Warren Elvis Hasty, 83, of Hillsboro died Sept. 9, 2022, at his home. Mr. Hasty served in the U.S. Navy for four years. He worked in Rolla as a farmer in the 1960s, then owned and operated Hasty Packing Company in Salem, Mo., for many years. He moved to Hillsboro in 1985 and started Dade Construction, which his family still operates today. Born June 25, 1939, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Elvis Hasty and Lela Hasty-Major. He was preceded in death by his wife: Billie Jean (Koontz) Hasty.

HILLSBORO, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO