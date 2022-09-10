Tommy (C. Thomas) Howell, known for bringing one of film’s most legendary characters to life (“Ponyboy” from The Outsiders) is thrilled to make his musical debut with first single “Rose Hill” out September 16, 2022. Penned by Howell, the song is a tribute to the founding members of the Allman Brothers Band and one of their stomping grounds, the Rose Hill Cemetery in Macon, GA.

MACON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO