Watch: Carrie Underwood Gives Behind-the-Scenes Look at This Season’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ Opening

By Taylor Cunningham
 3 days ago
There is only one day left before NFL Sunday Night Football begins, and Carrie Underwood is giving us a sneak peek at her Season 17 opener.

The Country music songstress, who has been lending her voice to the iconic theme Waiting All Day for Sunday Night for a decade now, headed to Twitter on Friday (Sept. 9) to share a clip of her newest rendition.

“Here’s a peek behind the scenes of this season’s @SNFonNBC Open shoot! Now we wait for SUNDAY NIGHT!” she captioned.

This year’s music video was filmed inside the Theatre at Resorts World in Las Vegas. Last season’s opener showed the 8-time Grammy-winner belting the lyrics with an epic stadium tailgating backdrop. But the newest take completely revamps the feel as Underwood performs for a crowd in front of a massive cityscape.

“They are always switching up the look and the feel of the open,” she says. “For fans to feel like they’re a part of it and get to be in it is really cool.”

Carrie Underwood wears her long blonde hair in her signature loose waves as she sings. And she’s gorgeously dressed in a short blue dress that’s covered in a light reflecting pattern.

Carrie Underwood Looks Back on the ‘Many Memorable, Incredible Moments’ During Her Decade with ‘Sunday Night Football’

Sunday Night Football has been primetime TV’s No.1 rated program for the past 11 years, which dates back to the years that Faith Hill was the face of the opener. So the pressure is on for Carrie Underwood to outdo herself with each new video. However, she continues to look forward to the challenge.

“It’s very exciting,” Underwood continues. “I feel like whenever you’re watching, you know something big’s about to happen.”

“I love being a part of Sunday Night Football,” she adds. “A lot has happened in the past ten years, so many memorable, incredible moments. Things just keep getting bigger and better. Can’t wait to see what’s gonna come next.”

In a 2021 video, the singer expanded on her love of the job by saying that football in general helps bring people together, which is more important than ever right now. So being the face of the legendary weekly matchup is more than an honor.

“People really connect with Sunday Night Football and forget everything else that’s going on in the world,” she shared.

Be sure to catch the entire video when it debuts tomorrow, Sunday, Sept. 11 on NBC and Peacock before Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

