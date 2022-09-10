ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KFDM-TV

Woodville daycare temporarily closed while state investigates physical abuse allegations

WOODVILLE — KFDM reporter Mello Styles has learned a daycare in Woodville that's under investigation by the state, has voluntarily closed for now. Mello says Woodville Police Chief Mike McCulley told him Texas Child Care Licensing asked the owner of Early Birds Learning Center to voluntarily close until the matter is resolved. Chief McCulley says the owner agreed.
WOODVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silsbee, TX
County
Orange County, TX
Silsbee, TX
Crime & Safety
Orange County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
kjas.com

Armed man arrested during disturbance at Jasper County Courthouse

The Jasper Police Department and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says an armed man was arrested during a Tuesday morning disturbance at the Jasper County Courthouse. According to Jasper Police Lieutenant Garrett Foster, witnesses saw the man take a handgun out of his vehicle, load it, cock it, and then place it in his pocket. Meanwhile, Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Karli Cherry says the man then got into a verbal altercation with a woman, which was broken up by both Jasper Police and Jasper County Deputies.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Liberty County investigating 'suspicious' death of 3-year-old boy

BEAUMONT — Information below from the Liberty County Sheriff's Office:. According to Liberty County Sheriff’s lead Investigator Sean Mitchell, the early Saturday morning death of a little 3 year old boy is being considered “suspicious” pending final autopsy results. It was approximately 5:30 am Saturday morning,...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Friday night motorcycle crash claims life of 45-year-old Newton man

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after a motorcycle crash claimed the life of a Newton man. It happened on Friday, September 10, 2022. Troopers believe a 2005 Honda motorcycle was traveling south at a high rate of speed around 6:30 p.m., according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaumont Fire Department
12NewsNow

16-year-old, four others arrested after robbery at Texas Walmart left teenager injured

SEGUIN, Texas — Five suspects, including a 16-year-old and four Southeast Texas teenagers, are in custody after a robbery at a Walmart in Seguin left a teenager injured. Kendrick Hardwell Jr, 17, of Port Arthur; Jy'Quez Turner, 17, of Port Arthur; Chase Shearin, 18, of Port Neches; and Caden Shearin, 19, of Port Neches are in custody and charged with aggravated robbery.
SEGUIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox4beaumont.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash on FM 2829 in Newton County

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Saturday evening crash in Newton County claimed the life of a motorcyclist. According to Sergeant Shana Clark, it occurred at about 6:30 on Farm-to-Market Road 2829, near County Road 4105, in the Old Salem Community. According to Sergeant Clark, 45-year-old Keith Powers,...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

Document: Woman shot in head was celebrating arrival to U.S.

Alondra Ceja-Navarro was with family celebrating her arrival to the United States when she was fatally shot last week, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Port Arthur Newsmedia. Ceja-Navarro, 22, was killed at approximately 1:36 a.m. Sept. 5 in the 4600 block of Alamosa Street. A preliminary autopsy...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

UPDATE: Port Arthur man killed Saturday; suspect in custody Sunday

A 15-year-old male wanted by police in connection with a deadly shooting is now in custody. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the juvenile turned himself in, accompanied by a guardian, on Sunday. Duriso said this is a sad situation for the victim’s family and the alleged suspect, two...
PORT ARTHUR, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy