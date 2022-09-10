ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Hundreds of Classic American Cars Are Heading to Auction

By Chris Rosales
The Drive
The Drive
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fw7zr_0hqCrDKS00 VanDerBrink Auctions

Junkyard-esque vintage car collections make for fascinating project car fodder. VanDerBrink Auctions’ Milan Collection promises to sell approximately 300 patinated ’50s to ’60s American cars, all from the sprawling property of Randy Milan.

Milan’s collection of golden-era American cars is a sight to behold. Though the majority of the cars look to be in less than driveable shape, the bodyshells seem to be minimally rusty. Colorado does get cold and wet, so the likelihood of real junkyard gems hidden among these cars is relatively low. There are still several great project cars for the taking here, especially if derelict-looking Americana is your thing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cmm0S_0hqCrDKS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZCMng_0hqCrDKS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xXtjJ_0hqCrDKS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QYRNc_0hqCrDKS00
A few of the cars for sale. VanDerBrink Auctions

The specific machinery in the auction heavily skews towards late ’50s and early ’60s Chevrolet models like the iconic Impala, with about 90 represented. The rest of the 300 cars are a mixture of Cadillac, Ford, Mercury, Pontiac, and Oldsmobile, with other American marques mixed in. Even if the volume of vehicles is substantial, the collection’s focus is commendable. The choice of car is extremely high quality, even if the cars themselves have were left to the elements.

According to Milan, “there isn’t enough time for me to do them all.” Milan and his father have been amassing this collection for over 50 years, apparently with larger-than-life hopes and dreams. It feels like a familiar story that any car enthusiast can fall into. One project car turns into two because of course a parts car would be useful. Once the floodgates open and there’s space to park stuff, it’s pretty challenging to have restraint.

Some rarer cars in the collection include a 1957 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz Convertible, a 1959 Ford Retractable, a 1966 Mercury Cyclone Convertible Indy Pace Car, and a 1966 Chevrolet Caprice Woody Wagon. The auction will go down on October 15 as a live onsite auction with online bidding and a preview on October 14.

Surely, someone will save some of this metal. I wish I could.

Got a tip? Email tips@thedrive.com

Comments / 93

BRUCE WINKLER
3d ago

I will never buy an electric car I rather go to a junkyard and find the parts I need for my vehicle and repair it and buy a stupid electric car. people don't know it but repairing electric cars is very dangerous..

Reply(10)
51
James Sparks
3d ago

It's more than just Real Cars I'm looking at from my past. It's an American time that will never return.

Reply(1)
15
Dennis Barkley
3d ago

Look at the vehicles that are there I see a '70 Chevelle and lots of other rare vehicles!!

Reply(3)
24
Related
CarBuzz.com

Gas Monkey Garage's Richard Rawlings Is Selling Off His MASSIVE Car Collection

If you are a true gearhead, you have at least one daily car and one project car. Or varying levels of car collections if you have the space. But for Richard Rawlings owner of Gas Monkey Garage, it has been 20 years of car collection obsession. Rawlings, the star of Fast N' Loud reality TV show and restoration garage owner, has decided it's time to liquidate almost all of his extensive car collection from oldies to a modern Ford Bronco Badlands Sasquatch with RTR upgrades.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Chevy Dealership Drops $90k Corvette Z06 Markup After Internet Outrage

There may be a solution to the USA's current nefarious dealer markup problem. As it turns out, all we needed was social media outrage. Mac Haik Chevrolet in Houston quickly backpedaled on an existing deal on a Corvette Z06 after a purchase agreement was posted online. The contract revealed that the customer was expected to pay $90,000 over MSRP. That part of the agreement was even printed in bold, so it couldn't possibly be misunderstood.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Pittsburgh

Nearly 440 vehicles seized by law enforcement up for auction

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - Nearly 440 vehicles seized by Pennsylvania law enforcement agencies will be up for auction in Grantville, Dauphin County next week. The August Commonwealth Vehicle Auction is scheduled for Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania.The state Department of General Services said there will be four-wheel drive SUVs, utility vehicles and pick-up trucks from Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC and Jeep as well as front- and all-wheel drive sedans and mini-vans.Pre-registration and in-person previewing begin on Aug. 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day through Aug. 21. For more information on the auction, click here. 
GRANTVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Corvette Production Is Being Shut Down

GM recently announced that production at two plants would be halted this week. Production will be suspended today and will only resume on Monday, 5 September. The main Mexican plant (Silao) and the Bowling Green plant - which is responsible for building the Chevrolet Corvette - will run idle for the next seven days as GM is hit by yet another round of parts and supply chain issues. While truck assembly is running idle in Mexico, the three truck plants in the USA will run as per usual, even going as far as adding extra shifts this coming weekend.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
KYW News Radio

10 rare pennies sell for $1.1M

When you factor in inflation, a collection of 10 pennies sold at auction this week would have had the buying power of $3.02 in today’s dollars back when they were minted at the turn of the 20th century. Their selling price was $1.1 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Project Cars#Online Auction#The Cars#American#Chevrolet#Mercury#Pontiac#Oldsmobile
MotorBiscuit

What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark?

Dodge loves interesting monikers, from the wild and crazy supercharged Hellcat powerplant to the Apache 6.4L engine. However, not all of Dodge’s engines are massive and powerful; little cars like the Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200 demanded a smaller powerplant. Enter the Tigershark, the Dodge and Chrysler antithesis of the fire-breathing Hellcat.  What is a … The post What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
Top Speed

The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines

Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Cadrene Heslop

Cracker Barrel Location Closure

Financial challenges are not only growing for American citizens. It is also increasing for American businesses. This economic pressure has caused companies to update their operating models. Some brands are looking at their less profitable locations and closing them. Cracker Barrel recently announced the closure of an individual store.
PORTLAND, OR
TheStreet

Ford Recalls Nearly 500,000 Vehicles in Two Actions

Ford Motor (F) on Sept. 1 was contending with a pair of recalls relating to fire risks and rear-view camera troubles. The vehicle maker is recalling 198,000 model year 2015-2017 Expeditions and Navigators due to a risk of interior fire originating at the blower motor located behind the glove box.
CARS
TheStreet

Ford Dealt a Huge Blow

The announcement no doubt resonated strongly on all floors at Ford's (F) headquarters in Dearborn, Mich. This unexpected news has certainly taken CEO Jim Farley and his team by surprise as they work to close the gap created by Tesla (TSLA) in the highly competitive and lucrative electric vehicle market.
DEARBORN, MI
SlashGear

The Cadillac That's Worth Over 50 Times Its Original Cost Now

Cadillacs have always been the name of the game when it comes to expensive American luxury cars. When you need to tow a dressage horse trailer and compete in a drag race, a brand-new Cadillac Escalade ESV-V is well over $150,000 with all the options. The supercharged 668 horsepower CT5-V is a hair under six figures when optioned out. The Cadillacs of today are fast, comfortable, and come with a price tag to match.
BUSINESS
Motorious

Pushy C8 Corvette Driver Gets His Just Deserts

Commuting through stop-and-go, bumper-to-bumper rush hour traffic is something nobody likes doing. If you deal with it on the daily as you go to and from work, the monotonous grind can really wear on you. That’s especially the case if you own a vehicle which is highly capable and you really want to stretch its legs and just drive. Despite all that, most decent people realize everybody around them isn’t trying to annoy them but instead those other drivers are just trying to get where they’re going too. Then there’s this C8 Corvette driver who appears to think he’s the only one who has anywhere important to be.
TRAFFIC
torquenews.com

2023 Dodge Challenger and Charger ICE Vehicles Will End Run With Seven Special Muscle Car Models

Dodge will end its popular 2023 Challenger and Charger run with a bang. It is planning seven limited run muscle cars and will tell fans exactly how to get them. Dodge calls this week before the Woodward Dream Cruise, in the Detroit area, Speed Week. This year, Dodge is filling the week with big announcements about the future of its popular muscle cars and what Dodge fans can expect going forward. Dodge has big plans for its last internal combustion engine 2023 Challengers and Chargers and wants everyone to know they will receive a celebrated farewell.
DETROIT, MI
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
61K+
Followers
11K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy