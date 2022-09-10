ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, how to watch college football

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Tennessee Volunteers will meet the Pittsburgh Panthers in Week 2 of the college football season on Saturday from Acrisure Stadium.

Tennessee is coming off a 59-10 win over Ball State as they look to bring some of that momentum into today’s game. As for Pittsburgh, they took out West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl last week and were able to win by a touchdown. Kedon Slovis will look for another big game after throwing for over 300 yards last week.

This will be another great day of college football, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action on Saturday.

#24 Tennessee at #17 Pittsburgh

  • When: Saturday, September 10
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
How to watch College Football this season

NCAA Football Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were updated at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Tennessee (-5.5) vs. Pittsburgh

O/U: 62.5

Additional college football coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama football / Auburn football / Arkansas football / Florida football / Georgia football / LSU football / Iowa football / Michigan football / Michigan State football / Notre Dame football / Ohio State football / Oklahoma football / Oregon football / North Carolina football / Nebraska football / Penn State football / Colorado football / Clemson football / Rutgers football / Tennessee football / Texas football / Texas A&M football / USC football / Wisconsin football

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

