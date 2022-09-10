Read full article on original website
Report: State of Healthcare Staffing Impact & Trends in 2022
– Weave, the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small businesses, today announced new research, The 2022 State of Healthcare Staffing, illustrating the negative impacts the Great Resignation and burnout have had on the healthcare industry and how staffing issues are impacting the patient experience. – The survey looked...
protocol.com
HIPAA is a poor substitute for trust
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today we look at how Big Tech faces a trust gap in the health care space that HIPAA can’t fill; in D.C., the Commerce Department is planning to further limit exports of AI chips to China; and Truth Social’s SPAC faces liquidation.
NFL・
Why Now is the Time to Double Down on Virtual Care
For an industry that traditionally embraces change at a glacial pace, the pandemic has been a wake-up call for healthcare. Once COVID-19 struck, the shift to video, telephone engagement and remote patient monitoring spiked seemingly overnight. This surging demand for virtual care resulted, in many cases, in increased provider efficiency,...
POLITICO
Mental health policy continues to evolve
988’S EARLY RESULTS — The 988 suicide prevention line, launched in mid-July, saw a 45 percent increase in calls in August 2022 compared to August 2021. The new system’s first full month showed improvements, according to HHS data released Friday, including faster response times and higher answered rates.
beckersspine.com
AAOS wants CMS to reform physician pay, emphasize value-based care
The American Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons has issued formal comments to CMS on its proposed payment policy changes for 2023. AAOS urged the agency to address rising healthcare costs, increase access to care and reduce the burdens on physicians who continue to deal with financial and practice management challenges exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Travel nurses' gold rush is over. Now, some are joining other nurses in leaving the profession altogether.
Working as a travel nurse in the early days of the Covid pandemic was emotionally exhausting for Reese Brown — she was forced to leave her young daughter with her family as she moved from one gig to the next, and she watched too many of her intensive care patients die.
Providers Believe the Era of Pure Fee-for-Service is Over According to New National Survey
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- New research released today by Morning Consult and Innovaccer finds most providers believe value-based care has firmly displaced fee-for-service as the dominant payment and care delivery model. Only 4% of providers today report using pure FFS with no links to quality and value, and that plummets to 1% by 2025. Providers believe the payment model that’s historically dominated in healthcare has flamed out, and that 96% of healthcare payment today has connections to care quality, cost reductions and, in some cases, patient experience. That leaps to 99% by 2025. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005652/en/ Fig. 1: The payment models healthcare leaders surveyed by Morning Consult believe are in use today and where they expect to be by 2025. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Why Health Systems Need a New Transition Strategy to APMs
There is an adage that change in healthcare moves at the speed of tectonic plates. The slow adoption of Alternative Payment Models (APMs), the central feature of value-based care, is a good example of constraint despite immense pressure to control costs. Data from 2020 demonstrate almost zero change from 2018...
Civil Rights Organizations, Consumer Advocates, and Industry Leaders Unite to Launch ‘MoreThanFair’ Initiative to Improve Access to Affordable and Inclusive Credit
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- A broad-based community of civil rights organizations, consumer advocates, lenders, and technology firms today announced the launch of MoreThanFair, an education initiative that brings together the non-profit, public, and private sectors to make lending more inclusive, transparent, and fair. To mark the launch of the initiative, the group today unveiled a website that will be used as a digital forum for the MoreThanFair community’s work going forward: www.morethanfair.com. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005620/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
labpulse.com
Walmart, UnitedHealth collaborate on affordable health services
September 8, 2022 -- Walmart and UnitedHealth on Wednesday announced a 10-year collaboration aimed at delivering high-quality and affordable health care services. Beginning in 2023 and starting with 15 Walmart Health locations in Florida and Georgia, Optum, a UnitedHealth Group business, will provide Walmart Health clinicians access to analytics and decision support tools to improve health outcomes for seniors and Medicare beneficiaries through multiple Medicare Advantage plans.
Google Search and YouTube to expand access to better healthcare information
Google announces new features as part of its annual Health Equity Summit. These will help users gain access to health care information for those seeking to enroll in government programs like Medicare or Medicaid.
Walmart, UnitedHealth to offer preventive healthcare program for seniors
Sept 7 (Reuters) - Walmart (WMT.N) and healthcare giant UnitedHealth Group (UNH.N) are planning to team up to provide preventive care for people aged 65 and up, and virtual healthcare services for all age groups, the companies said on Wednesday.
MedCity News
The patient perspective of the financial journey in healthcare
Patient and consumer satisfaction isn’t only about better outcomes. It’s very much about the financial journey they have to endure. At the INVEST Digital Health conference in Dallas at Pegasus Park September 28, in collaboration with Health Wildcatters, the patient perspective will be part of a series of conversations across digital health around employee benefits and consumerization in healthcare.
MedCity News
Agents of change: How the Gen Z medical science liaison will transform healthcare
Gen Z is changing the face of healthcare from every angle. As patients, this generation prioritizes communication, access and convenience over privacy, and wants flexible ways to connect with healthcare providers. As employees, they are ambitious and bring more diversity and tech savviness to healthcare organizations. And as key opinion leaders, they are adept at using social media and other digital channels to get their research and evidence to an attentive audience to better influence outcomes.
Tech Times
How is Technology Changing Healthcare?
The future of Healthcare is connected with technology. In the coming years, technology like artificial intelligence, 3D printing, robotics, and nanotechnology will significantly impact the medical field. As technology is changing many other fields, we can also see some positive impacts of technology in the healthcare sector. Technology is helping...
Managed Health and PayChex Partner to Bring Companies a Unique Healthcare Solution
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Managed Health and PayChex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX), a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, benefits, human resources, and insurance, announced a partnership to offer companies a new, unique, innovative healthcare solution. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908006080/en/. Managed Health.
Meaghan Hafner Appointed to Vice President, Health Care
ROYAL OAK, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- Gongos, the North American arm of InSites Consulting, has announced that Meaghan Hafner has been appointed to Vice President, Health Care for the company. With this appointment, Hafner will bring enhanced and strengthened capabilities in the health care industry for Gongos’ current and future clients. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005104/en/ Meaghan Hafner (Photo: Business Wire)
