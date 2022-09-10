ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee football linebacker Juwan Mitchell, two other players out against Pittsburgh

By Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH – Tennessee linebacker Juwan Mitchell will not play against Pittsburgh, missing a second straight game to open the season, a team spokesperson confirmed.

Mitchell is among three Tennessee (1-0) players inactive for the today's game (3:41 p.m. ET, ABC) against Pitt (1-0). Linebacker Kwauze Garland and cornerback Dee Williams, a junior college transfer, are also out.

Earlier in the week, Heupel indicated that injury was the reason for Mitchell being out.

“Juwan’s ability to be healthy enough to be able to play for us, we will find out here at the end of the week,” Heupel said.

Mitchell, a Texas transfer, has yet to make an impact for the Vols. He led the Longhorns in tackles in 2020, transferred to Tennessee in 2021 and missed most of last season with a shoulder injury.

Mitchell has been listed as a co-starter at middle linebacker alongside Aaron Beasley for the first two games this season. But he hasn’t played yet in 2022.

Reach Adam Sparks at adam.sparks@knoxnews.com and on Twitter @AdamSparks.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football linebacker Juwan Mitchell, two other players out against Pittsburgh

