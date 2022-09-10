Read full article on original website
3 women injured after 50-foot-tall oak tree falls at SF Bay Area park
The incident occurred at 9:35 a.m. on the Mine Hill Trail at Almaden Quicksilver County Park in San Jose.
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake shakes California's Wine Country
A magnitude 4.4 earthquake gave California's Wine Country a shake Tuesday night.
Historic Stockton building hopes to revitalize downtown area
STOCKTON (CBS13) – A revitalized building hopes to transform downtown Stockton.In its heyday, Courthouse Plaza was known as the Smith and Lang Department Store. The site saw businesses come and go before sitting empty for years.For Tony Yadon, 306 East Main Street began as a 'What if…' moment."I knew that we had to do something," Yadon said. He is the executive director of Parents by Choice, founded in 2006. It is a foster care nonprofit working with families and youth, including those aging out of the system.Its former office became cramped just ahead of a lease renewal. Two years ago,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mild late-night earthquake stirs up San Francisco Bay Area, seismologists say
A 2.9-magnitude earthquake shook the Northern California coast near San Francisco overnight, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 6-mile deep quake hit near Piedmont at 10:31 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, according to the USGS. More than 4,400 people from as far away as Sacramento and Fresno reported feeling the...
Bay Area rapper Kafani receives 87 months for multi-million fraud scheme
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area rapper Kafani was among six people sentenced to prison for a loan fraud and identity theft scheme, the United State Department of Justice announced Tuesday. Hicks, who also goes by the names Mark Hicks and Amir Rashad, was sentenced to 87 months in prison for his role in the […]
visitlodi.com
KCRA.com
What to expect at the 2022 Modesto Bacon Festival
Bacon makes everything better, including the weekend!. On Saturday, the inaugural Modesto Bacon Festival is celebrating and showcasing everything bacon. There will be hundreds of recipes, dozens of food vendors as well as live music and family fun activities in the heart of the city this weekend. Event organizers stopped...
Magnitude 2.9 earthquake shakes the Bay Area on Sunday night
A magnitude 2.9 earthquake gave the East Bay and San Francisco area a gently shake Sunday night.
luxury-houses.net
Custom Designed Modern Mediterranean Home in Loomis with A Resort Style Backyard Comes to The Market at $5.9 Million
The Home in Loomis, a modern Mediterranean hidden with high end finishes jewel and a resort style backyard including multiple zones for entertaining is now available for sale. This home located at 6901 Rutherford Canyon Rd, Loomis, California offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ben Bondaruk (Phone: 916-862-1748) at RE/MAX Gold El Dorado Hills for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Loomis.
Chance of showers in Sacramento Valley following week-long heat wave
SACRAMENTO VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Scattered light showers are possible in the Sacramento Valley and Foothills, following a week-long heat wave where cities in the Valley reached record-high temperatures, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service said that there is a chance of scattered showers throughout the mountains and Foothills east of […]
Atwater police revive unresponsive 2-year-old
ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers were able to revive a child after responding to a possible drowning Monday, according to Atwater Police officers. Officers say they respond to a home on Sowell Street in Atwater around 5:00 p.m. officers say they found a 2-year-old child that was non-breathing and pulseless. Police say lifesaving efforts were […]
South Stockton native accepted into Yale University Ph.D. program
STOCKTON — A south Stockton native and Edison High School graduate is preparing to become a doctor in American Studies with a Ph.D. from Yale University.Saeeda Islam's reality once seemed only possible in a dream. "I feel like I'm still kind of in shock like is this really happening," Islam said. After growing up in Stockton and attending Edison High School, her new home is Yale's 300-year-old campus. "Setting foot at an Ivy League institution on the first day of school felt very surreal for me; I was sitting in class and still couldn't believe it," Islam said.Islam, whose first...
pctonline.com
Turkestan Cockroaches Have Made Themselves at Home in California
SAN FRANCISCO - The invasive Turkestan cockroach, Blatta lateralis, has gone from exotic to commonplace in many parts of the state, taking over in habitats formerly occupied by the oriental cockroach. As reported in the San Francisco Chronicle, seven years ago, Alameda County’s Vector Control Services received no calls involving...
eastcountytoday.net
Oakley Police Re-Announce $100k Reward in Alexis Gabe Homicide
The City of Oakley and the Oakley Police Department are re-announcing the $100,000.00 reward in regards to the homicide of Alexis Gabe. The City of Oakley and the Oakley Police Department recognizes the Gabe family, and the Oakley community at large has been deeply impacted by the homicide of Alexis Gabe. This impact is made even larger due to the fact her body has not been recovered.
Another real estate tech company lays off workers in response to housing slowdown
The company is the latest to reduce its workforce amid a cooling real estate market.
SFGate
Police Arrest Suspect In Armed Robbery Near Uc Campus
BERKELEY (BCN) Berkeley police have arrested a suspect in connection with an armed robbery early Sunday near the city's University of Caifornia campus, thanks to an alert campus police officer. The robbery occurred at 1:33 a.m. Sunday near Benvenue Avenue and Dwight Way, when two men walking on Dwight Way...
SFGate
Motorcycle Wreck Claims Life Of San Jose Man
A fatal motorcycle collision claimed the life of 51-year-old San Jose man in San Jose last Thursday. The collision occurred Sept. 8 at 4:10 p.m. on the northbound off-ramp from Interstate 880 to South Bascom Avenue, according to a news release from the California Highway Patrol. The motorcycle ran off...
Fox40
1 dead, 1 injured in early morning shooting at Sacramento Bar
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Tuesday in Sacramento, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said that when officers responded to the call of a shooting inside of Cheers, a bar on West El Camino Avenue, they found two men both having been shot at least once.
Elk Grove Citizen
A show for cars both classic and factory-fresh
Local residents who want to show off their cars such as a home-customized hot rod, a 1960s Corvette, or a Honda that was just purchased at the Elk Grove Auto Mall are invited to bring their vehicles to the 2nd annual Elk Grove Auto Show on Saturday, Sept. 17. Up...
