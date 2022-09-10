ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

dayton.com

New record shop focusing on heavy metal opens in Kettering

A new record shop dedicated to heavy metal music has opened in Kettering with a listening room. Catacomb Records, owned by Timothy Wright, caters to the metal underground scene by covering genres like death metal, black metal, doom metal and thrash metal. Wright told Dayton.com they even have some of the older, harder to find, used metal records from the ‘80s.
KETTERING, OH
dayton.com

10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Autumn is just around the corner, which means the return of late summer staples like the annual Hispanic Heritage Festival and Concours d’Elegance. The change in seasons also brings the launch of new lineups from the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, Dayton Music Club and Human Race Theatre Company. Here’s a...
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Festival celebrates 40th anniversary

FORT LORAMIE — The 40th anniversary celebration of the Lake Loramie Fall Harvest Festival kicks off Friday, Sept. 16, and continues through Sunday, Sept. 18. The theme for this year’s festival is “From Horse Power to Tractor Power.” New to this year’s festival is a team of Belgian Horses, sponsored by the Theodore J. Barhorst family. The horses will be on display in a tent near the camp office.
FORT LORAMIE, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

PorchFest returns to Troy

Troy-based rock band Rusted Reserve performs during 2022 Troy, Ohio PorchFest at Upper Valley Hearing and Balance on South Market Street Saturday afternoon. The music festival, held on Sept. 10, features 40 bands on 40 porches in Troy’s southwest historic district. Rocky Creek Band plays at Dungan & LeFever...
TROY, OH
Daily Advocate

Organizers prepare for annual horse parade

GREENVILLE — One of Darke County’s favorite traditions returns with the 2022 Hometown Holiday Horse Parade. The annual event takes place Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. in downtown Greenville. The Hometown Holiday Horse Parade ushers in the holiday season in the downtown district and last year’s parade...
GREENVILLE, OH
dayton.com

Boba tea shop opens in Troy with bubble waffles, more variety

A Boba tea shop known for doing pop-ups in downtown Troy has opened a brick-and-mortar location at 217 SE Public Square, offering customers a larger variety of drinks and bubble waffles with ice cream. OH! Boba, owned by Jess Justice of Germantown, QQ Qiang of Centerville and Ting Shi of...
TROY, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Weekend full of events on tap

PREBLE COUNTY — There’s no shortage of activities to take part in this weekend, as festival season continues with Applefest in New Paris, the Boots, Blues & Beer Bash for Pink Ribbon Girls at the Preble County Historical Society, Community Fest and Camping in the Park in Lewisburg, and a 20th Anniversary Celebration for Preble County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates in Eaton.
NEW PARIS, OH
dayton.com

Holocaust drama, ‘The Interview,’ takes the stage this weekend

FutureFest winner will be presented Sept. 18 at Beth Jacob Synagogue. When Helen Halcomb was a little girl, she sensed there were certain questions that were never to be asked in her home and certain subjects that were never to be broached. “You didn’t want to upset your parents,” says...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Homearama features 6 luxury, fully decorated homes

The 2022 Homearama in the new ChimneyRidge subdivision in Loveland is putting homes on display for residents throughout the region. “The highlight of the show, obviously, is we have six, fully decorated homes, ranging from $1.2 and $1.4 million, available for our showgoers to tour,” said Lora Brand, executive director of the Home Builders Association of Greater Cincinnati.
LOVELAND, OH
Daily Advocate

China Garden to close on Sept. 25

GREENVILLE — After 33 years of doing business in Greenville, the China Garden Restaurant has announced it will be closing its doors on Sept. 25. Richard Chui and wife, Carrie, said they are closing due to health and the state of the economy and job market. The Chuis have been putting in 12 to 15 hour days and have not been able to find the help they need. He has asked family members to take over the business, but most of them already have careers of their own.
GREENVILLE, OH
countynewsonline.org

Another great car show on Broadway

On Saturday the Rolling 50’s held their annual car show on Broadway. This year they changed the way, the people entered Broadway with their cars to avoid long lines along North Broadway and Martin street (as well as the side streets) which always created kind of a chaos in the past years because of the many cars coming to this event. The change worked great!
GREENVILLE, OH
sibcyclinenews.com

2022 Local Pumpkin Patches and Fall Festivals

Visit a local farm and pumpkin patch in Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Southeastern Indiana, Dayton and Springfield, Ohio. It’s fall and time to make your way through a corn maze or enjoy a local fall festival. Here’s our list of places to visit organized by region:. Cincinnati, Ohio.
CINCINNATI, OH
Urbana Citizen

PET OF THE WEEK

I am a big girl, about 3 years old, with a medium length brown chocolate coat. I am spayed and vaccinated. I get along great with kids, other dogs and cats! I was recently adopted to be a mascot at a nursing home. I loved the people there and would visit the residents in their rooms. I would sleep near some of them and knew when they needed me. I would put my head in the laps of people who were in their wheelchairs and so often they would give me treats! The administration had a change and they have returned me to Barely Used Pets. So now I am starting over to find a new forever home. I am a great girl and I love to be with people. If you give me your lap, I promise I will put my head in it. You can tell me anything and I’ll be a great listener. You can even tell me over and over … I’m so good with that! Just pet me a little on my head and I will never leave your side. I just need someone to sit with and talk with. Won’t you please come and see me so I can come home with you?
URBANA, OH
WEHT/WTVW

LST-325 embarks on Ohio River voyage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — People waved flags today along the Ohio River as they gave a temporary goodbye to the USS LST-325. Each year, the ship embarks on a fundraising cruise for three and a half weeks. Around 50 crew members are aboard, including some veterans who fought on similar LST’s. “It is really cool. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

