Seattle, WA

Former MLB Pitcher Killed In Car Accident On Sunday

A heartbreaking story out of New York on Sunday. Per the Associated Press: "Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the [NYC] area, was killed in a car accident Sunday morning on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Mark McGwire’s bold Barry Bonds take on Aaron Judge’s home run record pursuit

Aaron Judge is chasing baseball history. His 55 home runs on the season put him on pace to break New York Yankees legend Roger Maris’ American League single-season home run record of 61 home runs. Judge will likely fall short of Barry Bonds’ all-time record of 73 homers, but Mark McGwire believes that Judge will […] The post Mark McGwire’s bold Barry Bonds take on Aaron Judge’s home run record pursuit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
FanSided

3 Yankees trade regrets that will sting even more in 2023

The 2022 New York Yankees looked a gift horse in the mouth at the MLB trade deadline, then traded that gift horse for a solid starting pitcher with terrible road splits. If it felt like Brian Cashman’s bizarre sales spree, which featured most of the franchise’s upper-level pitching being cleared out and replaced by injured outfielders, took an ice pick to the season, that feeling was likely justified! According to Andy Martino, some players in the locker room sensed the Yankees taking the foot off the gas pedal on purpose after missing out on Luis Castillo. Fun for us!
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

It looks like the Braves are sticking with Kenley Jansen

The Braves once again lost last night to the Giants in heartbreaking fashion. After being held scoreless for the first seven innings and trailing by three runs, they finally broke through in the top half of the eighth. Dansby Swanson delivered with the bases loaded, cutting the lead to one and putting runners on first and second for Austin Riley with nobody out, but the Braves couldn’t push another run across and fell in San Francisco 3-2.
MLB
Person
Framber Valdez
Person
George Kirby
Yardbarker

Yankees have one player on fire to start September

The New York Yankees have been patiently waiting for Isiah Kiner-Falefa to provide substantial value after being acquired before the 2022 season began from the Minnesota Twins. General manager Brian Cashman had high hopes for IKF, especially after winning a Gold Glove at third base and showcasing solid defensive qualities at shortstop.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Mookie Betts drops Cody Bellinger truth bomb ahead of Dodgers MLB playoff run

The Los Angeles Dodgers officially clinched an MLB playoff spot on Monday. Star outfielder Mookie Betts has been a key piece to the puzzle all season long. He took some time to discuss Cody Bellinger, a former MVP who has struggled throughout the 2022 campaign, per Sports Illustrated. “Belly (Bellinger) will be Belly, he’ll be […] The post Mookie Betts drops Cody Bellinger truth bomb ahead of Dodgers MLB playoff run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: NFL Fan Brawl Gets Bloody On Sunday Afternoon

The Lions-Eagles game on Sunday afternoon had no shortage of fireworks and that included fan fights. Multiple brawls inside Ford Field broke out during the game, one of which showed fans having blood all over them. One video inside the dome showed a Lions fan covering his bloody nose while...
DETROIT, MI
#9 10 2022#The Atlanta Braves#Braves Mariners#The Houston Astros#The New York Mets#National League East
NBC Sports

Giants option Littell after heated exchange with Kapler

SAN FRANCISCO -- Zack Littell isn't having a good season and has pitched in three of the last four games, so, with the way the Giants handle their active roster, he likely would have been a candidate to be optioned at some point this week anyway. He might have accelerated...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees Reveal New Harrison Bader Update

Since acquiring outfielder Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Jordan Montgomery trade, the New York Yankees have not had a chance to see their new acquisition in action. The Cardinals placed him on the injured list at the end of June with right foot plantar fasciitis and...
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Giants make decision with Zach Littell after he disrespected Gabe Kapler

The San Francisco Giants have taken action. Just one day after relief pitcher Zach Littell disrespected manager Gabe Kapler when he approached the mound to take him out of the game, the club has made a roster decision on the veteran hurler. Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic has the details. RHP Zach Littell, who apologized […] The post Giants make decision with Zach Littell after he disrespected Gabe Kapler appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees outfield preparing for major shakeup in a week

With the New York Yankees suffering a few injuries in the outfield, things are about to receive a major shake-up in about a week when Harrison Bader is expected to return from injury. Bader has been dealing with plantar fasciitis for several weeks, including during his tenure with the St....
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

FanGraphs doesn’t like the Braves chances in the NL East with 22 games left

The Braves took a gut punch yesterday afternoon. After clawing their way back from four runs down with a five-run ninth inning, Kenley Jansen couldn’t shut the door, giving up two solo home runs to Julio Rodriguez and Eugenio Suarez. It’s only one game, but after the Mets won earlier in the day, it felt like a lot more than that. FanGraphs seems to think so as well; they don’t have much faith in the Braves turning this around again and passing the Mets.
MLB
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Rays vs. Blue Jays prediction, odds and pick – 9/12/2022

The Tampa Bay Rays will visit the Toronto Blue Jays in the ultimate playoff preview as the AL East divisional rivals meet for five games. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Blue Jays prediction and pick. In a few short weeks, we could see the Rays and Blue Jays square off in a […] The post MLB Odds: Rays vs. Blue Jays prediction, odds and pick – 9/12/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: MLB Rule Changes Ruin Stadium, Jackson Retires, Injuries, Reddick the Cheater and More

As we enter week three in September, the Dodgers have far and away run away with things in baseball. After Sunday afternoon’s win, LA leads all of baseball in some impressive categories including wins with 96 on the season, and perhaps the most eye opening number, run differential with +301. Heading into play on Sunday, that was 135 runs better than the next best team (the Astros).
LOS ANGELES, CA
