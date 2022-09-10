Read full article on original website
Appeals court leaves marijuana on Missouri ballot. Supreme Court refuses to take case
An initiative petition to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri will remain on the ballot after a panel of judges on the Missouri Western District Court of Appeals affirmed that the steps Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft took to certify the petition were proper. A three-judge panel heard arguments Monday afternoon in Kansas City and ruled […] The post Appeals court leaves marijuana on Missouri ballot. Supreme Court refuses to take case appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Joplin’s Whataburger odds improve as commissioners approve site plan for Rangeline
JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin Planning & Zoning Commission approved a site plan brought forth by Whatabrands LLC with the intent to bring a Whataburger location to the Joplin area. City Officials looked at two adjacent locations at 2014 S Rangeline and 2019 S Highview Ave. Now that the...
The historic Drumm Farm Center for Children in Independence, Missouri has been helping children since 1929
Andrew Drumm Institute in Independence, Missouri.25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Andrew Drumm Institute n/k/a Drumm Farm Center for Children built on a 370-acre working farm was an orphanage for boys. It's located in Independence, Missouri. In 1929, this facility provided education and support for boys who might otherwise be at a disadvantage.
How do you vote Tuesday if you don't have photo ID?
St. Louis has an election coming up this week, and with new voter ID laws in place, some local organizations are making sure people know how to vote.
Johnson County school board might ban trans students from using bathrooms they choose
The ACLU says the school district’s policy proposal would violate federal law.
