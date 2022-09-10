OZARK, Mo.- A family’s home has burned in Ozark where people passing by could see the large fire burning above the tree line. The family has been evacuated from their house in Ozark after a fire engulfed 50% of their house. The family could see that there was smoke coming from the house as they were returning home. Ozark, Nixa, and Sparta […]

OZARK, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO