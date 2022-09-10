Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, how to watch college football

The Tennessee Volunteers will meet the Pittsburgh Panthers in Week 2 of the college football season on Saturday from Acrisure Stadium.

Tennessee is coming off a 59-10 win over Ball State as they look to bring some of that momentum into today’s game. As for Pittsburgh, they took out West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl last week and were able to win by a touchdown. Kedon Slovis will look for another big game after throwing for over 300 yards last week.

This will be another great day of college football, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action on Saturday.

#24 Tennessee at #17 Pittsburgh

When: Saturday, September 10

Saturday, September 10 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ABC

NCAA Football Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were updated at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Tennessee (-5.5) vs. Pittsburgh

O/U: 62.5

