4 shot near Brady Street in Milwaukee; 1 in grave condition

MILWAUKEEE - Four people were shot early Wednesday morning, Sept. 14 a block off of Brady Street – at Hamilton and Arlington Place in Milwaukee. It happened around 1:40 a.m. One person is in grave condition. According to Milwaukee police, a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man and...
Driver crashes into Milwaukee house near 39th and North

MILWAUKEE - A driver lost control of an SUV late Monday, Sept. 12 and crashed into a home near 39th and North Avenue in Milwaukee. Officials say the wreck happened around 10:15 p.m. Monday. When the driver slammed into the house, a gas meter was struck. The driver suffered a...
MPD seeks suspect in homicide near Teutonia Ave and Green Tree Road

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a suspect wanted in connection to a homicide that happened near Teutonia Avenue and Green Tree Road on Aug. 28. Police said it happened just before midnight. The suspect is described by officials as...
Milwaukee police seek homicide suspect after crash, shooting

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has asked the public for help finding the suspect wanted in connection to an Aug. 28 homicide. According to police, the suspect shot at a victim during a "traffic crash dispute" near Teutonia and Keefe around 11:55 p.m. The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man, later died.
Wauwatosa carjacking, mom saved son before Milwaukee pursuits

MILWAUKEE - A Wauwatosa mom saved her son during a carjacking in her driveway near 85th and Stickney Monday night, Sept. 12, pulling him from the back seat before someone took off in her blue Mercedes SUV. That carjacking led to a chaotic series of events. The Wauwatosa mom didn't...
Racine fatal hit-and-run, man killed

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine man, 59, was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night, Sept. 11 near Washington and Taylor. Police said the man had just left a friend's vehicle and made his way around to the other side to cross Washington Avenue. The friend heard the crash and then saw the man in the roadway, watching as the striking driver drove away.
Fetus found in Milwaukee, mother sought

FOX6 News got an update from the medical examiner Tuesday regarding a fetus found near 84th and Morgan in Milwaukee. The medical examiner says the fetus "was a non-viable, fully intact, estimated 18 week gestational age." Police are looking to speak with the mother.
Public Safety
Milwaukee police shooting; suspect dead after shots fired at squad

MILWAUKEE - One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night, Sept. 12 near 33rd and Galena in Milwaukee. Two suspects are still on the run. According to officials, three Milwaukee police officers assigned to the Tactical Enforcement Unit responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of 33rd and Cherry around 9 p.m.
Shots fired into Milwaukee home; 42-year-old man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Sept. 12 near 42nd Street and Sheridan Avenue. It happened at approximately 8:34 p.m. The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire after several rounds were fired into his residence. The victim...
Man Eludes Deputies In Chase After Shoplifting Incident

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a suspect who eluded deputies following a shoplifting incident. It happened just before 5 PM yesterday at the Somers Walmart. Reports say that after the suspect nabbed electronic devices he struggled with a store security officer before leaving...
Milwaukee mother killed, 'Chelle's Kitchen' her legacy

After a Milwaukee woman was shot and killed in her home by her own brother, her son opened a food truck called "Chelle's Kitchen" in her memory. He parked outside her home Tuesday, two days after the two-year anniversary of her murder.
Four People Arrested During HS Football Game In Wauwatosa

Police say four people were arrested during a high school football game in Wauwota Friday night. Wauwatosa East High School was playing Milwaukee Lutheran when officers were called to Hart Park to deal with a fight. Police were also told one person had a gun in the stands – so...
Milwaukee road rage shooting near 64th and Villard

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 23, was hurt in a road rage shooting near 64th and Villard Monday morning, Sept. 12. Police said shots were fired around 10:15 a.m. The woman was in a vehicle when she was struck. Police said the "several shots" were fired from a separate vehicle.
