Texas-Alabama played an even first half, which means lots of bettors lost money

By Cole Huff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
It is College Football Saturday. It is Texas versus Alabama. It is… an incredibly down-bad day for college football bettors.

Don’t get me wrong, the battle in Austin has been a great college football game so far. Texas and ‘Bama are all even at the half. But Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide were supposed to be rolling right through Texas.

Alabama’s first-half line was initially -11.5, which was backed big time by the public prior to today’s game. And when I say “backed big time,” I may be underselling it.

According to Max Meyer of Caesars Sportsbook, the 11.5-point spread received almost a consensus backing from the public and eventually caused a 2.5-point bump in favor of the Crimson Tide.

As Alabama running back Jace McClellan ran one down the field for 81 yards and a score to put the Tide up by a touchdown, it appeared the line may have some life.

But the ‘Horns, without starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, responded with a score to tie things up at 10 before halftime.

Tough break for first-half bettors. Hopefully, it wasn’t their only play.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

