Columbus, OH

Emeka Egbuka off to hot start for Ohio State in second half

By Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
Emeka Egbuka is picking up where Marvin Harrison Jr. left off.

After Harrison brought in four receptions for 137 yards and two touchdown receptions, Egbuka began the second half with two receptions for 95 yards including a 51-yard touchdown reception from quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Egbuka brought in nine receptions for 90 yard against Notre Dame in Week 1, including his first career touchdown reception.

Against the Fighting Irish, Egbuka tied his season total in receptions in 2021, bringing in nine catches for 191 yards as a freshman.

Ohio State football's 2022 schedule

  • Week 1: Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10
  • Week 2: Ohio State vs. Arkansas State, Sept. 10, in Columbus, Ohio
  • Week 3: Ohio State vs. Toledo, Sept. 17, in Columbus, Ohio
  • Week 4: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Sept. 24, Columbus, Ohio
  • Week 5: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, Oct. 1, Columbus Ohio
  • Week 6: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Oct. 8, East Lansing, Mich.
  • Week 7: Ohio State vs. Iowa, Oct. 22, Columbus, Ohio
  • Week 8: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Oct. 29, State College, Pa.
  • Week 9: Ohio State vs. Northwestern, Nov. 5, Evanston, Ill.
  • Week 10: Ohio State vs Indiana, Nov. 12, Columbus, Ohio
  • Week 11: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Nov. 19, College Park, MD.
  • Week 12: Ohio State vs. Michigan, at noon Nov. 26, Columbus, Ohio

