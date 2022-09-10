Read full article on original website
16-year-old, four others arrested after robbery at Texas Walmart left teenager injured
SEGUIN, Texas — Five suspects, including a 16-year-old and four Southeast Texas teenagers, are in custody after a robbery at a Walmart in Seguin left a teenager injured. Kendrick Hardwell Jr, 17, of Port Arthur; Jy'Quez Turner, 17, of Port Arthur; Chase Shearin, 18, of Port Neches; and Caden Shearin, 19, of Port Neches are in custody and charged with aggravated robbery.
Trial for man charged after deadly 2020 shooting at Beaumont apartment complex begins
BEAUMONT, Texas — The trial for a 22-year-old Beaumont man charged with murder in connection to a 2020 shooting began Tuesday. Davion Mason is accused of murdering 26-year-old Tevin Moore. Moore was shot and killed on his birthday. In addition to murder, Mason is also charged with felony assault of a family member.
Port Arthur News
Officials react to security at Avery Trace Apartments after 15-year-old arrested, local man killed
Port Arthur Police detectives are looking for video footage from Saturday’s fatal shooting at Avery Trace Apartments. “We are looking for footage from that location and from people with Ring cameras on their apartments and any cell phone footage from possible witnesses,” Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said.
Port Arthur News
UPDATE: Port Arthur man killed Saturday; suspect in custody Sunday
A 15-year-old male wanted by police in connection with a deadly shooting is now in custody. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the juvenile turned himself in, accompanied by a guardian, on Sunday. Duriso said this is a sad situation for the victim’s family and the alleged suspect, two...
KFDM-TV
15-year-old suspect linked to fatal shooting in Port Arthur turns himself in
PORT ARTHUR — The 15-year-old suspect linked to fatal shooting in Port Arthur turns himself in. Port Arthur Police Department the 15-year-old suspect at the police station after he turned himself in. His family drove him to the police station Sunday afternoon at about 3 p.m. The fatal shooting...
Beaumont man charged after 'possible attempted kidnapping' at Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man was arrested and charged following what police called a "possible attempted kidnapping" on Sunday. It happened at the Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail around 9:15 a.m. Beaumont Police responded to the area after receiving a call stating someone had attempted to abduct a woman.
Port Arthur News
VIDEO: Groves police asking for help identifying theft suspect
GROVES — On Aug. 31, at approximately 8:30 a.m., an individual trespassed into a fenced-backyard near the 6700 block of 25th Street in Groves. The suspect took several items without consent, even while the residents were home, then fled the area. If anyone recognizes the individual or has any...
Investigation underway after 3-year-old boy 'suspiciously' dies in Liberty County, sheriff says
Investigators said the boyfriend of the child's mother called and reported the child was in distress and described his condition as "gagging."
KFDM-TV
Port Arthur PD has arrest warrant for 15-year-old suspect in fatal shooting at apartments
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a 15-year-old suspect in a fatal shooting at Avery Trace Apartments in Port Arthur. Port Arthur police are investigating the homicide at Avery Trace Apartments in the 4000 block of FM 365. Police responded to the...
fox4beaumont.com
Four men fire shots at Prince Hall Apartments striking multiple residences and cars
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police responded shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday to reports of four men with guns in one of the parking lots at Prince Hall Apartments, 900 West 14th Street. The shooters were no longer on scene when officers arrived. Police found a large number of...
Trial for man charged with murder in connection to 1988 drowning death of Silsbee woman began Tuesday
PORT ARANSAS, Texas — The trial for a 63-year-old Warren man accused of killing a Hardin County woman in 1988 began Tuesday. Daniel Andrew MacGinnis is charged with murder in connection to the death of Patricia Ann Jacobs. An investigation into Jacobs' death began in 1988. Jacobs did not...
Port Arthur News
Document: Woman shot in head was celebrating arrival to U.S.
Alondra Ceja-Navarro was with family celebrating her arrival to the United States when she was fatally shot last week, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Port Arthur Newsmedia. Ceja-Navarro, 22, was killed at approximately 1:36 a.m. Sept. 5 in the 4600 block of Alamosa Street. A preliminary autopsy...
Beaumont runners issuing urgent warning after incident at Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Beaumont community are urging others to stay vigilant and be careful after an incident at a popular spot for runners in Beaumont’s West End. It happened on Sunday, September 12, 2022. Beaumont Police responded to the Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail...
Calcasieu deputy fired and arrested after alleged domestic abuse charges
Ed Choi, 39, of Lake Charles, was arrested by the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office and charged with domestic abuse battery and false imprisonment.
KSAT 12
Texas authorities investigating ‘suspicious’ death of 3-year-old boy
The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy over the weekend. Authorities told KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, that they responded to the child’s home in Cleveland on Saturday morning. The boyfriend of the child’s mother told authorities that the child...
Liberty County Sheriff's Office investigating 'suspicious death' of 3-year-old boy near Cleveland
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Investigators with the Liberty County Sheriff's Office are investigating after deeming the death of a 3-year-old boy as suspicious. The boy died early Saturday morning. The boyfriend of the child's mother called the Liberty County Sheriff's Office around 5:30 a.m., stating the child was in distress.
League City man threatened judges and called in multiple bomb threats, officials say
The 30-year-old suspect made phone calls saying that there was a bomb inside the Chambers County courthouse, officials say. It was evacuated immediately.
KFDM-TV
Sheriff says it's time the wheels of justice catch up with a suspect who is on the run
JEFFERSON COUNTY — She's been fleeing the law for almost a year, and authorities have no idea where she is. However, Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens says it's time the robbery suspect faces the criminal justice system. Your help is needed to get her into custody. Here's Angel San...
Port Neches officer could soon be the 1st female police chief of a city in Southeast Texas
PORT NECHES, Texas — The Port Neches Police Department will soon be under new leadership, and the change could make Southeast Texas history. Sergeant Cheri Griffith could become the department’s new police chief. If this happens, Griffith would be the first ever female police chief for a city police department in Southeast Texas.
Texas Man Arrested for Stealing Own Car from Dealership
In a story that comes from a small town in East Texas, Buna. A Facebook status that was posted by the Jasper County Sheriff's Department states that Weaver Motors Inc. of Kirbyville reported that a vehicle was missing from their property. The missing vehicle had recently been serviced, but the service had not yet been paid for.
