myleaderpaper.com
James Edward Odle, 83, Dittmer
James Edward Odle, 83, of Dittmer died Sept. 10, 2022, in Dittmer. Mr. Odle worked for 39 years as a tool-and-die maker for Sunnen Products. Born May 19, 1939, in Washington County, he was the son of the late Maliza May (Eggers) Odle and Louis Corbert. He is survived by...
Wilbert W. ‘Bill’ Swaller, 86, Arnold
Wilbert W. “Bill” Swaller, 86, of Arnold died Sept. 9, 2022. He is survived by his wife: Carol (Ricketts) Swaller; five daughters: Karen (Tim) Clark of High Ridge, Cyndi (Jeff) Lane of Lake Sherwood, Dawn Watson-Svendrowski of Festus, Diana (Dave Schaper) Watson-Hubbart of Cedar Hill and Jeanie (Chris Maclin) Swaller-Bach of Arnold; 15 grandchildren: Chris, Stefannie and Daniel Marcus, Blake and Michelle Shurtleff, Victoria Lane, Ryan Hinton, Dawn Marie Norris, Lorelei Ellis, Michael, Timothy, Stephen and Andrew Hubbart and Brandon and Ashley Bach; three great-grandchildren: Gaby and William Marcus and Ruby Kohring; a brother: Irvin (Clara) Benson; and numerous family members and friends.
Gary J. Peters, 75, Arnold
Gary J. Peters, 75, of Arnold died Sept. 5, 2022, in Town and Country. Mr. Peters was a printer. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968. He attended St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, then Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Arnold. He played soccer and golf. Born Nov. 6, 1946, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Katherine (Panus) and Cyrel Peters.
Maryland F. Allen, 87, Arnold
Maryland F. Allen, 87, of Arnold died Sept. 10, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. Mrs. Allen was a factory worker. Born Oct. 22, 1934, he was the son of the late Willie (Foster) and Ray Berry. She was preceded in death by her husband: Virgil Allen.
David Milford Pinson, 75, Barnhart
David Milford Pinson, 75, of Barnhart died Sept. 9, 2022, at his home. Mr. Pinson was an electrician for Silgan Containers Corp. and a U.S. Army veteran. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Arnold, the St. Louis Tall Club, Bucket Brigade and MOPAR Club. He enjoyed working on cars, home improvement, music, camping, canoeing, traveling, MOPAR, and his dog, Carlos. Born Feb. 22, 1947, in Midlothian, Ill., he was the son of the late Milford T. and Virginia (McCullough) Pinson.
Robert Allen Barber, 79, House Springs
Robert Allen Barber, 79, of House Springs died Sept. 3, 2022, in Eureka. Mr. Barber grew up in Farmington and enlisted in the Navy in 1961, during which he served on the USS Kitty Hawk. He retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 2004. Born July 12, 1943, in Nevada, Mo., he was the son of the late Susan (Allen) and Ervin Barber.
Kathleen Stringer, 74, Herculaneum
Kathleen Stringer, 74, of Herculaneum died Sept. 5, 2022. Born Sept. 27, 1947, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Helen Irene (Partney) and Maurice Anthony O’Sullivan. She was preceded in death by her husband: Alan Ray Stringer. She is survived by two daughters: Colleen (Darrell)...
Warren Elvis Hasty, 83, Hillsboro
Warren Elvis Hasty, 83, of Hillsboro died Sept. 9, 2022, at his home. Mr. Hasty served in the U.S. Navy for four years. He worked in Rolla as a farmer in the 1960s, then owned and operated Hasty Packing Company in Salem, Mo., for many years. He moved to Hillsboro in 1985 and started Dade Construction, which his family still operates today. Born June 25, 1939, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Elvis Hasty and Lela Hasty-Major. He was preceded in death by his wife: Billie Jean (Koontz) Hasty.
Calendar of events Sept. 15-22
Herculaneum Community Events Planning Committee, 7 p.m., Herculaneum City Hall, 1 Parkwood Court. Open to residents who want to help plan, work on and fundraise city events. Call Bill Haggard, 314-852-4964, or Herculaneum City Hall, 636-475-4447. Movie night, 7:30 p.m. Rock Community Fire Protection District House No. 2, 1299 Main...
Woman arrested at Arnold credit union
Arnold Police arrested a 61-year-old Arnold woman for disturbing the peace after she allegedly refused to leave First Community Credit Union following an argument with employees, Arnold Police reported. At about 11:35 a.m. Aug. 23, Arnold Police were called to the credit union, 1722 Missouri State Road, because of the...
Imo’s meat delivery van stolen outside Arnold restaurant
A refrigerated van was stolen while it was parked outside the Local House Restaurant and Bar in Arnold while a delivery was being made. The white 2013 Ford Econoline, which belongs to the Imo’s Meat Co., was recovered in St. Louis, but $600 worth of meat that was in the van was missing, Arnold Police reported.
Local chiropractor’s publication used in colleges around the world
A local chiropractor has written a textbook he hopes changes the way chiropractic medicine is taught in colleges and universities. Joshua Browning, 33, a chiropractic orthopedist with Hillsboro Sports Medicine and a staff physician at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City, wrote “Evidence-Based Evaluation and Management of Common Spinal Conditions,” which he said is being used in at least six American chiropractic schools, including his alma mater, Logan University in St. Louis County, as well as one in Canada and in schools in 10 other countries, including England, Italy and Germany.
Telescope instruction event coming to Jefferson College
Budding astronomers or those who just want to learn about telescopes may be interested in Dobson-Fest, an event scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Jefferson College Observatory. The free event, set up in an open-house format, will run from 4-10 p.m. at the observatory near the college’s softball field,...
Athlete of the Week (Sept. 13, 2022) -- Bryce Clark, Eureka football
The junior kicker booted a game-winning 42-yard field goal as time expired to push the unbeaten Wildcats past Kirkwood 31-30 on Sept. 9. Clark’s previous field-goal attempt from 25 yards with 1:36 to play was blocked by the Pioneers. But the Eureka defense forced Kirkwood into a quick three-and-out to give Clark a second chance. The Pioneers missed an extra point earlier in the fourth quarter after taking a 30-28 lead. Clark was also four-for-four on PATs and several of his kickoffs went into the end zone for touchbacks.
Pet spot: Dallas is an independent, but sociable horse
Faith Townsend of Festus said she recently participated in a horse show with Dallas, the quarter horse she has owned for about a year. “Dallas and I did our first horse show (in August),” she said. “He did great. He didn’t win. It was just for practice. We didn’t have the right equipment with us. Next time, we will.”
Dunklin R-5 student taken into custody for drawing that appeared threatening
Dunklin R-5 School District officials said they identified a student on Tuesday, Sept. 13, who allegedly drew an image that looked like a possible threat against Herculaneum High School. Superintendent Clint Freeman, who would not release any specific details about the student or the drawing, said the investigation into the...
Lawsuit against Jefferson County Health Department dismissed
The lawsuit against the Jefferson County Health Department filed by two parents who believe their children were denied access to free education because of COVID-19 orders and guidance has been dismissed. Health Department Director Kelley Vollmar said she was relieved the suit was dismissed. “The case did not have strong...
Horine Road closures expected during trestle replacement
Beginning Sept. 26, Horine Road where it goes under the railroad trestle in Festus will be closed periodically for about two months while crews work to replace the trestle, according to Festus city officials. Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway will have the trestle replaced, and during the project, the road will be closed to through traffic for four to six hours on Mondays through Fridays.
