time it is Texas? If you were out and about enjoying football (or fall sports) of any level over the weekend, you deserve a treat for giving your all for the team you support (or fantasy players you cheered for or cussed out because they performed poorly).
Roadtrip! Here Are The Top 5 Most Beautiful Small Towns in Texas
Cooler temperatures are coming and that makes for excellent road trip weather. It's fun to check out new places or revisit old favorites for a weekend road trip. Texas is full of fun places to explore but if you're looking for a fun laid-back road trip you definitely need to visit one of these beautiful small Texas towns.
Click2Houston.com
In lawsuit, UT-Austin professor accuses Texas A&M faculty program of discriminating against white and Asian men
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A University of Texas at Austin professor has sued Texas A&M University claiming a new faculty fellowship program designed to increase diversity at the flagship university in College Station discriminates against white and Asian male candidates.
Officers respond to threats at 2 Central Texas schools
Connally High School's campus was temporarily put on hold Tuesday after police got a report of a shooter on campus. Police investigated the threat and determined that it was a false report.
yourmileagemayvary.net
Did We Find A New Favorite Texas BBQ Place?
My favorite fake quote about Texas BBQ is a line that I coopted from the movie Kill Bill referring to the quality of samurai swords. If you’re gonna compare Texas BBQ, you compare it to all the BBQ ever made…….. that wasn’t made in Texas. Bar...
A brief drop in the humidity ahead of a sweltering weekend
High temperatures remain in the 90s each day with periodic low rain chances. -- Sean Kelly
