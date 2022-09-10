Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
4 shot near Brady Street in Milwaukee; 1 in grave condition
MILWAUKEEE - Four people were shot early Wednesday morning, Sept. 14 a block off of Brady Street – at Hamilton and Arlington Place in Milwaukee. It happened around 1:40 a.m. One person is in grave condition. According to Milwaukee police, a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man and...
Milwaukee home shot again in drive-by shooting, man with disability injured
A family says they're prepared to move out after their home was shot up a second time, this time injuring a man with a disability.
CBS 58
Pleasant Prairie police arrest 11 men accused of seeking prostitutes online
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Pleasant Prairie police have announced the results of a series of undercover sting operations conducted in an effort to identify people seeking prostitutes through online advertisements. The police department says in total, 11 men were arrested during the operation which took place between August...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Driver crashes into Milwaukee house near 39th and North
MILWAUKEE - A driver lost control of an SUV late Monday, Sept. 12 and crashed into a home near 39th and North Avenue in Milwaukee. Officials say the wreck happened around 10:15 p.m. Monday. When the driver slammed into the house, a gas meter was struck. The driver suffered a...
CBS 58
MPD seeks suspect in homicide near Teutonia Ave and Green Tree Road
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a suspect wanted in connection to a homicide that happened near Teutonia Avenue and Green Tree Road on Aug. 28. Police said it happened just before midnight. The suspect is described by officials as...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crashes Monday night, drivers hurt
MPD responded to two, separate crashes. In one, the driver lost control and hit a tree before striking another vehicle. In the other, the driver hit a house.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police seek homicide suspect after crash, shooting
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has asked the public for help finding the suspect wanted in connection to an Aug. 28 homicide. According to police, the suspect shot at a victim during a "traffic crash dispute" near Teutonia and Keefe around 11:55 p.m. The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man, later died.
Dead fetus discovered in Milwaukee, police seeking mother
Milwaukee police say they found a deceased fetus on the road near 84th and Holt Sunday morning. Officials are investigating and foul play is not suspected.
Woman charged in fatal Vahlen Street shooting bound over for trial
MADISON, Wis. — The woman charged in a July shooting that left a Milwaukee teen dead was bound over for trial Tuesday, online court records show. Jakyra Peeples, 22, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime and attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime. The charges stem from a shooting on July...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa carjacking, mom saved son before Milwaukee pursuits
MILWAUKEE - A Wauwatosa mom saved her son during a carjacking in her driveway near 85th and Stickney Monday night, Sept. 12, pulling him from the back seat before someone took off in her blue Mercedes SUV. That carjacking led to a chaotic series of events. The Wauwatosa mom didn't...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine fatal hit-and-run, man killed
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine man, 59, was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night, Sept. 11 near Washington and Taylor. Police said the man had just left a friend's vehicle and made his way around to the other side to cross Washington Avenue. The friend heard the crash and then saw the man in the roadway, watching as the striking driver drove away.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fetus found in Milwaukee, mother sought
FOX6 News got an update from the medical examiner Tuesday regarding a fetus found near 84th and Morgan in Milwaukee. The medical examiner says the fetus "was a non-viable, fully intact, estimated 18 week gestational age." Police are looking to speak with the mother.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police shooting; suspect dead after shots fired at squad
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night, Sept. 12 near 33rd and Galena in Milwaukee. Two suspects are still on the run. According to officials, three Milwaukee police officers assigned to the Tactical Enforcement Unit responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of 33rd and Cherry around 9 p.m.
Woman injured in fatal West Allis crash dies from injuries
A 74-year-old Waukesha woman died Monday after being seriously injured in a deadly crash near National and Lincoln on Friday, Sept. 9, police say.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired into Milwaukee home; 42-year-old man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Sept. 12 near 42nd Street and Sheridan Avenue. It happened at approximately 8:34 p.m. The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire after several rounds were fired into his residence. The victim...
wlip.com
Man Eludes Deputies In Chase After Shoplifting Incident
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a suspect who eluded deputies following a shoplifting incident. It happened just before 5 PM yesterday at the Somers Walmart. Reports say that after the suspect nabbed electronic devices he struggled with a store security officer before leaving...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mother killed, 'Chelle's Kitchen' her legacy
After a Milwaukee woman was shot and killed in her home by her own brother, her son opened a food truck called "Chelle's Kitchen" in her memory. He parked outside her home Tuesday, two days after the two-year anniversary of her murder.
seehafernews.com
Four People Arrested During HS Football Game In Wauwatosa
Police say four people were arrested during a high school football game in Wauwota Friday night. Wauwatosa East High School was playing Milwaukee Lutheran when officers were called to Hart Park to deal with a fight. Police were also told one person had a gun in the stands – so...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee road rage shooting near 64th and Villard
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 23, was hurt in a road rage shooting near 64th and Villard Monday morning, Sept. 12. Police said shots were fired around 10:15 a.m. The woman was in a vehicle when she was struck. Police said the "several shots" were fired from a separate vehicle.
WISN
Mother saves child from carjacking; carjackers caught after police chase, crash
MILWAUKEE — Two stolen cars involved in a carjacking both crashed in Milwaukee on Monday, after police pursuits. From start to finish, the chase of both vehicles lasted less than five miles. It began around 6:00 in a Wauwatosa residential neighborhood at 85th and Stickney. Police said an armed...
