wgxa.tv
Dublin native, prominent Atlanta attorney, dies in drowning accident
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An accomplished Atlanta-area attorney from Dublin has died after drowning at St. Simons Island. Glynn County Coroner Marc Neu confirmed that 55-year-old Page Anthony Pate died Sunday after being transported to a hospital in Brunswick. His drowning was deemed an accident. Pate is survived by his...
wgxa.tv
Josh Turner brings King Size Manger tour to Coliseum this December
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Country music artist Josh Turner is coming to the Macon Coliseum to support his 2021 Christmas album, King Size Manger, to ring in the holiday season this December. The performance will include songs from the album, which compiles eleven new and traditional holiday songs and hymns,...
wgxa.tv
Macon celebration dedicated to legendary artist Otis Redding
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon held a homecoming celebration for the late artist Otis Redding in what would have been his 81st birthday. The entire weekend had activities dedicated to the legendary soul singer including a groundbreaking for the new Otis Redding Center for the Arts. A 15,000 square foot space dedicated to musical education and collaboration of students aged 3 to 18.
Monroe County girl who battled inoperable brain tumor passes away at age 9
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County is mourning the loss of a 9-year-old girl after she passed away in her battle with an inoperable brain tumor. "Mighty" Madeline Sanders passed away on Friday, according to a post on the Jay's HOPE Foundation's Facebook page. Back in January 2020, people...
wgxa.tv
NewTown Macon program continues bringing Black business owners to downtown
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Five Black business owners in Macon have been given a financial boost to help continue their success. On Tuesday, the third round of NewTown Macon's Downtown Diversity Initiative was announced, thanks to funding from Wells Fargo and a partnership with the Macon-Middle Georgia Black Pages. The...
beckersspine.com
7 things to know about OrthoGeorgia
OrthoGeorgia is a multi city specialty orthopedic practice that has served the central Georgia region for 60 years. 1. OrthoGeorgia has practice locations in Macon, Warner Robins, Kathleen, Dublin, Milledgeville and Griffin, Ga. 2. OrthoGeorgia has 24 MDs on staff. 3. The practice has 427 employees across six practices. 4....
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 9/12/22
A man is recovering after being shot during an attempted armed robbery on Sunday near the Tubman Museum. Bibb Sheriff's Office says it happened around 1:30 a.m.
A Mid-Century Modern Macon Home
MACON, Ga. — Curtis Hertwig lives in the house he grew up in. The split-level mid-century modern home with cedar siding and a copper roof is surrounded by two acres of woods in Shirley Hills. “My grandparents lived on Pio Nono and thought my family had moved, you know,...
Georgia National Fair announces new clear bag policy
PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fair is instituting a new clear bag policy for all fair-goers this year ahead of the 2022 fair in October. In a Facebook post, the Georgia National Fair announced that all bags must be clear and 12x6x12 or smaller. The exception to the...
wgxa.tv
Macon residents reacts to high homicide numbers
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb County has seen violence plague its community, with the most recent violence happening this past weekend. There were seven shootings across Macon that, tragically, ended three lives. After a violent weekend, here in Macon, some Macon residents say they still feel safe. "I personally feel...
41nbc.com
Student found with firearm in backpack at Northside Middle School
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A student at Northside Middle School came to school with a firearm on Tuesday. According to a statement from Dustin Dykes, Principal of Northside Middle, the firearm was found during the search of a student’s backpack– the firearm was found to be unloaded.
gratefulweb.com
Actor Tommy (C. Thomas) Howell Makes His Musical Debut with Single “Rose Hill”
Tommy (C. Thomas) Howell, known for bringing one of film’s most legendary characters to life (“Ponyboy” from The Outsiders) is thrilled to make his musical debut with first single “Rose Hill” out September 16, 2022. Penned by Howell, the song is a tribute to the founding members of the Allman Brothers Band and one of their stomping grounds, the Rose Hill Cemetery in Macon, GA.
New booster vaccine to fight 2 current COVID-19 variants to soon be available in Georgia
MACON, Ga. — It's meant to fight and protect you from the two current variants, Michael Hokanson with North Central Health District says, "Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5." The Georgia Department of Public Health is rolling out a bivalent COVID booster. This means the vaccine has the genetic makeup...
41nbc.com
16-year-old shot on Hollingsworth Rd in Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The Bibb Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Aggravated Assault in the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road just before midnight on September 13, 2022. Deputies responded to the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road, regarding a person shot. Upon arrival deputies found an unresponsive 16-year-old male who...
wgxa.tv
10-year-old girl scooping up business at Sparta farmer's market
SPARTA, Ga. (WGXA)-- At 10 years old, Kennedi Heath is an entrepreneur. One who's breaking the ice on a new family business. "Last weekend I had so many customers that I sold out," Kennedi said. With a deep freezer, under a bright pink tent, Kennedi is scooping up what she...
VERIFY: Macon-Bibb's homicide rate one of the nation's highest
MACON, Ga. — After Macon-Bibb County hit 50 homicides for the year, some people asked how the county's homicide rate compared to big cities nationwide. One person asked if Macon was becoming "Little Chicago." We set out to Verify whether Macon's homicide rate is one of the highest nationwide.
23-year-old woman shot and killed in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed in Baldwin County on Monday night, according to a release from the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a call from Atrium Health after a woman was brought into the hospital with a gunshot wound. Shani King...
wabe.org
Tribute held in Macon for late Georgia recording artist Otis Redding
The Otis Redding Foundation will celebrate Otis Redding’s legacy on what would have been the Georgia-born singer’s 81st birthday. The events set to take place September 9 and 10 will bring world-renowned musicians to Redding’s hometown of Macon, and serve as a major fundraiser to benefit the future Otis Redding Center for the Arts.
1 Person Died In A Pedestrian Crash In Bibb County (Bibb County, GA)
Authorities responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on the 1300 block of Gray Highway. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the pedestrian was [..]
Bibb deputies investigating after customer shoots security guard at Macon bar
MACON, Ga. — It was another violent weekend in Macon, including the deadly shooting of a security guard at a business on Pio Nono Avenue. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Jermaine Stewart, who worked at the Rodeo Bar and Grill Restaurant, was killed. Deputies say that a...
