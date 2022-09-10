Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes defeat Wright State 2-0, extend win streak to 3The LanternFairborn, OH
The Best Small Town in Ohio For A Weekend GetawayTravel Maven
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the MidwestTravel MavenLebanon, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes bounce back against in-state foes, beat Dayton 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Underground Railroad Museum and Tours in Springboro, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Springboro, OH
dayton.com
New record shop focusing on heavy metal opens in Kettering
A new record shop dedicated to heavy metal music has opened in Kettering with a listening room. Catacomb Records, owned by Timothy Wright, caters to the metal underground scene by covering genres like death metal, black metal, doom metal and thrash metal. Wright told Dayton.com they even have some of the older, harder to find, used metal records from the ‘80s.
dayton.com
10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend
Autumn is just around the corner, which means the return of late summer staples like the annual Hispanic Heritage Festival and Concours d’Elegance. The change in seasons also brings the launch of new lineups from the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, Dayton Music Club and Human Race Theatre Company. Here’s a...
Dave Matthews Band coming to the Miami Valley
The Dave Matthews Band will be heading to the Wright State University Nutter Center on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The famous jam-band will be stopping in Fairborn as a part of their fall 2022 tour.
Sidney Daily News
Festival celebrates 40th anniversary
FORT LORAMIE — The 40th anniversary celebration of the Lake Loramie Fall Harvest Festival kicks off Friday, Sept. 16, and continues through Sunday, Sept. 18. The theme for this year’s festival is “From Horse Power to Tractor Power.” New to this year’s festival is a team of Belgian Horses, sponsored by the Theodore J. Barhorst family. The horses will be on display in a tent near the camp office.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra coming to Nutter Center this December
DAYTON — The Trans-Siberian Orchestra announced the dates for its 2022 winter tour, which will be arriving to the Nutter Center this December. Tickets for the concert “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” go on sale September 16 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased through Ticketmaster’s website.
miamivalleytoday.com
PorchFest returns to Troy
Troy-based rock band Rusted Reserve performs during 2022 Troy, Ohio PorchFest at Upper Valley Hearing and Balance on South Market Street Saturday afternoon. The music festival, held on Sept. 10, features 40 bands on 40 porches in Troy’s southwest historic district. Rocky Creek Band plays at Dungan & LeFever...
Daily Advocate
Organizers prepare for annual horse parade
GREENVILLE — One of Darke County’s favorite traditions returns with the 2022 Hometown Holiday Horse Parade. The annual event takes place Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. in downtown Greenville. The Hometown Holiday Horse Parade ushers in the holiday season in the downtown district and last year’s parade...
dayton.com
Boba tea shop opens in Troy with bubble waffles, more variety
A Boba tea shop known for doing pop-ups in downtown Troy has opened a brick-and-mortar location at 217 SE Public Square, offering customers a larger variety of drinks and bubble waffles with ice cream. OH! Boba, owned by Jess Justice of Germantown, QQ Qiang of Centerville and Ting Shi of...
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Who has the best Italian food? Here are the finalists
In the first couple weeks of Best of Dayton voting, some heated competition at the top has developed. Best Italian Food already has seen a large amount of voting. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote.
Eaton Register Herald
Weekend full of events on tap
PREBLE COUNTY — There’s no shortage of activities to take part in this weekend, as festival season continues with Applefest in New Paris, the Boots, Blues & Beer Bash for Pink Ribbon Girls at the Preble County Historical Society, Community Fest and Camping in the Park in Lewisburg, and a 20th Anniversary Celebration for Preble County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates in Eaton.
dayton.com
Holocaust drama, ‘The Interview,’ takes the stage this weekend
FutureFest winner will be presented Sept. 18 at Beth Jacob Synagogue. When Helen Halcomb was a little girl, she sensed there were certain questions that were never to be asked in her home and certain subjects that were never to be broached. “You didn’t want to upset your parents,” says...
dayton.com
Homearama features 6 luxury, fully decorated homes
The 2022 Homearama in the new ChimneyRidge subdivision in Loveland is putting homes on display for residents throughout the region. “The highlight of the show, obviously, is we have six, fully decorated homes, ranging from $1.2 and $1.4 million, available for our showgoers to tour,” said Lora Brand, executive director of the Home Builders Association of Greater Cincinnati.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Dave Chappelle to Open Comedy Club in Old Fire Station in Yellow Springs (OH)
A company owned by comedian Dave Chappelle bought an old fire station in Yellow Springs (OH), where Chappelle lives, with plans to convert the building into a comedy club, CityBeat.com reported. Dayton-area media are reporting that the Yellow Springs Development Corporation agreed to sell the building to Chapelle’s Iron Table...
Daily Advocate
China Garden to close on Sept. 25
GREENVILLE — After 33 years of doing business in Greenville, the China Garden Restaurant has announced it will be closing its doors on Sept. 25. Richard Chui and wife, Carrie, said they are closing due to health and the state of the economy and job market. The Chuis have been putting in 12 to 15 hour days and have not been able to find the help they need. He has asked family members to take over the business, but most of them already have careers of their own.
countynewsonline.org
Another great car show on Broadway
On Saturday the Rolling 50’s held their annual car show on Broadway. This year they changed the way, the people entered Broadway with their cars to avoid long lines along North Broadway and Martin street (as well as the side streets) which always created kind of a chaos in the past years because of the many cars coming to this event. The change worked great!
Two Ohio Cities Rank Among Best Places For A Weekend Getaway In Midwest
Thrillist put together a list of Midwestern cities perfect for weekend visits.
sibcyclinenews.com
2022 Local Pumpkin Patches and Fall Festivals
Visit a local farm and pumpkin patch in Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Southeastern Indiana, Dayton and Springfield, Ohio. It’s fall and time to make your way through a corn maze or enjoy a local fall festival. Here’s our list of places to visit organized by region:. Cincinnati, Ohio.
Urbana Citizen
PET OF THE WEEK
I am a big girl, about 3 years old, with a medium length brown chocolate coat. I am spayed and vaccinated. I get along great with kids, other dogs and cats! I was recently adopted to be a mascot at a nursing home. I loved the people there and would visit the residents in their rooms. I would sleep near some of them and knew when they needed me. I would put my head in the laps of people who were in their wheelchairs and so often they would give me treats! The administration had a change and they have returned me to Barely Used Pets. So now I am starting over to find a new forever home. I am a great girl and I love to be with people. If you give me your lap, I promise I will put my head in it. You can tell me anything and I’ll be a great listener. You can even tell me over and over … I’m so good with that! Just pet me a little on my head and I will never leave your side. I just need someone to sit with and talk with. Won’t you please come and see me so I can come home with you?
Dayton ranked top 5 deadliest city in US: report
The Ohio Chamber of Commerce announced that the association would be conducting a study of their membership on the effect of public safety on their businesses.
LST-325 embarks on Ohio River voyage
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — People waved flags today along the Ohio River as they gave a temporary goodbye to the USS LST-325. Each year, the ship embarks on a fundraising cruise for three and a half weeks. Around 50 crew members are aboard, including some veterans who fought on similar LST’s. “It is really cool. […]
