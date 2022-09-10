ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

wgxa.tv

Dublin native, prominent Atlanta attorney, dies in drowning accident

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An accomplished Atlanta-area attorney from Dublin has died after drowning at St. Simons Island. Glynn County Coroner Marc Neu confirmed that 55-year-old Page Anthony Pate died Sunday after being transported to a hospital in Brunswick. His drowning was deemed an accident. Pate is survived by his...
DUBLIN, GA
wgxa.tv

U.S.G.S.: Earthquake recorded in Jasper County Sunday night

An earthquake has been recorded in Jasper County. According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake happened at 9:20 p.m. just inside Jasper County near the Newton County line, northwest of Monticello and northeast of Jackson. The exact epicenter is along Yancey Road in the Jackson Lake area. The...
JASPER COUNTY, GA

