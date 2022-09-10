ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas' Steve Sarkisian wore some funky sunglasses vs. Alabama, and college football fans had jokes

By Michelle R. Martinelli
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qNwyY_0hqCsZXP00

Alabama and Texas entered halftime of Saturday’s matchup at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium tied, which was a bit of a surprise for college football fans — Longhorns fans aside, obviously — considering the Crimson Tide entered the game as 20.5-point favorites.

Just about no one expected this game to be 10-10 at halftime. But another element of Saturday’s contest that seemed to catch people off guard was Texas coach Steve Sarkisian’s sunglasses.

Burnt orange and seemingly rimless, Sarkisian’s glasses had a retro vibe to them. And when he removed them for his brief, halftime interview, there were super noticeable marks on the sides of his face, suggesting that they’re perhaps a tad too tight.

Sure, a handful of college football fans on Twitter liked Sarkisian’s look, but for the most part, fans had tons of jokes, some really roasting the shades.

Here are some of college football Twitter's best jokes about Sarkisian's sunglasses...

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State vs. Auburn: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

The Penn State Nittany Lions head south to take on the Auburn Tigers this Saturday for a highly anticipated non-conference matchup. After last season’s showdown in primetime in Beaver Stadium, Penn State could be heading into some dangerous territory before a wild and energetic crowd with the Tigers looking for some revenge. Penn State held on to win last year’s meeting, the first in the home-and-home scheduling agreement between the two schools. This will be Penn State’s first time playing at Auburn. We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll...
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Scott Frost fired by Nebraska Cornhuskers

Well, Michigan football won’t get ‘outhit’ in November it looks like. It turns out favorite sons can get fired by the football teams they lead. Nebraska had hoped that it had hired its own version of Jim Harbaugh when it brought in Scott Frost, the former Huskers quarterback who had led UCF to an undefeated season. However, things have not gone well in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Austin, TX
Sports
State
Alabama State
Austin, TX
College Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘It’s not going well for him right now’: Iowa set to ‘reassess everything,’ including starting QB

After Iowa was only able to muster up 150 yards of total offense and one offensive touchdown against Iowa State, it sounds like it’s officially time for the Hawkeyes to perhaps make some personnel changes. Starting quarterback Spencer Petras had another rough outing, throwing for just 92 yards on 12-of-26 passing with a lost fumble and an interception. Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz was asked why stick with Petras as the team’s starting quarterback at this point. “I guess to me, both these games he’s still not getting enough help to really do a fair assessment. He hasn’t been perfect obviously. Nobody has....
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking the Pac-12 after Week 2

We present to you our Pac-12 rankings after Week 2 of the 2022 college football season. Rankings need to be done properly. Better to have no rankings at all until November, so that we can just evaluate teams for two months and then — when the bodies of work come into focus, and we see who’s really good and who’s actually not so good — we can make proper assessments of teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL power rankings: Where do the Bucs land after Week 1?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off their 2022 regular season with a dominant road win, beating the Dallas Cowboys 19-3 in front of a prime-time audience Sunday night. While the Bucs offense stalled on most of their red zone trips and managed just one touchdown, the defense delivered a stellar performance, shutting out the Cowboys after giving up a field goal on the opening drive.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Nick Perkins
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas jumps another six spots in latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll

The Razorbacks took care of business against South Carolina in their SEC opener, but they got some help for some upset that happened around the country for the large leap in the coaches poll. Head coaches around the country put the Razorbacks to No. 11, once again jumping six spots in the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll for the second week in a row. The 44-30 win over South Carolina again impressed the college football world. Our Taylor Jones believes that Arkansas can be the first team this season to defeat the evil empire – I mean Alabama – in a couple...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska fires former Oregon OC Scott Frost after horrendous start

Sometimes you can’t come home again. After an embarrassing loss to Georgia Southern at home, Nebraska informed head coach and former Oregon Duck offensive coordinator Scott Frost that his services will no longer be required. This was to be expected after the Cornhuskers dropped the opener to Northwestern after some questionable coaching decisions and then the Cornhuskers had to surge in the second half to defeat North Dakota. But the straw that broke the camel’s back was a 45-42 loss to the Eagles last night in Lincoln. Frost’s five-year tenure ended with a 16-31 mark. His career has been a rollercoaster to say the...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Sunglasses#American Football#Longhorns#Pizza Hut
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star PG discusses recruitment and visit to UNC

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are in hot pursuit of a top 10 player in the 2024 recruiting class and are hoping to eventually secure a commitment. Four-star point guard Elliott Cadeau is a priority target for Davis and his staff as they’ve made that clear with visits and interest. The Missouri native has a total of 17 offers in his recruitment so far and is seeing his recruitment pick up. He has two visits set, one to Texas Tech on September 24th and one to UNC on October 4th, as well as planning more for the Fall. But where...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kentucky made Utah and the Pac-12 look really bad

It is true that in Week 1 of a season, a team and coaching staff enter a game with some uncertainties about what to do and how to make adjustments. Merely having one more week can make all the difference in preparing for a specific opponent or player. Having one game on tape in the new season can give a good defensive coach a much better idea of how to prepare for a quality player.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
198K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy