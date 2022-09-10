ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, AR

KHBS

Arkansas man who died during deadly Beaver Lake boat crash identified

BEAVER LAKE, Ark. — Arkansas Game & Fish released the identity of the man who died in a two-boat crash on Beaver Lake Friday night. Joseph Seargeant, of Lowell, was in a fiberglass boat that collided with an aluminum boat on the lake, Keith Stephens with Game & Fish said. He was the only person who died.
LOWELL, AR
KHBS

Son of Lowell boating accident victim remembers his father

BEAVER LAKE, Ark. — "It's kind of surreal looking at the lake where we used to do tournaments here every week every since I was a kid," said Tommy Seargeant, son of boating accident victim Joseph Seargeant. Beaver Lake is where Arkansas Game and Fish authorities say the 55-year-old...
LOWELL, AR
KHBS

Vehicle rollover involving propane caused major backup on I-49

ROGERS, Ark. — Emergency responders are on the scene of a pair of vehicle accidents along Interstate 49 in Rogers. First, the left shoulder heading southbound is affected as of 8 a.m. Tuesday. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reports it is a two-vehicle accident near exit 85, the exit for Walton Blvd. or Walnut St.
ROGERS, AR
KTTS

Motorcycle Rider Dies After Crash In Springfield

(KTTS News) — A motorcycle rider has died after a crash last week in Springfield. Police say 29-year-old James Perry from Springfield was speeding Thursday afternoon when his motorcycle hit a vehicle that was making a turn at Sunshine and Luster. Perry was taken to the hospital with critical...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
5NEWS

Rogers Fire: Shut your doors before you go to bed

ROGERS, Ark. — Something that takes mere seconds, could save your life. The Rogers Fire Department encourages everyone to shut their doors before going to sleep. "The reality is that shutting doors can save lives," said Rogers Fire Captian Joshua Kirtz. The fire department posted a video on Facebook...
ROGERS, AR
whiterivernow.com

KTLO: Boone County man cuts off own leg while daughter at home

Mountain Home radio outlet KTLO is reporting a Boone County couple was arrested after the husband reportedly amputated his own leg in front of his daughter while the child’s mother apparently went to a friend’s residence. KTLO says Shannon Cox, 48, and Sandy Cox, 30, are both charged...
BOONE COUNTY, AR
KOLR10 News

Ozark family evacuated after home is engulfed in flames

OZARK, Mo.- A family’s home has burned in Ozark where people passing by could see the large fire burning above the tree line. The family has been evacuated from their house in Ozark after a fire engulfed 50% of their house. The family could see that there was smoke coming from the house as they were returning home. Ozark, Nixa, and Sparta […]
OZARK, MO
5NEWS

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continue talks of Beaver Lake land acquisition

ROGERS, Ark. — The Army Corps of Engineers is looking to buy land on Beaver Lake that wasn’t purchased when the lake was first built decades ago. They say this land acquisition study impacts about 500 landowners around Beaver Lake, who have all been notified. On average, the Corps wants to purchase one-fourth of an acre from each landowner.
BEAVER, AR
KYTV

Police investigating a hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash. According to the Springfield Police Department, a vehicle hit a pedestrian just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Junction and Miller. That is near Chestnut Expressway and I-44. Investigators say the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slows traffic on I-44 near Lawrence-Jasper County lines

NEAR SARCOXIE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving semis on I-44 west of Springfield Saturday evening. The crash happened near mile-marker 34 near Sarcoxie around 5:30 p.m. The injury crash involved two tractor-trailers. One of the tractor-trailers caught fire. The semis blocked the eastbound...
SARCOXIE, MO
5NEWS

5NEWS

Fort Smith, AR
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
