SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- New research released today by Morning Consult and Innovaccer finds most providers believe value-based care has firmly displaced fee-for-service as the dominant payment and care delivery model. Only 4% of providers today report using pure FFS with no links to quality and value, and that plummets to 1% by 2025. Providers believe the payment model that’s historically dominated in healthcare has flamed out, and that 96% of healthcare payment today has connections to care quality, cost reductions and, in some cases, patient experience. That leaps to 99% by 2025. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005652/en/ Fig. 1: The payment models healthcare leaders surveyed by Morning Consult believe are in use today and where they expect to be by 2025. (Graphic: Business Wire)

