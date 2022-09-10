ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Teen shot inside vehicle while looking for gas in St. Louis

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mf4et_0hqCq5Jg00

ST. LOUIS – A teenager was shot inside her vehicle while she looked for a gas station Friday evening in St. Louis.

The shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. Friday near the intersection of South 11th Street and Morrison Avenue in the LaSalle Park neighborhood.

Investigators say a 19-year-old woman was shot inside the vehicle, which also had a 21-year-old man and a 1-year-old girl inside. A suspect fired shots into the vehicle, striking the 19-year-old victim in the back. The man and the girl inside the car were not hurt.

The victim was rushed to a hospital but is believed to be in stable condition. Police say two teenagers are accused in the investigation. No names have been released.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation. Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.

Comments / 21

Spider
3d ago

Another weekend of the hood rats taking pot shots at people. When is the Mayor going to fill the 100+ open police openings?

Reply
24
Stretch Hayden
3d ago

then they say she wasn't hurt but yet she got shot in the back please tell me if I read this article correctly. 👀

Reply(3)
12
 

