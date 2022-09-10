ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgxa.tv

Dublin native, prominent Atlanta attorney, dies in drowning accident

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An accomplished Atlanta-area attorney from Dublin has died after drowning at St. Simons Island. Glynn County Coroner Marc Neu confirmed that 55-year-old Page Anthony Pate died Sunday after being transported to a hospital in Brunswick. His drowning was deemed an accident. Pate is survived by his...
DUBLIN, GA
wgxa.tv

Josh Turner brings King Size Manger tour to Coliseum this December

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Country music artist Josh Turner is coming to the Macon Coliseum to support his 2021 Christmas album, King Size Manger, to ring in the holiday season this December. The performance will include songs from the album, which compiles eleven new and traditional holiday songs and hymns,...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon celebration dedicated to legendary artist Otis Redding

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon held a homecoming celebration for the late artist Otis Redding in what would have been his 81st birthday. The entire weekend had activities dedicated to the legendary soul singer including a groundbreaking for the new Otis Redding Center for the Arts. A 15,000 square foot space dedicated to musical education and collaboration of students aged 3 to 18.
MACON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Macon, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Macon, GA
Entertainment
wgxa.tv

NewTown Macon program continues bringing Black business owners to downtown

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Five Black business owners in Macon have been given a financial boost to help continue their success. On Tuesday, the third round of NewTown Macon's Downtown Diversity Initiative was announced, thanks to funding from Wells Fargo and a partnership with the Macon-Middle Georgia Black Pages. The...
MACON, GA
beckersspine.com

7 things to know about OrthoGeorgia

OrthoGeorgia is a multi city specialty orthopedic practice that has served the central Georgia region for 60 years. 1. OrthoGeorgia has practice locations in Macon, Warner Robins, Kathleen, Dublin, Milledgeville and Griffin, Ga. 2. OrthoGeorgia has 24 MDs on staff. 3. The practice has 427 employees across six practices. 4....
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

A Mid-Century Modern Macon Home

MACON, Ga. — Curtis Hertwig lives in the house he grew up in. The split-level mid-century modern home with cedar siding and a copper roof is surrounded by two acres of woods in Shirley Hills. “My grandparents lived on Pio Nono and thought my family had moved, you know,...
MACON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Foster Children#Movie Star#Film Star#Possum Trot#African American#Producer
13WMAZ

Georgia National Fair announces new clear bag policy

PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fair is instituting a new clear bag policy for all fair-goers this year ahead of the 2022 fair in October. In a Facebook post, the Georgia National Fair announced that all bags must be clear and 12x6x12 or smaller. The exception to the...
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

Macon residents reacts to high homicide numbers

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb County has seen violence plague its community, with the most recent violence happening this past weekend. There were seven shootings across Macon that, tragically, ended three lives. After a violent weekend, here in Macon, some Macon residents say they still feel safe. "I personally feel...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Student found with firearm in backpack at Northside Middle School

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A student at Northside Middle School came to school with a firearm on Tuesday. According to a statement from Dustin Dykes, Principal of Northside Middle, the firearm was found during the search of a student’s backpack– the firearm was found to be unloaded.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
gratefulweb.com

Actor Tommy (C. Thomas) Howell Makes His Musical Debut with Single “Rose Hill”

Tommy (C. Thomas) Howell, known for bringing one of film’s most legendary characters to life (“Ponyboy” from The Outsiders) is thrilled to make his musical debut with first single “Rose Hill” out September 16, 2022. Penned by Howell, the song is a tribute to the founding members of the Allman Brothers Band and one of their stomping grounds, the Rose Hill Cemetery in Macon, GA.
MACON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
41nbc.com

16-year-old shot on Hollingsworth Rd in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The Bibb Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Aggravated Assault in the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road just before midnight on September 13, 2022. Deputies responded to the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road, regarding a person shot. Upon arrival deputies found an unresponsive 16-year-old male who...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

10-year-old girl scooping up business at Sparta farmer's market

SPARTA, Ga. (WGXA)-- At 10 years old, Kennedi Heath is an entrepreneur. One who's breaking the ice on a new family business. "Last weekend I had so many customers that I sold out," Kennedi said. With a deep freezer, under a bright pink tent, Kennedi is scooping up what she...
SPARTA, GA
13WMAZ

23-year-old woman shot and killed in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed in Baldwin County on Monday night, according to a release from the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a call from Atrium Health after a woman was brought into the hospital with a gunshot wound. Shani King...
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
wabe.org

Tribute held in Macon for late Georgia recording artist Otis Redding

The Otis Redding Foundation will celebrate Otis Redding’s legacy on what would have been the Georgia-born singer’s 81st birthday. The events set to take place September 9 and 10 will bring world-renowned musicians to Redding’s hometown of Macon, and serve as a major fundraiser to benefit the future Otis Redding Center for the Arts.
MACON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy