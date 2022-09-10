ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Eater

Orange County’s Outstanding Bubble Tea Shop Expanding to San Diego

Named by Eater LA as one of the four most extraordinary boba tea specialists in all of Southern California, where its three shops in Irvine and Chino Hills frequently draw hour-long lines, Omomo Tea Shoppe is venturing south to San Diego where it’s joining the high-caliber mix food and drink at Del Mar Highlands Town Center.
SAN DIEGO, CA
orangecoast.com

Playa Culture at Sandbar in Huntington Beach

New-fashioned hacienda Sandbar Cocina y Tequila combines the vibes of the Baja coastline and the Huntington Beach surf, skate, and music scene; vintage prints and photos from the city’s International Surfing Museum hang on virtually every wall. The restaurant group behind Baja Sharkeez in Newport Beach elevates its Mexican concept with spins on menu classics such as mango-camarones ceviche, Isla Cortez shrimp tacos, a cheese-and-jalapeño-encased beef birria burrito, chimichurri ribeye enchiladas, and an achiote “beso” salmon main with crispy sweet corn cake. Among a host of margaritas are versions including pineapple serrano cilantro and smoky pasilla. A Tulum-inspired area with tropical foliage and glowing decanters has a wall display of tequila and mezcal bottles; it’s an ideal place to taste those and others on the extensive list. 221 Main St., Huntington Beach, 714-460-5423.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
goworldtravel.com

Surviving Stingray Paradise at Seal Beach California

Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. Since moving from Germany to Southern California in April, visiting Seal Beach has become a regular habit for my wife and me. Seal Beach, California, which is also the name of the town, is the westernmost beach in Orange County just 20 minutes from our apartment in Carson.
SEAL BEACH, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Argyros Family Sells Santa Ana Land Parcel for $51M

Costa Mesa-based Arnel & Affiliates has sold one of its long-standing Santa Ana development sites in a $51 million multifamily land play. San Diego-based Ledcor Group paid about $6 million per acre for the site adjacent to the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, where it plans to kick off construction next year on what will be one of the city’s largest mixed-use residential projects in recent years.
SANTA ANA, CA
The Associated Press

City of Hope Receives $25 Million Gift From Argyros Family to Eradicate Cancer and Advance Its Lifesaving Mission in Orange County, Calif.

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, has received a $25 million gift from Julia and George Argyros, visionary philanthropists and longtime City of Hope supporters. The transformational gift, announced by Argyros Family Foundation president Julia A. Argyros during the Sept. 10 Hope Gala, advances City of Hope’s mission to deliver world-renowned research, treatment and cancer cures to Orange County. The gala raised $2.3 million, in addition to the announcement of the Argyros family’s transformational $25 million gift to City of Hope Orange County. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005566/en/ Julia A. Argyros, president of the Argyros Family Foundation, announced a $25 million gift from the Argyros family to City of Hope Orange County at the inaugural Hope Gala in her honor. Julia and George Argyros are visionary philanthropists and longtime City of Hope supporters. (Photo: Business Wire)
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Eater

LA’s Messhall Team Opens a Laid-Back Barbecue Joint Near the Beach

Just in time for the inevitable fall heat waves in Los Angeles, there is a new, mellow hangout coming to the quiet coastal city of Seal Beach. The Backyard is a barbecue-focused restaurant with myriad drinks on offer, set just steps from the cooling Pacific Ocean and right on Seal Beach’s Main Street, which should make it popular on weekends. Better still, the restaurant comes from a very familiar Los Angeles restaurant group.
SEAL BEACH, CA
latitude38.com

Sailboat Meets Beach at Dana Point

Dana Point in Southern California is no stranger to sailing, with one of its most famous (but sadly deceased) ships, the tall ship replica Pilgrim, having called the area home for many years. Sadly Pilgrim sank at her dock in 2020. On Saturday, Dana Point lost another sailboat, this time off the beach. Our friend Mitch Perkins was cruising social media sailing pages over the weekend when he came across this post on Reddit. It appears from the video, and the comments, that the person on board was having a lovely day, fishing off Dana Point… until he realized he was in the wrong spot.
DANA POINT, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 11 Best South Pasadena Restaurants

With the almost endless amount of South Pasadena Restaurants restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
idesignarch.com

Farmhouse Style Beach Cottage with Open Concept Living

This welcoming cottage in Newport Beach, California combines the design aesthetic of a classic European farmhouse with coastal style living. William Guidero Planning and Design created spaces by opening up the home’s three pocket doors to allow more room for indoor-outdoor entertaining. Interior living areas and an exterior courtyard become one massive, open living space.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
newportbeachindy.com

Newport Beach City Manager Update: Summer Reading Program, Cars and Coffee

I would like to thank and recognize our residents who participated in the City’s summer reading program, and our Library Services staff for delivering another stellar series. The summer 2022 numbers were very impressive:. Registration for the children’s summer reading program increased more than 15 percent from the previous...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott Just Donated Two Beverly Hills Mansions Worth $55 Million to Fund Affordable Housing in LA

In her ongoing crusade to give away at least half of her wealth, billionaire MacKenzie Scott is now gifting mansions to charity. Scott recently donated two of her homes — both in Beverly Hills, California — to the California Community Foundation (CCF), which provides grants to mission-based nonprofits in Los Angeles. The organization intends to sell both homes, worth a combined $55 million, and use 90% of the earnings to fund affordable housing initiatives, says CCF senior vice president Jarrett Barrios.
LOS ANGELES, CA
newportbeachindy.com

Newport Beach Police Department Hosts Mobile Café Sept. 17

On Saturday, Sept. 17, from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Newport Coffee Company, the Newport Beach Police Department will host the second NBPD Mobile Café, which will allow community members to come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships and drink coffee. The...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA

