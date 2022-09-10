Read full article on original website
Investigation underway after 3-year-old boy 'suspiciously' dies in Liberty County, sheriff says
Investigators said the boyfriend of the child's mother called and reported the child was in distress and described his condition as "gagging."
Man who had not been heard from for six days found safe on Monday, Jasper County Sheriff's Office says
Aubrey Hartford's family had not heard from him since September 6, 2022, according to a Jasper County Sheriff’s Office release. He was said to have left his family residence on County Road 802 in Buna with no belongings.
Name released of 83-year-old man electrocuted when touching downed line at Calder Woods
BEAUMONT — A justice of the peace has released the name of an 83-year-old man who was electrocuted when he touched a downed power line at Calder Woods Senior Living Community. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. tells KFDM/Fox 4 that LeRay Joseph Lafleur, 83, of VIdor, died...
Woodville daycare temporarily closed while state investigates physical abuse allegations
WOODVILLE — KFDM reporter Mello Styles has learned a daycare in Woodville that's under investigation by the state, has voluntarily closed for now. Mello says Woodville Police Chief Mike McCulley told him Texas Child Care Licensing asked the owner of Early Birds Learning Center to voluntarily close until the matter is resolved. Chief McCulley says the owner agreed.
Armed man arrested during disturbance at Jasper County Courthouse
The Jasper Police Department and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says an armed man was arrested during a Tuesday morning disturbance at the Jasper County Courthouse. According to Jasper Police Lieutenant Garrett Foster, witnesses saw the man take a handgun out of his vehicle, load it, cock it, and then place it in his pocket. Meanwhile, Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Karli Cherry says the man then got into a verbal altercation with a woman, which was broken up by both Jasper Police and Jasper County Deputies.
Liberty County investigating 'suspicious' death of 3-year-old boy
BEAUMONT — Information below from the Liberty County Sheriff's Office:. According to Liberty County Sheriff’s lead Investigator Sean Mitchell, the early Saturday morning death of a little 3 year old boy is being considered “suspicious” pending final autopsy results. It was approximately 5:30 am Saturday morning,...
Residents of Avery Trace react to murder investigation and arrest of 15-year-old suspect
PORT ARTHUR — A 15-year-old remains in juvenile detention and charged with murder in a shooting death at a Port Arthur apartment complex. Management at Avery Trace and community leaders are working to address the crimes, while a mother and daughter who live at the complex say they're tired of the violence.
Friday night motorcycle crash claims life of 45-year-old Newton man
NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after a motorcycle crash claimed the life of a Newton man. It happened on Friday, September 10, 2022. Troopers believe a 2005 Honda motorcycle was traveling south at a high rate of speed around 6:30 p.m., according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.
16-year-old, four others arrested after robbery at Texas Walmart left teenager injured
SEGUIN, Texas — Five suspects, including a 16-year-old and four Southeast Texas teenagers, are in custody after a robbery at a Walmart in Seguin left a teenager injured. Kendrick Hardwell Jr, 17, of Port Arthur; Jy'Quez Turner, 17, of Port Arthur; Chase Shearin, 18, of Port Neches; and Caden Shearin, 19, of Port Neches are in custody and charged with aggravated robbery.
'He just destroyed his life' : Port Arthur pastor says he was mentoring 15-year-old murder suspect prior to arrest
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur leaders, who are working to fight against crime in the community, were disappointed following the arrest of a teen after a deadly shooting. The shooting took place Saturday at the Avery Trace Apartments and claimed the life of 26-year-old Quarderious Jordan. A 15-year-old is the accused killer.
Groves Police release video of suspect accused of stealing items from the backyard of a home
GROVES, Texas — Groves Police are looking for a person accused of stealing items from the backyard of a home. It happened on August 31, 2022. A suspect trespassed into a fenced backyard near the 6700 block of 25th Street around 8:30 a.m., according to a Groves Police Department release.
Trial for man charged after deadly 2020 shooting at Beaumont apartment complex begins
BEAUMONT, Texas — The trial for a 22-year-old Beaumont man charged with murder in connection to a 2020 shooting began Tuesday. Davion Mason is accused of murdering 26-year-old Tevin Moore. Moore was shot and killed on his birthday. In addition to murder, Mason is also charged with felony assault of a family member.
Sheriff says it's time the wheels of justice catch up with a suspect who is on the run
JEFFERSON COUNTY — She's been fleeing the law for almost a year, and authorities have no idea where she is. However, Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens says it's time the robbery suspect faces the criminal justice system. Your help is needed to get her into custody. Here's Angel San...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on FM 2829 in Newton County
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Saturday evening crash in Newton County claimed the life of a motorcyclist. According to Sergeant Shana Clark, it occurred at about 6:30 on Farm-to-Market Road 2829, near County Road 4105, in the Old Salem Community. According to Sergeant Clark, 45-year-old Keith Powers,...
Sheriff's Office joins forces with JP to increase awareness of vaping danger
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The cloud of vaping continues to enshroud a growing number of Texas students. Three years ago, Texas lawmakers changed the legal age for buying e-cigarettes to 21. That means school boards must prohibit vaping by students. However, that's easier said than done. Hamshire-Fannett ISD is a...
Port Neches officer could soon be the 1st female police chief of a city in Southeast Texas
PORT NECHES, Texas — The Port Neches Police Department will soon be under new leadership, and the change could make Southeast Texas history. Sergeant Cheri Griffith could become the department’s new police chief. If this happens, Griffith would be the first ever female police chief for a city police department in Southeast Texas.
Beaumont runners issuing urgent warning after incident at Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Beaumont community are urging others to stay vigilant and be careful after an incident at a popular spot for runners in Beaumont’s West End. It happened on Sunday, September 12, 2022. Beaumont Police responded to the Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail...
Trial for man charged with murder in connection to 1988 drowning death of Silsbee woman began Tuesday
PORT ARANSAS, Texas — The trial for a 63-year-old Warren man accused of killing a Hardin County woman in 1988 began Tuesday. Daniel Andrew MacGinnis is charged with murder in connection to the death of Patricia Ann Jacobs. An investigation into Jacobs' death began in 1988. Jacobs did not...
Document: Woman shot in head was celebrating arrival to U.S.
Alondra Ceja-Navarro was with family celebrating her arrival to the United States when she was fatally shot last week, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Port Arthur Newsmedia. Ceja-Navarro, 22, was killed at approximately 1:36 a.m. Sept. 5 in the 4600 block of Alamosa Street. A preliminary autopsy...
UPDATE: Port Arthur man killed Saturday; suspect in custody Sunday
A 15-year-old male wanted by police in connection with a deadly shooting is now in custody. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the juvenile turned himself in, accompanied by a guardian, on Sunday. Duriso said this is a sad situation for the victim’s family and the alleged suspect, two...
