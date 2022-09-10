Read full article on original website
Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona: Player ratings as Hernandez & Sane strike
Player ratings from Bayern Munich's 2-0 Champions League victory over Barcelona in Group C.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Bayern Munich - Champions League
Predicting the Barcelona lineup to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
Roberto De Zerbi emerges as contender for Brighton manager job
Roberto De Zerbi is keen to replace Graham Potter as Brighton manager.
Barcelona and Gavi confirm agreement for new four-year contract
Barcelona have confirmed they have reached an agreement with midfielder Gavi for a new four-year contract.
Andy Robertson doubtful for Ajax clash through injury
Andy Robertson is doubtful for Liverpool's Champions League clash on Tuesday.
Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven: Europa League clash postponed
Arsenal's Europa League clash with PSV Eindhoven is off because of a lack of police resources.
Xavi demands improvement from Barcelona after Bayern defeat
Xavi admitted he was upset by Barcelona's defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
Jurgen Klopp praises Liverpool squad for responding to Napoli defeat
Jurgen Klopp praises Liverpool squad for responding to Napoli defeat.
Bayern Munich deny contact with Harry Kane
Bayern Munich director Hasan Salihamidzic has stressed he has never spoken to Harry Kane about a transfer.
Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven in doubt over police shortage
Arsenal's Europa League clash with PSV Eindhoven is in doubt over a police shortage.
Jules Kounde reveals how close he came to joining Man City
Pep Guardiola told Barcelona star Jules Kounde he 'loved him' as he attempted to lure the defender to Manchester City, it has emerged.
Gonzalo Pineda credits Atlanta United mental strength following Purata-inspired win
Atlanta United head coach Gonzalo Pineda has credited the mental strength of his players following their crucial 4-2 win over Toronto FC on Saturday.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Sporting CP - Champions League
Tottenham's predicted lineup to face Sporting CP in the Champions League on Tuesday night.
Atletico Madrid president rules out talks with Barcelona over Antoine Griezmann
Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has denied rumours he has met with Barcelona over Antoine Griezmann.
Andy Robertson out until 'at least international break' with knee injury
Andy Robertson has been ruled out of Liverpool's Champions League clash with Ajax on Tuesday.
Real Madrid & Liverpool play down talk of record Federico Valverde bid
Real Madrid and Liverpool sources have both played down suggestions that the Reds lodged a record bid for Uruguayan star Federico Valverde on transfer deadline day, 90min understands.
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo eyeing January exit; Messi delaying contract talks
Monday's transfer rumours, with updates on Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, N'Golo Kante, Rafael Leao, Harry Kane & more.
Arsenal vs PSV new date confirmed; Man City game postponed
A new date for the Europa League game between Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven has been confirmed. Arsenal's Premier League game against Manchester City has been postponed.
Liverpool 2-1 Ajax: Player ratings as Matip scores late winner at Anfield
Liverpool bounced back from their disastrous defeat to SSC Napoli to beat a spirited Ajax team at Anfield in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday evening. Moha
Premier League confirms resumption with 7 of 10 scheduled games
Premier League has confirmed its resumption with seven of the scheduled ten games set to take place.
