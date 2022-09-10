STOCKTON — A south Stockton native and Edison High School graduate is preparing to become a doctor in American Studies with a Ph.D. from Yale University.Saeeda Islam's reality once seemed only possible in a dream. "I feel like I'm still kind of in shock like is this really happening," Islam said. After growing up in Stockton and attending Edison High School, her new home is Yale's 300-year-old campus. "Setting foot at an Ivy League institution on the first day of school felt very surreal for me; I was sitting in class and still couldn't believe it," Islam said.Islam, whose first...

STOCKTON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO