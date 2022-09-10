Texas' Steve Sarkisian wore some funky sunglasses vs. Alabama, and college football fans had jokes

Alabama and Texas entered halftime of Saturday’s matchup at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium tied, which was a bit of a surprise for college football fans — Longhorns fans aside, obviously — considering the Crimson Tide entered the game as 20.5-point favorites.

Just about no one expected this game to be 10-10 at halftime. But another element of Saturday’s contest that seemed to catch people off guard was Texas coach Steve Sarkisian’s sunglasses.

Burnt orange and seemingly rimless, Sarkisian’s glasses had a retro vibe to them. And when he removed them for his brief, halftime interview, there were super noticeable marks on the sides of his face, suggesting that they’re perhaps a tad too tight.

Sure, a handful of college football fans on Twitter liked Sarkisian’s look, but for the most part, fans had tons of jokes, some really roasting the shades.

Here are some of college football Twitter's best jokes about Sarkisian's sunglasses...