Boone, NC

Appalachian State vs. Texas A&M, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, how to watch college football

By FTW Staff
 3 days ago
The Appalachian State Mountaineers will meet the Texas A&M Aggies in week 2 of the college football season on Saturday from Kyle Field.

Appalachian State will be looking to bounce back after their 63-61 loss to North Carolina where they scored 40 points in the fourth quarter. As for Texas A&M, they are coming off a 31-10 win over Sam Houston State last week as they look for a perfect 2-0 start this afternoon.

This will be another great day of college football, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action on Saturday.

Appalachian State vs. #6 Texas A&M

  • When: Saturday, September 10
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

How to watch College Football this season

fuboTV has complete NCAA college football coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN) as well as ACC Network, Big 10 Network, ESPNU, Pac12, and more. fuboTV includes every network you need to watch every college football game in your market.

fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, and connected TV devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.

*Regional Restrictions Apply*

NCAA Football Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were updated at 11:00 a.m. ET on Saturday.

Appalachian State at Texas A&M (-18.5)

O/U: 54.5

Want some action on college football? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO & NJ.

