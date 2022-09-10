Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
NewTown Macon program continues bringing Black business owners to downtown
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Five Black business owners in Macon have been given a financial boost to help continue their success. On Tuesday, the third round of NewTown Macon's Downtown Diversity Initiative was announced, thanks to funding from Wells Fargo and a partnership with the Macon-Middle Georgia Black Pages. The...
A Mid-Century Modern Macon Home
MACON, Ga. — Curtis Hertwig lives in the house he grew up in. The split-level mid-century modern home with cedar siding and a copper roof is surrounded by two acres of woods in Shirley Hills. “My grandparents lived on Pio Nono and thought my family had moved, you know,...
wgxa.tv
10-year-old girl scooping up business at Sparta farmer's market
SPARTA, Ga. (WGXA)-- At 10 years old, Kennedi Heath is an entrepreneur. One who's breaking the ice on a new family business. "Last weekend I had so many customers that I sold out," Kennedi said. With a deep freezer, under a bright pink tent, Kennedi is scooping up what she...
Georgia National Fair announces new clear bag policy
PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fair is instituting a new clear bag policy for all fair-goers this year ahead of the 2022 fair in October. In a Facebook post, the Georgia National Fair announced that all bags must be clear and 12x6x12 or smaller. The exception to the...
wgxa.tv
Josh Turner brings King Size Manger tour to Coliseum this December
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Country music artist Josh Turner is coming to the Macon Coliseum to support his 2021 Christmas album, King Size Manger, to ring in the holiday season this December. The performance will include songs from the album, which compiles eleven new and traditional holiday songs and hymns,...
Daiquiris & More opens new location on MLK Boulevard in downtown Macon
MACON, Ga. — Daiquiris and More has a new location in downtown Macon with more space but the same amount of good times. The business started out on 378 Second Street in 2019. “Our goal was just to continue to grow into something bigger, something that the Macon community...
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb Fire Department training tower nears completion with Topping Out Ceremony
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon-Bibb Fire Department is celebrating the near-completion of their new training center and, to top it all off, a Topping Out ceremony was held to adorn the tower with its final beam and new flag. The ceremony was held to commemorate the placement of the...
41nbc.com
Student found with firearm in backpack at Northside Middle School
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A student at Northside Middle School came to school with a firearm on Tuesday. According to a statement from Dustin Dykes, Principal of Northside Middle, the firearm was found during the search of a student’s backpack– the firearm was found to be unloaded.
41nbc.com
Man robbed and shot in Downtown Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Just before 01:30 am Sunday deputies responded to atrium Health in regards to a person shot. According to a release from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office deputies talked to a 32-year-old male that stated he was walking to his car in the parking lot next to the Tubman Museum when a male with gun demanded items from him and then shot him. He drove himself to the hospital and was listed in stable condition at the time. There’s no further information on the suspect.
wgxa.tv
Dublin native, prominent Atlanta attorney, dies in drowning accident
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An accomplished Atlanta-area attorney from Dublin has died after drowning at St. Simons Island. Glynn County Coroner Marc Neu confirmed that 55-year-old Page Anthony Pate died Sunday after being transported to a hospital in Brunswick. His drowning was deemed an accident. Pate is survived by his...
wgxa.tv
Macon residents reacts to high homicide numbers
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb County has seen violence plague its community, with the most recent violence happening this past weekend. There were seven shootings across Macon that, tragically, ended three lives. After a violent weekend, here in Macon, some Macon residents say they still feel safe. "I personally feel...
wgxa.tv
Macon Water Authority lobby relocating amid ongoing renovations
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon Water Authority's downtown headquarters is temporarily relocating its lobby amid ongoing renovations. The changes begin on September 12 and affect the Albert Billingslea Administrative Building on Second St. in downtown Macon. “We apologize for any inconvenience the construction may cause for our customers during...
41nbc.com
16-year-old shot on Hollingsworth Rd in Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The Bibb Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Aggravated Assault in the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road just before midnight on September 13, 2022. Deputies responded to the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road, regarding a person shot. Upon arrival deputies found an unresponsive 16-year-old male who...
wgxa.tv
SPEAK UP: We want to know your thoughts on the recent violence in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Macon endured a weekend of violence. A total of seven shootings left three people dead and six others hurt. Community leaders continue to denounce the violence and are always working on ideas to improve the trend toward a record-setting homicide number. But WGXA News wants...
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT – Outback Steakhouse – 3088 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA
Our team decided to venture into a land down under and evaluate the Warner Robins Outback Steakhouse. This is what they found. To be fully transparent here, numerous members of our staff eat at this Outback frequently, particularly on special occasions, and have always had a great experience. So, when we decided to officially evaluate the location, it was pretty well assumed that this was going to be a walk in the park, so to speak – but it didn’t turn out that way at all.
41nbc.com
Downtown Macon gas station robbed at gunpoint
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, just before 12:00 a.m. Tuesday two men entered the Nams Gas Station, located at 885 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with guns and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an undisclosed amount of cash they fled the store on foot. One of the clerks was checked by EMS and cleared on the scene with minor injuries.
'Someone's going to get hurt': Busy Warner Robins subdivision hopes to get greenlight on more traffic control
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — People in a Warner Robins subdivision say explosive growth and traffic along Feagin Mill, Corder, and Houston Lake roads is causing them problems. Folks in the neighborhood say after the last administration failed to meet their needs, they’re going before the new mayor. "Someone's...
beckersspine.com
7 things to know about OrthoGeorgia
OrthoGeorgia is a multi city specialty orthopedic practice that has served the central Georgia region for 60 years. 1. OrthoGeorgia has practice locations in Macon, Warner Robins, Kathleen, Dublin, Milledgeville and Griffin, Ga. 2. OrthoGeorgia has 24 MDs on staff. 3. The practice has 427 employees across six practices. 4....
wgxa.tv
Middle Georgia hospitals feel impact of nationwide nursing shortages
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Violent weekends in Macon keep the doors sliding open at the emergency room. With Georgia ranking 42nd in the nation for the supply of registered nurses, according to the American Medical Association, which means all hands on deck. A complication due to a nursing shortage that has...
21-year-old Macon man charged with murder in shooting at Pio Nono barbershop in July
MACON, Ga. — A man has been arrested and charged in a July shooting death on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. 21-year-old Adolphus DeWayne Hughes Jr. was arrested on Monday by deputies and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force at Hughes’ residence on Highland Avenue.
