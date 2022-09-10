September 13, 2022 - Pinellas County officials recently announced the disposal rate for municipal solid waste, commercial and yard waste will increase by an average of 6.8% on Oct. 1. According to the release, the rate hike is the first of a three-year increase plan approved by county commissioners earlier this year. The disposal cost for municipal, commercial and yard waste will increase from $44.70 to $47.75 per ton. In addition, commissioners will discuss offering personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to customers for $20 at a Sept. 22 board meeting. The Waste-to-Energy facility, landfill and mulch and tire processing area now require customers to wear eye protection, safety helmets and a high-visibility shirt or vest.

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO