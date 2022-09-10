ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

VAC partners up with local bars to host vaccine clinics

By Xochilt Lagunas
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ofDr_0hqCr3aR00

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – LGBTQ bars in the valley are collaborating with the Valley Aids Council to host monkeypox vaccination clinics.

The vaccination clinics will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 10 at the Bar-B bar in Brownsville and the Monarkas bar in McAllen on.

Elias Cantu, the Community Liaison for the VAC said the monkeypox vaccines will only be distributed by a confirmed appointment.

Edinburg man charged with sexual assault of a minor

“There is a number that you would have to call to where you will be asked a couple of questions, pretty much preliminary questions to see if you’re eligible to receive the monkey pox vaccine and that number is 956-990-8951,” said Cantu.

Cantu said VAC is working closely with Cameron County and Hidalgo County for the vaccine clinics.

Cantu also stated of the five confirmed monkeypox cases in the valley, three cases are in Hidalgo County and two in Cameron County.

Hector Esparza, the show Director at Monarkas bar said collaborating with the VAC is their way to help the cause and create a safe space for obtaining the vaccine.

“The vaccine is just like any vaccine, it’s a preventative so the more protection the better and we want to offer that for our community,” said Esparza.

PD: Woman arrested on 20 counts of animal cruelty

Esparza said he has already received the monkeypox vaccine but would like to remind the public to respect others’ decisions when it comes to receiving any vaccine.

“I believe that the stigma about certain vaccinations has continued to be going on, remember that at the end of the day we want to respect,” said Esparza. “The monkeypox vaccine is a choice, we want to respect the ones that do want to get it and we want to respect the ones that don’t want to get it so we always want to promote peace and love on both sides of the spectrum.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County Tax Office substations return to regular operating hours

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Tax Assessor-Collector Paul Villarreal, Jr. announced that seven county tax offices will return to normal operating hours. The county’s news release said starting Monday, Oct 3. the substations will open for business. The Alamo substation will open on Mondays and Tuesdays only. “I appreciate that our taxpayers understood and showed […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville PD to host 20th annual BBQ fundraiser

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is preparing for their 20th annual Christmas toy drive BBQ fundraiser. According to a Facebook post by Brownsville PD, the fundraiser will begin at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 22 at the Brownsville Police Department, located at 3500 W. Alton Gloor. The plate will include […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County reports four COVID-19-related deaths

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Hidalgo County between Friday and Monday. All of the deceased were individuals 70 years old and up. Two of the dead were men from Edinburg and Weslaco and the other two were women from Edinburg and McAllen. The four individuals were vaccinated, according to […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

UT Health RGV receives $145M for cancer, surgery center

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The UT Health RGV Cancer and Surgery Center will receive more than $145 million in funding approved by the University of Texas System Board of Regents. The funding will be provided by the Permanent University Fund, Tuition Revenue Bond, and other organizations, including the $1 million donation from the City of […]
EDINBURG, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brownsville, TX
Health
Mcallen, TX
Vaccines
City
Edinburg, TX
Cameron County, TX
Government
County
Hidalgo County, TX
Local
Texas Health
City
Mcallen, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Mcallen, TX
Government
City
Brownsville, TX
Brownsville, TX
Government
Local
Texas Vaccines
Mcallen, TX
Health
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Cameron County, TX
Hidalgo County, TX
Government
ValleyCentral

Food Bank RGV provides free food distribution

SANTA ROSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Food Bank RGV Inc. will host a free food distribution for Santa Rosa residents. According to a Facebook post by Food bank RGV Inc., the free food distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., while supplies last, on Tuesday Sept. 13 at the Santa Rosa Youth Center, located […]
SANTA ROSA, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco to host drive-thru pet vaccine clinic

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Weslaco’s Animal Care Services is hosting a drive-thru pet vaccine clinic. According to a Facebook post by the City of Weslaco, the vaccine clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday behind Moreno’s Feed and Pet Store, located at 2424 E. Business 23. The clinic […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

City of San Juan to increase employee salary by 8%

SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Juan Mayor Mario Garza and city commissioners approved an 8 percent salary increase for all city employees. “We are proud to have worked together to maintain a fiscally sound budget as a commission and be able to provide our hard-working city employees with an 8% salary increase for the […]
SAN JUAN, TX
ValleyCentral

RGV female officers celebrated on National Police Woman Day

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley police departments celebrated their female officers and their accomplishments on National Police Woman Day.  Cecilia Valdez, one of two female officers at the Brownsville Police Department, said her interest in serving the community began when she was a student at Pace High School. She said the school had […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vac#The Valley Aids Council#Bar#Monarkas
ValleyCentral

Mission offers financial assistance for residents

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Mission, the CARES Act, and Affordable Homes of South Texas, Inc. have partnered to help families in the city who are struggling to pay for their mortgage, rent, or utility bills. Jo Anne Longoria, the Community Development Director for the city of Mission, said this year they have […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Vehicle accident at Brownsville port of entry

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a car that crashed into a gate at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville. The incident took place on Sunday at about 9 p.m. U.S. Customs Agents reported a vehicle struck a gate on the cargo lane. Upon arrival, the deputy dispatched to the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

TxDOT announces ramp closures between Harlingen and Donna

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced the removal and replacement of overhead road signs along westbound Interstate 2 in Harlingen, La Feria, Weslaco, and Donna. TxDOT’s media release said the sign replacements will require several overnight lane and ramp closures, from Sept. 14 through Sept. 22. Several locations will be […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

209 new cases of COVID-19 in Cameron County

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Health has reported over 200 new cases of COVID-19. According to the county’s public report, there are a total of 209 new cases. Of the 209 cases, 126 are confirmed reports based on PCR testing. Cameron County reported 83 cases are based on antigen testing. 0 reports are […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
ValleyCentral

Pharr chief of police resigns

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr Police Chief Andy Harvey resigned from his position on Monday. According to a press release from the City of Pharr, Harvey announced his resignation which will take effect immediately. In the release Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez made the following statement, “We thank Andy for his dedicated work to the City of […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Online dog pic prompts overwhelming influx of calls to Brownsville PD

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is investigating a case involving a dog whose photograph prompted concern from the online community. The popular photo shows a local dog whose ribcage appears to be protruding through its coat. The image triggered many animal activists and concerned citizens to reach out to the Brownsville Police […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

TSC marks 9/11 anniversary with ceremony

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Friday morning, Texas Southmost College opens doors to the public to honor, reflect on the events and impact of Sept. 11, 2001. According to a press release by TSC, speeches from, TSC President Dr. Jesus Rodriguez, and Brownsville Chief of Police Felix Sauceda were presented as well as La Feria […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

TxDOT: Overnight ramp closures for Valley cities

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Ramp closures will require several overnight removal and replacements for westbound Interstate 2 in Harlingen, La Feria, Weslaco and Donna. According to a news release from the Texas Department of Transportation, the overnight lane and ramp closures will be in effect starting from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Sept. 14 […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

STC and UTRGV announce joint admissions partnership

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas College and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley are partnering to provide students an admissions pathway to both institutions. The Joint Admissions Agreement will help students that are not immediately eligible for admission at UTRGV to complete coursework at STC to later earn admission to UTRGV. The proposed […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Mayra Flores addresses BPUB utility rates in public letter

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Congresswoman Mayra Flores (TX-34) publicly addressed the Brownsville Public Utilities Board’s new utility rates in a letter sent earlier today. In the letter, sent to BPUB, Flores addressed her concerns with the recent increase in utility costs for Brownsville residents and business owners. The congresswoman said she had been contacted […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

BISD counselors helping kids fight pandemic stressors

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The ongoing pandemic can cause many stressors but not to just adults. Area children can feel anxiety from the pandemic and more. One school district is stepping in to help. It’s not just the pandemic that’s leading to this anxiety but it’s also school shootings, family life, and other outside influences. “It’s […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Free fishing event at Edinburg Municipal Park

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fishing’s Future announces a free fishing event in the city of Edinburg. The non-profit’s social post said an event is set for Sept. 17 between 6:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Items to bring: Fishing Poles Fishing Tackle Chairs, Sunscreen Bug Spray Water Bottles Bait Shade Snacks/Lunch Trash Bags All children up […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy