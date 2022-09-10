Read full article on original website
Coquina Key Plaza redevelopment inches closer to reality
The controversial Coquina Key Shopping Plaza redevelopment is taking another step forward after receiving approval from the city council. Stoneweg US, a St. Petersburg real estate investment company that purchased the 110,500-square-foot Coquina Key Shopping Plaza, is spearheading the proposed redevelopment of the dilapidated 14.5-acre shopping center at 4350 6th St. S.
County to increase waste disposal fees
September 13, 2022 - Pinellas County officials recently announced the disposal rate for municipal solid waste, commercial and yard waste will increase by an average of 6.8% on Oct. 1. According to the release, the rate hike is the first of a three-year increase plan approved by county commissioners earlier this year. The disposal cost for municipal, commercial and yard waste will increase from $44.70 to $47.75 per ton. In addition, commissioners will discuss offering personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to customers for $20 at a Sept. 22 board meeting. The Waste-to-Energy facility, landfill and mulch and tire processing area now require customers to wear eye protection, safety helmets and a high-visibility shirt or vest.
Pinellas prepares for electric school buses
Thanks to a $5.5 million grant, the Pinellas County School District (PCS) will soon become one of the first in the state to swap out old diesel buses for new electric models. While 20 environmentally friendly and quieter buses arrive in December, one of the district’s bus yards – the expansive Walter Pownall Services Center – recently installed 20 electric charging stations. PCS is purchasing the new vehicles with grant funding from a 2016 settlement between Volkswagen and the Department of Justice over the vehicle manufacturer’s emissions violations.
St. Pete redistricting meeting ends on contentious note
As part of the arduous task of creating new city council districts that align with city charter guidelines, local officials are conducting a series of informational meetings regarding redistricting. The St. Petersburg City Charter requires redistricting every 10 years in conjunction with U.S. Decennial Census. The Citizens Redistricting Commission (CRC)...
Theatre Tampa Bay award nominations announced
Despite the glaring omissions of both of St. Petersburg’s mainstage professional theaters, the nonprofit Theatre Tampa Bay has announced its nominees for best stage productions and performances of the 2021-22 season. Eric Davis, executive and artistic director of freeFall Theatre in St. Pete, withdrew his company from consideration in...
‘Daily Show’ writers yuk it up in Largo Friday
Two writers for Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah headline Friday’s standup comedy program at the Central Park Performing Arts Center in Largo. Matt Koff, who began in the Daily Show writers’ room when John Stewart sat in the host’s chair, shares the bill with Kat Radley, who began working for the program in 2017, after Noah had taken over.
