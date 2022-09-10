Read full article on original website
Man killed in Beaver Lake boating accident identified
One man was killed in a multi-boat accident at Beaver Lake on Friday, Sept. 9.
KATV
Beaver Lake accident victim identified by Arkansas Game & Fish Monday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Lowell Arkansas man has been identified as the victim of a multiple-boat crash on Sept. 9. Our news content partners at 40/29 News reported it was confirmed by Arkansas Game & Fish that Joseph Seargeant was the person who died in the incident. According...
KHBS
Arkansas man who died during deadly Beaver Lake boat crash identified
BEAVER LAKE, Ark. — Arkansas Game & Fish released the identity of the man who died in a two-boat crash on Beaver Lake Friday night. Joseph Seargeant, of Lowell, was in a fiberglass boat that collided with an aluminum boat on the lake, Keith Stephens with Game & Fish said. He was the only person who died.
KHBS
Son of Lowell boating accident victim remembers his father
BEAVER LAKE, Ark. — "It's kind of surreal looking at the lake where we used to do tournaments here every week every since I was a kid," said Tommy Seargeant, son of boating accident victim Joseph Seargeant. Beaver Lake is where Arkansas Game and Fish authorities say the 55-year-old...
KHBS
Vehicle rollover involving propane caused major backup on I-49
ROGERS, Ark. — Emergency responders are on the scene of a pair of vehicle accidents along Interstate 49 in Rogers. First, the left shoulder heading southbound is affected as of 8 a.m. Tuesday. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reports it is a two-vehicle accident near exit 85, the exit for Walton Blvd. or Walnut St.
OHP’s dive team finds iPhone in Lake Tenkiller, near Burnt Cabin
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — Are you missing an iPhone?. Members of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s dive team found an iPhone in Lake Tenkiller Tuesday afternoon while performing exercises. It was stuck in about 40 feet of water near Burnt Cabin. The case features two young girls. If you...
Three arrested for 'concealing' boy wanted in death of 17-year-old Arkansas girl
ROGERS, Ark. — Five months after a 17-year-old girl was found dead inside a vehicle, three adults were arrested in Kansas, accused of hindering the arrest of the suspect, identified by police only as a juvenile male. On April 13, 2022, the girl's body was found by Rogers police...
KTTS
Motorcycle Rider Dies After Crash In Springfield
(KTTS News) — A motorcycle rider has died after a crash last week in Springfield. Police say 29-year-old James Perry from Springfield was speeding Thursday afternoon when his motorcycle hit a vehicle that was making a turn at Sunshine and Luster. Perry was taken to the hospital with critical...
Rogers Fire: Shut your doors before you go to bed
ROGERS, Ark. — Something that takes mere seconds, could save your life. The Rogers Fire Department encourages everyone to shut their doors before going to sleep. "The reality is that shutting doors can save lives," said Rogers Fire Captian Joshua Kirtz. The fire department posted a video on Facebook...
Three arrested in connection with teen girl’s shooting death
The Rogers Police Department reported that three people have been arrested in connection with an April 13 shooting that killed a 17-year-old girl.
whiterivernow.com
KTLO: Boone County man cuts off own leg while daughter at home
Mountain Home radio outlet KTLO is reporting a Boone County couple was arrested after the husband reportedly amputated his own leg in front of his daughter while the child’s mother apparently went to a friend’s residence. KTLO says Shannon Cox, 48, and Sandy Cox, 30, are both charged...
Ozark family evacuated after home is engulfed in flames
OZARK, Mo.- A family’s home has burned in Ozark where people passing by could see the large fire burning above the tree line. The family has been evacuated from their house in Ozark after a fire engulfed 50% of their house. The family could see that there was smoke coming from the house as they were returning home. Ozark, Nixa, and Sparta […]
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continue talks of Beaver Lake land acquisition
ROGERS, Ark. — The Army Corps of Engineers is looking to buy land on Beaver Lake that wasn’t purchased when the lake was first built decades ago. They say this land acquisition study impacts about 500 landowners around Beaver Lake, who have all been notified. On average, the Corps wants to purchase one-fourth of an acre from each landowner.
KYTV
Police investigating a hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash. According to the Springfield Police Department, a vehicle hit a pedestrian just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Junction and Miller. That is near Chestnut Expressway and I-44. Investigators say the...
Springfield man dies from his injuries following a Thursday motorcycle crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – On Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, Springfield Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash at Sunshine and Luster at 3:17 pm. James Perry, 29, of Springfield, was seen speeding eastbound on Sunshine on a white 2007 Suzuki GSX R750. Michael Esterl, 85, of Springfield, was making a left turn from westbound Sunshine to southbound […]
Police report accident with ‘serious injuries’ affecting traffic in Fort Smith
At approximately 5:35 p.m. on September 9, Fort Smith police responded to a multi-vehicle accident with serious injuries at Fresno Street and S. 5th Street.
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slows traffic on I-44 near Lawrence-Jasper County lines
NEAR SARCOXIE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving semis on I-44 west of Springfield Saturday evening. The crash happened near mile-marker 34 near Sarcoxie around 5:30 p.m. The injury crash involved two tractor-trailers. One of the tractor-trailers caught fire. The semis blocked the eastbound...
Arkansas man reels in potential 'record-breaking' fish from Beaver Lake
ARKANSAS, USA — A potential world-record setting catch was made in Arkansas after Chris Cantrell, of Berryville, reeled in a paddlefish from Beaver Lake. According to Arkansas Game and Fish, the paddlefish was 90 pounds and 12 ounces, with Cantrell swimming towards the creature and taking it down using a spearfishing technique.
Court docs: Arkansas man said he was Jesus & Satan before cutting his leg off in front of child
A man and woman in Boone County, Arkansas are each facing first-degree charges of endangering the welfare of a child after investigators say the man cut off his right leg while a child was present.
Wichita Eagle
World record may have been set by man who chased a ‘large shape’ across Arkansas lake
A man floating in an Arkansas lake spotted a “large shape” coming at him in the water and made a choice some might consider crazy. Chris Cantrell began chasing it across Beaver Lake, resulting in a dramatic catch that experts say may qualify as a spearfishing worldrecord. “Some...
