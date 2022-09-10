ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

Comments / 0

Related
12NewsNow

16-year-old, four others arrested after robbery at Texas Walmart left teenager injured

SEGUIN, Texas — Five suspects, including a 16-year-old and four Southeast Texas teenagers, are in custody after a robbery at a Walmart in Seguin left a teenager injured. Kendrick Hardwell Jr, 17, of Port Arthur; Jy'Quez Turner, 17, of Port Arthur; Chase Shearin, 18, of Port Neches; and Caden Shearin, 19, of Port Neches are in custody and charged with aggravated robbery.
SEGUIN, TX
Port Arthur News

UPDATE: Port Arthur man killed Saturday; suspect in custody Sunday

A 15-year-old male wanted by police in connection with a deadly shooting is now in custody. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the juvenile turned himself in, accompanied by a guardian, on Sunday. Duriso said this is a sad situation for the victim’s family and the alleged suspect, two...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Arthur, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Port Arthur, TX
Crime & Safety
Port Arthur News

VIDEO: Groves police asking for help identifying theft suspect

GROVES — On Aug. 31, at approximately 8:30 a.m., an individual trespassed into a fenced-backyard near the 6700 block of 25th Street in Groves. The suspect took several items without consent, even while the residents were home, then fled the area. If anyone recognizes the individual or has any...
GROVES, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Avery Trace Apartments#Port Arthur Police#Kfdm Fox4
Port Arthur News

Document: Woman shot in head was celebrating arrival to U.S.

Alondra Ceja-Navarro was with family celebrating her arrival to the United States when she was fatally shot last week, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Port Arthur Newsmedia. Ceja-Navarro, 22, was killed at approximately 1:36 a.m. Sept. 5 in the 4600 block of Alamosa Street. A preliminary autopsy...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KBAT 99.9

Texas Man Arrested for Stealing Own Car from Dealership

In a story that comes from a small town in East Texas, Buna. A Facebook status that was posted by the Jasper County Sheriff's Department states that Weaver Motors Inc. of Kirbyville reported that a vehicle was missing from their property. The missing vehicle had recently been serviced, but the service had not yet been paid for.
KIRBYVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy