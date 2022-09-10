Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
Hospital Official: Airstrike Hits Capital of Ethiopia's Tigray Region
An airstrike wounded at least one person on Tuesday in Mekelle, the capital of Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, a hospital official said, two days after Tigrayan forces said they were ready for a cease-fire with the federal government. The strike hit the business campus of Mekelle University and Dimitsi...
Voice of America
7 Fighters from Kurdish-led Force Killed in Syria IS Attacks: Monitor
Beirut, Lebanon — At least seven fighters from a Kurdish-led force were killed Sunday in two Islamic State group attacks in eastern Syria, a war monitor said. "Six fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were killed" in an IS attack along the road linking Deir Ezzor province with Hasakeh, said Rami Abdel Rahman, director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Voice of America
Alarming Rise in Human Rights Violations, Violence Worldwide
Geneva — Acting High Commissioner for Human Rights, Nada al-Nashif highlighted the growing desperation of millions of people trapped in a never-ending cycle of human rights violations, violence, and political instability in dozens of countries around the world. She addressed the worsening situation in numerous countries in Africa, including...
Voice of America
Tigray’s Leadership Says Drones Used in Ethiopia’s Latest Airstrikes
ADDIS ABABA — As the civil war in Ethiopia rages on, the head of the main hospital in the Tigray region’s capital says two airstrikes Wednesday morning have killed at least ten people. The first airstrike hit Mekelle, the regional capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray region at around 7.30...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voice of America
FAO: 300,000 People Facing Famine in Somalia
GENEVA — The Food and Agriculture Organization warns some 6.7 million people in Somalia are likely to suffer from acute hunger this year, including more than 300,000 projected to face famine. The FAO reports those at risk of famine are rural residents in the Baidoa and Burhakaba districts, as...
Voice of America
Russia Offers Excuses for Taliban Closing Schools for Girls
From the world’s second-smallest state, Monaco, to the most populous country, India, representatives from more than 20 governments and international organizations on Monday condemned the Taliban’s policies of shutting down secondary schools and denying other fundamental rights to Afghan girls and women. Even Pakistan, the purported benefactor of...
Voice of America
Kenya Swears in President Ruto After Heated Elections
Nairobi, kenya — Kenya swore in its new president, William Ruto, on Tuesday, following a tightly contested election. Numerous African leaders attended the ceremony for Ruto but his chief election rival, Raila Odinga, stayed away. As Kenya’s fifth president, Ruto faces a struggling economy, massive debt, and a record drought that has devastated northern parts of the country.
Voice of America
Pakistan Scrambles to Deliver Aid as Flood Death Toll Rises
Islamabad — Pakistan scrambled to deliver aid to those most in need on Tuesday as the death toll from record-breaking floods in this impoverished Islamic nation rose further, with no respite in sight from the unprecedented monsoon rains. The rains started early this year — in mid-June — and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voice of America
Central African Farmers Say Hunger Looms as Ukraine War Disrupts Imports
Yaounde, Cameroon — Farmers’ associations from 11 Central African countries say disruptions in food supplies caused by Russia's war in Ukraine have deepened the struggles of millions of Africans to survive. The farmers, meeting Tuesday in Cameroon’s capital, called on the region's governments to help people cope with food shortages.
Voice of America
US Law Enforcement Takes Down 'Prolific' Human Smuggling Operation
Washington — U.S. law enforcement officials announced on Tuesday that a crackdown on human trafficking groups near the U.S.-Mexico border has resulted in the disruption of a major smuggling network and the arrest of eight alleged human smugglers. The takedown comes as the administration of President Joe Biden faces...
Voice of America
Fighting Puts Damper on Ethiopian New Year, As TPLF Says it Will Accept AU Mediation
KOMBOLCHA, ETHIOPIA — On Sunday, Ethiopians marked “Enkutatash,” the new year holiday. However, renewed fighting in the country’s two-year long civil war meant a curfew was in place in some areas close to the conflict, putting a damper on celebrations. “Enkutatash,” which roughly translates to “gift...
US indicts Iranians who hacked power company, women's shelter
The US Department of Justice announced an indictment Wednesday against three Iranian hackers who used ransomware to extort a battered women's shelter and a power company. "The indictment does not allege that these actors undertook these actions on behalf of the Government of Iran," a senior Justice Department official told reporters.
Comments / 0