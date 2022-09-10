ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

wgxa.tv

Middle Georgia hospitals feel impact of nationwide nursing shortages

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Violent weekends in Macon keep the doors sliding open at the emergency room. With Georgia ranking 42nd in the nation for the supply of registered nurses, according to the American Medical Association, which means all hands on deck. A complication due to a nursing shortage that has...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon residents reacts to high homicide numbers

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb County has seen violence plague its community, with the most recent violence happening this past weekend. There were seven shootings across Macon that, tragically, ended three lives. After a violent weekend, here in Macon, some Macon residents say they still feel safe. "I personally feel...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

FPD honors those we lost on 9-11, including an alum of its own

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Though the current students at First Presbyterian Day School weren't even born in September of 2001, the lessons we all learned are still being passed on to them. The students at FPD received a lesson in that dark part of America's more recent history with videos...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

eWIC program rollout starting soon

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The North Central Health District will soon implement the Georgia eWIC system for all WIC participants. The eWIC system will replace WIC paper vouchers with a debit-like card. Funds will be loaded on to the card for WIC participants to use for WIC-approved items. “Paper...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
41nbc.com

Student found with firearm in backpack at Northside Middle School

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A student at Northside Middle School came to school with a firearm on Tuesday. According to a statement from Dustin Dykes, Principal of Northside Middle, the firearm was found during the search of a student’s backpack– the firearm was found to be unloaded.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Dublin native, prominent Atlanta attorney, dies in drowning accident

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An accomplished Atlanta-area attorney from Dublin has died after drowning at St. Simons Island. Glynn County Coroner Marc Neu confirmed that 55-year-old Page Anthony Pate died Sunday after being transported to a hospital in Brunswick. His drowning was deemed an accident. Pate is survived by his...
DUBLIN, GA
wgxa.tv

NewTown Macon program continues bringing Black business owners to downtown

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Five Black business owners in Macon have been given a financial boost to help continue their success. On Tuesday, the third round of NewTown Macon's Downtown Diversity Initiative was announced, thanks to funding from Wells Fargo and a partnership with the Macon-Middle Georgia Black Pages. The...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Adult and teen shot after altercation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people were shot near the intersection of Dublin Avenue and Forsyth Avenue, just after 10:00 p.m. on Friday September 9. It was reported there was an altercation of some kind near the intersection and shots were fired. A 40-year-old male and 14-year-old male were struck by gunfire. The 14-year-old male was transported to Atrium Health and is listed in stable condition. The 40-year-old male was driven by personal vehicle to Piedmont Hospital and then transported to Atrium Health. The 40-year-old male is listed in stable condition at this time. No one else was injured in the incident.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Georgia National Fair announces new clear bag policy

PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fair is instituting a new clear bag policy for all fair-goers this year ahead of the 2022 fair in October. In a Facebook post, the Georgia National Fair announced that all bags must be clear and 12x6x12 or smaller. The exception to the...
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Woman dropped off at Atrium Health with gunshot wound

MACON, Ga. — A woman was seen being dropped of at Atrium Health Navicent on Saturday by a Grey Dodge Challenger, around 5:30 a.m. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the woman had a gun shot wound, and was 37 years old. They said she stated she didn't...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Career changers are helping to fill teaching vacancies

MACON, Ga. — After school on a recent Thursday, 170 Bibb Schools teachers were congratulated, rewarded then put to work for a couple more hours. The group of educators, about 11% of the district’s teachers, all share at least one thing in common: they are career changers, new to teaching.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Almost half of Americans are not prepared for natural disaster

MACON, Ga (WGXA) -- The CDC says almost half of Americans do not have natural disaster supplies and disaster preparedness is such a problem that the CDC tried to persuade Americans by relating a zombie apocalypse with natural disaster preparedness. September is National Preparedness Month and also the peak of...
MACON, GA
wabe.org

24 years later, Shy Shy’s family still searches for missing Georgian

Earlier this month, agents with the FBI and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the killer involved in a 1988 Dade County murder, bringing closure to the decades-long case of a missing Michigan woman. But many others are still waiting for answers about their missing loved ones, including the family of Shy’Kemmia Pate.
UNADILLA, GA
wgxa.tv

Disappeared: WRPD police need help solving case of missing woman

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Warner Robins police are reaching out to the public in their investigation of a woman who went missing in 2016. According to police, 45-year-old Christie Douglas was last seen walking in the Ravenwood Way neighborhood on March 16, 2016. After not hearing from or seeing...
WARNER ROBINS, GA

