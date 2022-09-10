Texas-Alabama played an even first half, which means lots of bettors lost money

It is College Football Saturday. It is Texas versus Alabama. It is… an incredibly down-bad day for college football bettors.

Don’t get me wrong, the battle in Austin has been a great college football game so far. Texas and ‘Bama are all even at the half. But Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide were supposed to be rolling right through Texas.

Alabama’s first-half line was initially -11.5, which was backed big time by the public prior to today’s game. And when I say “backed big time,” I may be underselling it.

According to Max Meyer of Caesars Sportsbook, the 11.5-point spread received almost a consensus backing from the public and eventually caused a 2.5-point bump in favor of the Crimson Tide.

As Alabama running back Jace McClellan ran one down the field for 81 yards and a score to put the Tide up by a touchdown, it appeared the line may have some life.

But the ‘Horns, without starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, responded with a score to tie things up at 10 before halftime.

Tough break for first-half bettors. Hopefully, it wasn’t their only play.