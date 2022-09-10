Hundreds of Classic American Cars Are Heading to Auction

VanDerBrink Auctions

Junkyard-esque vintage car collections make for fascinating project car fodder. VanDerBrink Auctions’ Milan Collection promises to sell approximately 300 patinated ’50s to ’60s American cars, all from the sprawling property of Randy Milan.

Milan’s collection of golden-era American cars is a sight to behold. Though the majority of the cars look to be in less than driveable shape, the bodyshells seem to be minimally rusty. Colorado does get cold and wet, so the likelihood of real junkyard gems hidden among these cars is relatively low. There are still several great project cars for the taking here, especially if derelict-looking Americana is your thing.

A few of the cars for sale. VanDerBrink Auctions

The specific machinery in the auction heavily skews towards late ’50s and early ’60s Chevrolet models like the iconic Impala, with about 90 represented. The rest of the 300 cars are a mixture of Cadillac, Ford, Mercury, Pontiac, and Oldsmobile, with other American marques mixed in. Even if the volume of vehicles is substantial, the collection’s focus is commendable. The choice of car is extremely high quality, even if the cars themselves have were left to the elements.

According to Milan, “there isn’t enough time for me to do them all.” Milan and his father have been amassing this collection for over 50 years, apparently with larger-than-life hopes and dreams. It feels like a familiar story that any car enthusiast can fall into. One project car turns into two because of course a parts car would be useful. Once the floodgates open and there’s space to park stuff, it’s pretty challenging to have restraint.

Some rarer cars in the collection include a 1957 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz Convertible, a 1959 Ford Retractable, a 1966 Mercury Cyclone Convertible Indy Pace Car, and a 1966 Chevrolet Caprice Woody Wagon. The auction will go down on October 15 as a live onsite auction with online bidding and a preview on October 14.

Surely, someone will save some of this metal. I wish I could.

Got a tip? Email tips@thedrive.com