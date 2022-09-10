Emeka Egbuka off to hot start for Ohio State in second half

Emeka Egbuka is picking up where Marvin Harrison Jr. left off.

After Harrison brought in four receptions for 137 yards and two touchdown receptions, Egbuka began the second half with two receptions for 95 yards including a 51-yard touchdown reception from quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Egbuka brought in nine receptions for 90 yard against Notre Dame in Week 1, including his first career touchdown reception.

Against the Fighting Irish, Egbuka tied his season total in receptions in 2021, bringing in nine catches for 191 yards as a freshman.

OSU Headlines newsletter:Sign up for our daily newsletter on Ohio State sports

Arkansas State feels no pressure:Arkansas State football feels no pressure with no expectations against Ohio State

Where are they now?Former Buckeye defensive back Chimdi Chekwa says he hasn't changed much since time at OSU

Ohio State football's 2022 schedule

Week 1: Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10

Week 2: Ohio State vs. Arkansas State, Sept. 10, in Columbus, Ohio

Week 3: Ohio State vs. Toledo, Sept. 17, in Columbus, Ohio

Week 4: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Sept. 24, Columbus, Ohio

Week 5: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, Oct. 1, Columbus Ohio

Week 6: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Oct. 8, East Lansing, Mich.

Week 7: Ohio State vs. Iowa, Oct. 22, Columbus, Ohio

Week 8: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Oct. 29, State College, Pa.

Week 9: Ohio State vs. Northwestern, Nov. 5, Evanston, Ill.

Week 10: Ohio State vs Indiana, Nov. 12, Columbus, Ohio

Week 11: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Nov. 19, College Park, MD.

Week 12: Ohio State vs. Michigan, at noon Nov. 26, Columbus, Ohio

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts