Young Hunter Takes Down Massive Kentucky Buck After Heart-Pounding Stare-Down

By Emily Morgan
 3 days ago
Any seasoned hunter knows that to be successful, you must have patience. While perched on a treestand for hours, you might be tempted to scroll on your phone to alleviate your boredom. However, this can prove to be a problem if you get distracted focusing on what’s on your screen rather than what’s in the woods.

In some instances, this could prove to be a big problem, as it almost was for Kentucky hunter Ford Musselman. In a YouTube video from his channel, Homegrown Experience, viewers can see the young hunter sitting with his dad during the Kentucky youth season. It starts as a very slow hunt, and both father and son keep busy playing on their cell phones.

While they’re preoccupied with their phones, a stunning buck approaches the field. As it plays out, the intelligent buck spots the hunters before they spot him. As a result, the guys and the buck find themselves in an intense stare-off. Later, the buck breaks the stare-down and glances away just long off to allow Ford to get in a broadside shot. What happened next was astounding. As it turns out, the young Kentucky native landed a near-perfect double lung hit.

Kentucky youth hunter lands massive buck

If you’re an initiated hunter, this scenario has probably happened to you. And it’s easy to see why: you’re sitting for an extended period of time with nothing to do except looking into the woods, so obviously, playing on your phone is tempting. However, luckily for Mussleman, the slip-up didn’t mean he walked away empty-handed.

If anything, the blunder only added to the story. It’s also an essential lesson for hunters to focus their attention on their screen instead of the hunt. However, we have a hunch he’ll do less of that next he finds himself in his tree stand.

By the end of the day, Mussleman made a great shot on the Kentucky buck.

https://youtu.be/YQsfuzI5qxI

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: SURPRISE BUCK During Kentucky Youth Deer Season (https://youtu.be/YQsfuzI5qxI)

Michigan DNR puts in place new rule for deer hunters

Speaking of hunting and technology, deer hunters in Michigan must now report any successful kills to avoid fines and penalties. In the past, hunters could report a harvest if contacted by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, but it wasn’t required.

However, responses to those mailed surveys have declined over the last 20 years. As a result, the Michigan DNR now requires every licensed hunter to report a successful hint through the Michigan.gov website or an app available in the Apple or Google Play stores on cell phones.

The DNR adds that it only takes three to five minutes to report a successful deer harvest. Archery season in Michigan runs from Oct. 1 – Nov. 14, while firearm season begins on Nov. 15 and runs through Nov. 30

Comments / 55

John Monarch
2d ago

the young man's been taught how to feed his family if the time ever comes and he has to. there's going to be a time the way it's going where meat an potatoes aren't going to be handy sitting in a cooler at the store.

Reply
9
Bethany
3d ago

I know deer need to be hunted to help with over population but it's still a beautiful animal.😭

Reply(1)
11
Steve Radcliff
3d ago

should have let Walk. I guess if you are hungry. that's a different story.🐐

Reply(1)
10
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

