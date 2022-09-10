ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Furman vs. Clemson, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, how to watch college football

The Furman Paladins will meet the Clemson Tigers in Week 2 of the college football season on Saturday from Clemson Memorial Stadium.

Furman is coming off a 52-0 blowout win over North Greenville, they will have a tough test this week when they hit the road and travel to Clemson. Meanwhile, the Tigers are coming off their own blowout win over Georgia Tech with a 41-10 victory.

This will be another great day of college football, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action on Saturday.

Furman at #5 Clemson

  • When: Saturday, September 10
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ACC Network
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NCAA Football Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were updated at 11:00 a.m. ET on Saturday.

Furman vs. Clemson (-44.5)

O/U: 50.5

