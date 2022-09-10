Read full article on original website
Ana de Armas & Brad Pitt Premiere ‘Blonde’ at Venice Film Festival
On Thursday, Ana de Armas stunned in a pink, plunging Louis Vuitton gown, channeling Marilyn Monroe for the 2022 Venice Film Festival premiere of her highly anticipated film “Blonde.”. Brad Pitt, who is a producer on the movie, was also at the premiere, sporting shades and sneakers on the...
See all the stars at the 2022 Emmy Awards
As usual, the stars stunned on the red carpet at the 74th annual Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. on Monday night — and EW had front row seats to all the glitz, glamour, and award-worthy looks. Check out all the celebs (like Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series winner Zendaya) in our red carpet arrivals gallery, ahead!
Lucy Boynton steals the show in a feathered gown with a sheer skirt for the world premiere of Chevalier at Toronto International Film Festival
She is is one of Hollywood's most in demand actresses. And Lucy Boynton stole the show once again as she took to the red carpet at the world premiere of her new film Chevalier at Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday. The actress, 28, wowed in a stunning sheer bodysuit...
Brendan Fraser, Harry Styles win awards at the Toronto Film Festival
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Brendan Fraser, Harry Styles and Michelle Yeoh went home with awards at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday. Fraser picked up the prize for Performance for his work in The Whale and Yeoh was recognized with the Groundbreaker Award. Styles -- along with co-stars Emma...
Jennifer Lawrence Makes Glamourous Red Carpet Return at Toronto International Film Festival
Watch: Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Name of Baby Boy With Cooke Maroney. Jennifer Lawrence is back rocking the red carpet, this time as a mom. The Oscar winner showcased a glamorous look at the premiere of her latest film, Causeway, at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 10. Lawrence wore a strapless black Dior Haute Couture's fall 2022 gown with a ruffled, off-the-shoulder neckline and sheer overlay. The premiere marked the actress' first red carpet event since giving birth to her and husband Cooke Maroney's first child early this year.
Daniel Radcliffe and Girlfriend Erin Darke Attend 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' Premiere at TIFF
Daniel Radcliffe and girlfriend Erin Darke celebrated the world premiere of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story in style. The 33-year-old actor and Darke, 37, stepped out at the Toronto International Film Festival Thursday night to attend a screening at the Royal Alexandra Theatre. Director Eric Appel and costar Evan Rachel...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
Rebellion, romance, and friendship take center stage in new Vampire Academy trailer
You should see her in a crown ... Peacock has released the first trailer for its upcoming Vampire Academy series. From showrunners Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries) and Marguerite MacIntyre (The Originals), the new vampire show, based on Richelle Mead's best-selling YA book series, follows two best friends who are forced to right for their relationship when society tries to tear them apart.
Jennifer Lawrence gets emotional over leaving home at 14 at TIFF Causeway premiere
Jennifer Lawrence's heart-wrenching new movie Causeway hit close to home for the Oscar-winner. "I felt something in my gut when I read this, that immediate, 'We have to make this' [feeling]," the star said at the film's Toronto International Film Festival premiere on Saturday. "I identify with that feeling of trying to find your home, to find where you have purpose. I left home when I was 14. My relationship with home has always been complicated." Lawrence then began to tear up onstage, saying, "That made me emotional."
Barbarian scares up $10 million at the box office with killer debut
Moviegoers checked in for director Zach Cregger's rental horror mystery Barbarian, which had a killer debut at the box office this weekend. The actor and comedian's (Whitest Kids U'Know, Love and Air Sex) film directorial debut opened at No. 1 with $10 million, according to Comscore. The horror offering stars Georgina Campbell as Tess, a young woman who discovers that the rental home she booked is already occupied by a stranger, Keith (Bill Skarsgård). Against her better judgment, Tess spends the night and soon discovers that there's a lot more to fear than an unexpected house guest.
Looking back at the Citizen Kane of 1980s Ewok TV movies
Last week, we did a deep dive into what has to be the worst movie in the entire Star Wars franchise. No, not The Phantom Menace or Solo or The Rise of Skywalker or whatever theatrical offering you personally consider to be the bottom of the proverbial barrel. We refer, of course, to Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure, which aired on Nov. 25, 1984 on ABC.
Sofia Coppola Sets ‘Priscilla’ As Next Film For A24 With Cailee Spaeny And Jacob Elordi Tapped To Play Priscilla And Elvis Presley
Sofia Coppola has set her sights on her next film as the Oscar-winner is set to direct the feature film Priscilla, which is based on the memoir Elvis and Me by Priscilla Beaulieu Presley with Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi set to play Priscilla and Elvis Presley. Published in 1985, Presley’s intimate account of her life with Elvis became a New York Times Bestseller and an international sensation. Coppola adapted the script as well. Insiders say Coppola had been eyeing this film for some time as her follow-up to On The Rocks and began putting the pieces together to the film off the ground by this...
Weird Al Yankovic may have an Oscar campaign ahead for original song 'Now You Know'
It could happen. The parody singer-songwriter has composed a new song, "Now You Know," for the off-the-wall (and heavily fictionalized) biopic about his own life, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. While many of his classic tracks, including "Eat It," "I Love Rocky Road," and "Amish Paradise," are included on the...
Celebs snuggle with rescue puppies at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
When stars stop by Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE's portrait studio at the Toronto International Film Festival, they get to pose with an adorable pooch from Project Paws Dog Rescue.
‘Riverdale’ Alum Charles Melton to Star in Todd Haynes’ Next Film ‘May December’
“Riverdale’s” Charles Melton is set to star in the next film from “Carol” director Todd Haynes, a drama titled “May December,” according to an individual with knowledge of the project. Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore are also attached to star. Haynes is directing the...
RuPaul's Drag Race winners unite to spill secrets on season 14's best moments: 'Lizzo was speechless'
Like the sweet, succulent bar melting in June Jambalaya's hand at the end of episode 3, RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 was, simply, the equivalent of a divine chunk of chocolate — the golden form, of course. After bestowing the franchise with 11 Emmy nominations overall, the TV Academy clearly agrees. In celebration of the her-storic season's legendary haul of nods, EW's The Awardist reunited four recent winners — All Stars 6 champion Kylie Sonique Love, season 13's Symone, reigning All Stars 7 winner Jinkx Monsoon, and season 14's crowned queen Willow Pill — to dish on the most memorable moments from the best competition on television in 2022.
Jon Hamm revives everyone's favorite smartass investigative reporter in Confess, Fletch trailer
Almost half a century after novelist Gregory Mcdonald introduced the world to smart-aleck investigative journalist Irwin M. Fletcher, and almost four decades since Chevy Chase first portrayed the character on the big screen in the '80s classic Fletch, the character has now been revived by Jon Hamm in Confess, Fletch (out Sept. 16). And, as you can exclusively see in the trailer above, Fletch remains very much a wiseacre. "Fletch is a guy who's usually the smartest person in the room," says the film's director and co-writer Greg Mottola. "Certainly, he's a smartass."
Here's who's playing who in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
It's the titular role! The actor who first gained fame for playing Harry Potter will now portray the musician behind such beloved parody pop songs as "My Bologna" and "Amish Paradise" in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. "I guess Al saw that and was like, 'this guy maybe gets it,'"...
Neil Gaiman reveals Michael Jackson asked to play Morpheus in early Sandman film adaptation
It's no secret that an on-screen adaptation of Neil Gaiman's legendary comic book series The Sandman has been a pipe dream for quite some time. Discussions surrounding a potential adaptation of the sleeper hit fantasy series have swirled since the early '90s. At one point, Joseph Gordon-Levitt was cast as the titular Lord of Dreams back in 2016 before that, too, fizzled out.
