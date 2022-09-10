Read full article on original website
Max Verstappen Wasn't The Only Dutch Driver To Impress In Ferrari's Backyard
Another Grand Prix weekend, another Max Verstappen victory, and another step towards a second title for the young Dutchman, who could clinch the title at the next race if he wins and Charles Leclerc finishes 9th or lower and Perez fourth or lower. Whatever the case, the final Grand Prix (Abu Dhabi) won't be the decider it famously was last year.
KAMM's Porsche 912c Is Subtle Restomod Perfection
When it comes to classic Porsches, most will think of the 911, but another equally collectible sibling called the Porsche 912 has become a massively popular choice in the resto-modding scene. Produced between 1965 and 1969, these little German sports cars offered slightly better balance than your average 911 by virtue of their four-cylinder engines. This example by KAMM Manufaktur is even better than the original, thanks to some choice upgrades that make this one of the finest Porsche restomods we've seen.
What Is Ferrari's Superuniversale Trademark For?
Early this morning, CarBuzz discovered a new trademark filed with both the Instituto Nacional da Propriedade Industrial (INPI), Argentina's trademark and intellectual property office, and the Saudi Arabian equivalent. The trademark was applied for on Friday, 9 September, by Ferrari and concerns the name "Superuniversale," which isn't too difficult to translate. The trademark specifically concerns vehicles or parts thereof and is therefore assumed to be aimed at some sort of new car from the Maranello-based automaker. But what could it be?
Ferrari Wants $21K For Special Monza Helmet After Losing Race
Ferrari can make a road car. The 296 GTB is not the brand's first take on a hybrid, but it is an excellent car. Being an Italian brand, it can also make some stylish design choices, like this weekend's livery for the brand's home race at Monza. Unfortunately, despite Charles Leclerc being on pole, Ferrari managed to let the win slip away this weekend after a virtual safety car.
Audi R8 Successor Ditching Lamborghini And Using Porsche For Key Infrastructure
First introduced in 2007, the Audi R8 breathed new life into the premium automaker and provided the brand with a much-needed halo car. Now with the second generation nearing the end of its life, Ingolstadt is readying a successor to take the place of the mid-engined supercar. We've known for some time that an all-electric replacement was on the way, but insiders have now shared additional details.
10 Cars Worth More Used Than New
We all know the new and used car market is currently a dumpster fire due to several parts shortages, the most famous of which is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. While we can't wait to not write the words "semiconductor chip shortage" ever again, the effects on the market are fascinating.
We Have Bad News About The Ram 1500 Diesel
After Ford stopped offering the Power Stroke engine in the F-150, General Motors and Ram were the last two automakers to offer full-size trucks with a diesel powertrain. While Chevy has doubled down on the Silverado's diesel engine, Ram is taking the opposite approach by discontinuing its 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6. The 2023 Ram 1500 will no longer offer the diesel engine option after January 2023, but that still gives customers some time to order it.
Chevrolet Debuts Tahoe RST Performance Edition With 433-HP 6.2L V8
Most powerful Tahoe ever produced with 433 horsepower/467 lb-ft of torque. Exclusively available on Tahoe RST with the 6.2-liter V8. The Chevrolet Tahoe is one of the most popular full-sized SUVs around, and after suffering from some recent setbacks, including the removal of certain luxury features, this big brute is back in business. Chevrolet is promising even bigger and better things in the future. The Tahoe, along with its sibling, the Chevy Suburban, gained expanded availability of the 420-horsepower 6.2-liter V8 engine last year, and now Chevy wants to make the Tahoe even spicier with a special edition package for the RST trim with said engine.
V8-Powered DeLorean Alpha2 Will Enter Production
In case you haven't heard, DeLorean isn't run by a DeLorean anymore. The company has some new custodians, and they're shaking things up a bit. The new DeLorean firm has shown off a number of new cars. Some were just wild concepts. Others, however, have the potential to be very, very real.
Ford Teases More V8 Mustang Noise Days Before Reveal
Right now, we're less than two days away from the debut of the new seventh-generation Ford Mustang. The car will debut in Detroit at this year's auto show. However, before then, Ford is leading a Stampede into Detroit, engaging with fans and teasing the new vehicle along the way. This...
Ferrari Can't Keep Up With Demand For Purosangue's V12
Yesterday, Ferrari finally revealed the Purosangue, its first production four-door four-seater ever. Electrically operated doors (the rear of which are rear-hinged) open to reveal a luxurious cabin designed to be occupied by no more than four people. It's an unconventional thing, the idea of a four-door Ferrari, but the magicians in Maranello have certainly created something that stands apart from what else is available at this end of the economic scale.
Volkswagen Reveals 382-HP Electric Rally Car
Save for its iconic hot hatch duo, Volkswagen isn't best known for making high-performance vehicles. Even its electric models, such as the ID.4, have been doused in common sense and boast middling performance figures. But the German brand has thrown its pragmatism out the window and unveiled a hugely exciting concept - meet the ID.Xtreme, an all-electric off-roader with 382 horsepower.
Bizarre Baby Buick Hatchback Is A Complete One Off
Buick's current lineup may comprise several crossover offerings like the Enclave, but it was a different story two decades ago. Land yachts like the venerable Park Avenue and LaSabre were popular with the blue-rinse brigade, who valued a cushy ride and a large interior. Around the same time, it appears...
More Special Edition Toyota GR Corollas Are Coming
The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla was initially revealed with two trim levels, an entry-level Core model and the Circuit Edition, which is limited to the 2023 model year only. Toyota later revealed a highly limited Morizo Edition with more torque, stickier tires, and an extreme weight reduction program, including removing the back seats.
New EV Crate Motor Will Give An Easy 590 HP To Any Classic Car
Custom applications for EV motors are no new idea. The instant a Tesla Model S leaves the assembly line, someone is going to gut it, drop the motor in a BMW, and send it 'round the Nurburgring. Ford will even sell you an electric crate motor, just like it would a V8.
How The Manual Transmission Has Evolved
If we break a car's transmission down to its simplest and most essential aspects, its job is to regulate the power supplied by the engine to the wheels. It does this by changing the gears in the unit to optimize the engine's output compared to the speed of the car and its load. An automatic transmission takes care of everything for the driver. However, there are still enough car enthusiasts who enjoy controlling that aspect of the car for the manually operated transmission to live on and for manufacturers to keep developing them. And that's despite automatic transmissions now being more efficient and faster than using a clutch pedal to disengage drive, moving a lever manually, and re-engaging the clutch.
993 Porsche 911 Restomod Will Be A 6-Figure Cruise Missile
The world of the restomodded Porsche 911 is now a deep, vast, expensive one. Just about anyone who works on Porsches will take a 6-figure sum from you and build you the 911 of your dreams. So much so, that "the Singer of X" has become a bit of a byword for a well-executed restoration and modernization of a car.
BMW Fixes One Of The Biggest Issues With EV Charging
BMW may get a lot of flak for its latest design direction, but there's no denying the Munich-based brand is at the forefront of innovation. As it moves into the electric era, vehicles such as the BMW i7 continue demonstrating this ethos with cutting-edge technology and features. But soon, the brand's entire electric range will benefit from the nifty Plug & Charge function.
Hyundai And Kia Reveal Solution For TikTok Theft Problem
Hyundai and Kia owners are facing an astonishingly ridiculous problem. Even though its cars meet Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, they are stupidly easy to break into. You can teach a five-year-old to break into one of these Korean cars using nothing more than a USB and a screwdriver. To...
TEASED: 2023 BMW XM Shows Its Face
As far as 50th-anniversary celebrations go, the BMW XM concept was a pretty horrific one for BMW's hallowed M division. That's the opinion of this writer, who has been fortunate enough to have a go behind the wheel of the only other fully M-developed product before that - the BMW M1. While the XM spits in the face of the M1, it's a great big stinking sign of the times we live in where SUVs print money and performance badges matter more than performance itself.
