William and Harry Walk United Behind Queen’s Coffin, 25 Years and Eight Days After Diana’s Funeral
Prince Harry and Prince William walked side by side behind the coffin of the queen through London’s ceremonial streets Wednesday afternoon, as they accompanied the queen on one of her final journeys.It was an extraordinary reprise of scenes which took place almost exactly 25 years ago when the brothers walked through London behind the coffin of their mother, Princess Diana, on September 6, 1997.The extraordinary procession, made up of scarlet-attired members of the Household Division of the British Army, accompanied by senior representatives of the other services, made its sombre way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.The queen’s coffin, covered...
Queen funeral - latest: William and Harry join King Charles for coffin procession
The Queen’s coffin has arrived at Westminster Hall where it will lie in state until her funeral on Monday.William and Harry joined their father King Charles III for the procession earlier as it made its way from Buckingham Palace,Earlier it was announced that the queue to view the Queen’s lying-in-state will be temporarily closed to new entrants if it reaches 10 miles.The route for members of the public waiting to pay their respects to Her Majesty during the four days her coffin will rest in Westminster Hall stretches 6.9 miles over the Thames and along the South Bank to Southwark Park.The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived at Buckingham Palace from St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on Tuesday, where it was received by the King, the Queen’s grandchildren, their spouses and other senior royals. Read More Who will attend the Queen’s funeral?What are Charles III’s duties and powers as King?What happens next after Queen’s death? A day-by-day schedule‘An honour and a privilege’: Princess Anne’s tribute as Scotland says final farewell to the Queen
Princes William and Harry join King Charles as Queen’s coffin leaves palace
Prince William and Prince Harry joined King Charles III as Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left Buckingham Palace for Westminster Hall on Wednesday. In addition to Charles’ children, the 73-year-old monarch’s siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, walked side by side behind the casket. The late Queen was initially transported to Buckingham Palace in a hearse Tuesday from Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she died on Sept. 8 at age 96. In Wednesday’s procession, her coffin was pulled by a chariot with her crown resting atop it. Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle followed the procession in separate cars. The former rode with Queen...
King Charles and sons follow coffin for queen's last journey from palace
LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - King Charles, his sons Princes William and Harry and other senior royals joined a solemn procession to take Queen Elizabeth's coffin from Buckingham Palace to parliament on Wednesday as artillery guns fired salutes and Big Ben tolled.
