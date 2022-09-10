The Queen’s coffin has arrived at Westminster Hall where it will lie in state until her funeral on Monday.William and Harry joined their father King Charles III for the procession earlier as it made its way from Buckingham Palace,Earlier it was announced that the queue to view the Queen’s lying-in-state will be temporarily closed to new entrants if it reaches 10 miles.The route for members of the public waiting to pay their respects to Her Majesty during the four days her coffin will rest in Westminster Hall stretches 6.9 miles over the Thames and along the South Bank to Southwark Park.The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived at Buckingham Palace from St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on Tuesday, where it was received by the King, the Queen’s grandchildren, their spouses and other senior royals. Read More Who will attend the Queen’s funeral?What are Charles III’s duties and powers as King?What happens next after Queen’s death? A day-by-day schedule‘An honour and a privilege’: Princess Anne’s tribute as Scotland says final farewell to the Queen

